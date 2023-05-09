Apple Pay Limits (By Country): How Much Can You Spend?

How much can you spend using Apple Pay? As it happens, there is no fixed number – it varies by country. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple Pay limits in your country…

Pin

Apple Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service that is available on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac devices. First launched in the USA on October 20, 2014, Apple Pay is now available globally and is responsible for processing billions of payments every day.

If you have an iPhone or an Apple Watch, setting up Apple Pay is a cinch. You can associate any of your credit and debit cards with Apple Pay, as well as business cards too, and switch between them seamlessly.

Once you’re up and running, all you have to do is tap your iPhone or Apple Watch on a merchant’s contactless payments terminal to make a payment, removing the need to carry your credit and debit cards with you wherever you go.

What Are Apple Pay Limits? Apple Pay limits are the maximum transaction amounts allowed when using the Apple Pay service for payments.

These limits may vary depending on the country, bank, and specific card being used.

In some cases, there may be no transaction limits for Apple Pay, while in others, limits may be the same as those applied to physical cards.

Apple Pay uses near-field communication (NFC) technology to enable contactless payments at compatible point-of-sale terminals. Payments are authenticated using biometric security features such as Face ID or Touch ID, or a passcode which ensures all payments are done securely.

Apple Pay can also be used for online purchases and in-app transactions which means you can buy stuff online without having to enter your debit or credit card details, and this obviously makes life a lot easier – all you have to do is click “pay with Apple Pay” and Apple does the rest. It even fills out your address for delivery!

Apple Pay is very useful but there are limits on how much you can pay using Apple Pay. To make things more confusing, Apple Pay limits vary by country, so the limit for Apple Pay payments in the US will be different to the limit for Apple Pay payments in Latin America and the UK.

To clear things up once and for all, we’ve collated all the information about Apple Pay limits, and how they vary on a country-by-country basis, into one post which you can see below…

Apple Pay Limits (By Country & Region)

Asia-Pacific

Country Maximum Purchase Amount with Apple Pay Australia AUD 200 China mainland N/A (PIN may be required) Hong Kong HKD 500 Japan JPY 20,000 (may vary by shop) Macao N/A (receipt or PIN may be required) Malaysia RM 250 New Zealand NZD 200 Singapore SGD 200 (may vary by shop) Taiwan NTD 1,000

Europe

Country Maximum Purchase Amount with Apple Pay Armenia AMD 20,000 Austria EUR 25 (PIN may be required) Azerbaijan AZN 80 (PIN may be required) Belarus BYN 120 (Visa) or BYN 100 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required) Bulgaria BGN 100 (PIN may be required) Croatia HRK 100 (PIN may be required) Cyprus EUR 50 (PIN may be required) Czech Republic CZK 500 (PIN may be required) Denmark DKK 350 (PIN may be required) Estonia EUR 50 (PIN may be required) Finland EUR 50 France EUR 50 Georgia GEL 160 (Visa) or GEL 100 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required) Germany EUR 25 (Visa) or EUR 50 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required) Greece EUR 50 (PIN may be required) Hungary HUF 15,000 (PIN may be required) Iceland ISK 7,500 (PIN may be required) Ireland EUR 50 Italy EUR 25 (PIN or receipt may be required) Kazakhstan KZT 25,000 (Visa) or KZT 20,000 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required) Latvia EUR 50 (PIN may be required) Liechtenstein CHF 40 (PIN may be required) Lithuania EUR 50 (PIN may be required) Luxembourg EUR 25 (Visa) or EUR 50 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required) Malta EUR 50 (PIN may be required) Moldova RON 1,000 (PIN may be required) Montenegro EUR 25 (PIN may be required) Netherlands EUR 50 (PIN may be required) Norway NOK 400 (Visa) or NOK 500 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required) Poland EUR 100 (PIN may be required) Portugal EUR 50 (PIN may be required) Romania RON 100 (PIN may be required) Serbia RSD 4,000 (PIN may be required) Slovakia EUR 20 (PIN may be required) Slovenia EUR 15 (PIN may be required) Spain EUR 20 (Visa) or EUR 50 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required) Sweden SEK 400 (PIN may be required) Switzerland CHF 80 (PIN or receipt may be required) Ukraine UAH 15,000 (Visa) or UAH 1,000 (Mastercard) (PIN or receipt may be required) United Kingdom GBP 100

USA and Canada

Country Limit on Apple Pay Canada You may not be able to use Apple Pay for purchases over CAD 250. United States You may need to provide a signature for purchases over USD 50.

Latin America

Country Limit on Apple Pay Argentina You may not be able to use Apple Pay for purchases over ARS 8,000. Brazil You may need to enter your PIN for purchases over BRL 50. Colombia You may need to enter your PIN for purchases over COP 95,000. Costa Rica You may need to enter your PIN for purchases over CRC 30,000. Mexico You may need to enter your PIN for purchases over MXN 1,000. Peru You may not be able to use Apple Pay for purchases over PEN 150.

Apple Pay Limits FAQs

What are Apple Pay limits? Apple Pay limits are the maximum transaction amounts allowed when using the Apple Pay service for payments. These limits may vary depending on the country, bank, and specific card being used. In some cases, there may be no transaction limits for Apple Pay, while in others, limits may be the same as those applied to physical cards. How do I find out my Apple Pay limit? To find your Apple Pay limit, you can check your bank’s website or contact their customer support. The limit may also be mentioned in the terms and conditions associated with your credit or debit card.

Are Apple Pay limits the same for all transactions? Apple Pay limits may vary depending on the type of transaction. For example, limits for contactless payments made in-person could be different from those for online or in-app purchases. Additionally, some merchants may impose their own limits on Apple Pay transactions. Can I increase my Apple Pay limit? To increase your Apple Pay limit, you will need to contact your bank or financial institution. They will review your request and determine if a higher limit is appropriate based on factors such as your credit history and account standing.

Do Apple Pay limits reset? Apple Pay limits typically reset according to the same schedule as the limits on your physical card. This could be daily, weekly, or monthly, depending on your bank’s policy. If you’re unsure about your limit’s reset schedule, it’s best to consult your bank. Is there a limit to the number of cards I can add to Apple Pay? There is a limit to the number of cards you can add to Apple Pay. You can add up to 12 cards on devices such as the iPhone and Apple Watch, while the limit is 8 cards on older devices like the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Keep in mind that your bank or financial institution may have its own restrictions on the number of cards that can be linked to a mobile wallet.