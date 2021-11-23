What Is Apple One?

by | 23/11/2021 2:04 pm
Nov 23, 2021

Everything you need to know about Apple’s ultimate subscription service.

Wondering what is Apple One? You’ve come to the right place. We’ll break down everything Apple One is and whether its worth the price. Let’s get started….

What Is Apple One?
Apple One Is Apple’s Ultimate Subscription

Apple offers a TON of subscription services. How many, you ask? Here’s the full list:

This services are all available as separate subscriptions with multiple price tiers. What Apple One does is bundle many or all those services together under one subscription plan called…well, Apple One. So instead of having four to six monthly subscriptions you have just one.

Of course, Apple One doesn’t just give you one option, it gives you THREE different Apple One subscription options at varying price points including $14.95 per month, $19.95 per month, and $29.95 Lets look at those now…

What Is Apple One?
Apple One Individual For $14.95 Per Month

The entry level Apple One subscription costs $14.95 per month. However, this plan only comes with four of Apple’s subscription services. They are:

  • Apple Music
  • Apple TV+
  • Apple Arcade
  • iCloud+ 50GB

So is this Apple One plan worth it? It certainly is if you will take advantage of all those four services. If you bought all four separately they would cost you per month: $9.99 for Apple Music, $4.99 for Apple TV+, $4.99 for Apple Arcade, and $0.99 for iCloud+ with 50GB of storage. That’s $20.96.

So with this Apple One plan you save almost $6. Or to think of it another way, if you subscribe to Apple Music, iCloud+ 50GB, and either Arcade or TV already, you might as well switch to this Apple One plan to get the missing service for free.

Apple One Family For $19.95 Per Month

The mid-level Apple One Family subscription costs $19.95 per month. However, this plan also only comes with four of Apple’s subscription services. They are:

  • Apple Music
  • Apple TV+
  • Apple Arcade
  • iCloud+ 200GB

In other words, this plan is the same as the entry-level $14.99 plan, but you get 200GB of iCloud storage instead of 50GB. But with the Family plan, up to six members of the same household (so five other people) get all these services, too (and 200GB of iCloud storage each).

If you bought all four separately they would cost you per month: $9.99 for Apple Music, $4.99 for Apple TV+, $4.99 for Apple Arcade, and $2.99 for iCloud+ with 200GB of storage. That’s $22.96 – for just one person. This Family plan gives you all this for up to six people.

Apple One Premier For $29.95 Per Month

The is the ultimate Apple One subscription plan. It’s also the only one that comes with all six Apple subscription services. It costs $29.95 per month. The services included are:

  • Apple Music
  • Apple TV+
  • Apple Arcade
  • iCloud+ 2TB
  • Apple News+
  • Apple Fitness+

If you like Apple News or use Apple Fitness, this plan is a no-brainer. If you bought all six services separately they would cost you per month: $9.99 for Apple Music, $4.99 for Apple TV+, $4.99 for Apple Arcade, $9.99 for iCloud+ with 2TB of storage, $9.99 for Apple News+, and $9.99 for Apple Fitness+. That’s $49.94.

In other words, the Apple One Premier plan saves you almost $20 if you would buy all the included Apple services separately. The Apple One Premier plan is also a family plan, which means up to six people can use it (the owner and five members of the same household).

What Is Apple One?

Apple One is Apple’s subscription services bundle. It includes four or six Apple subscription services (depending on which plan you buy).

