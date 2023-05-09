Apple Pay Limits (By Country): How Much Can You Spend?
How much can you spend using Apple Pay? As it happens, there is no fixed number – it varies by country. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple Pay limits in your country…
Apple Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service that is available on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac devices. First launched in the USA on October 20, 2014, Apple Pay is now available globally and is responsible for processing billions of payments every day.
If you have an iPhone or an Apple Watch, setting up Apple Pay is a cinch. You can associate any of your credit and debit cards with Apple Pay, as well as business cards too, and switch between them seamlessly.
Once you’re up and running, all you have to do is tap your iPhone or Apple Watch on a merchant’s contactless payments terminal to make a payment, removing the need to carry your credit and debit cards with you wherever you go.
What Are Apple Pay Limits?
- Apple Pay limits are the maximum transaction amounts allowed when using the Apple Pay service for payments.
- These limits may vary depending on the country, bank, and specific card being used.
- In some cases, there may be no transaction limits for Apple Pay, while in others, limits may be the same as those applied to physical cards.
Apple Pay uses near-field communication (NFC) technology to enable contactless payments at compatible point-of-sale terminals. Payments are authenticated using biometric security features such as Face ID or Touch ID, or a passcode which ensures all payments are done securely.
Apple Pay can also be used for online purchases and in-app transactions which means you can buy stuff online without having to enter your debit or credit card details, and this obviously makes life a lot easier – all you have to do is click “pay with Apple Pay” and Apple does the rest. It even fills out your address for delivery!
Apple Pay is very useful but there are limits on how much you can pay using Apple Pay. To make things more confusing, Apple Pay limits vary by country, so the limit for Apple Pay payments in the US will be different to the limit for Apple Pay payments in Latin America and the UK.
To clear things up once and for all, we’ve collated all the information about Apple Pay limits, and how they vary on a country-by-country basis, into one post which you can see below…
Apple Pay Limits (By Country & Region)
Asia-Pacific
|Country
|Maximum Purchase Amount with Apple Pay
|Australia
|AUD 200
|China mainland
|N/A (PIN may be required)
|Hong Kong
|HKD 500
|Japan
|JPY 20,000 (may vary by shop)
|Macao
|N/A (receipt or PIN may be required)
|Malaysia
|RM 250
|New Zealand
|NZD 200
|Singapore
|SGD 200 (may vary by shop)
|Taiwan
|NTD 1,000
Europe
|Country
|Maximum Purchase Amount with Apple Pay
|Armenia
|AMD 20,000
|Austria
|EUR 25 (PIN may be required)
|Azerbaijan
|AZN 80 (PIN may be required)
|Belarus
|BYN 120 (Visa) or BYN 100 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required)
|Bulgaria
|BGN 100 (PIN may be required)
|Croatia
|HRK 100 (PIN may be required)
|Cyprus
|EUR 50 (PIN may be required)
|Czech Republic
|CZK 500 (PIN may be required)
|Denmark
|DKK 350 (PIN may be required)
|Estonia
|EUR 50 (PIN may be required)
|Finland
|EUR 50
|France
|EUR 50
|Georgia
|GEL 160 (Visa) or GEL 100 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required)
|Germany
|EUR 25 (Visa) or EUR 50 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required)
|Greece
|EUR 50 (PIN may be required)
|Hungary
|HUF 15,000 (PIN may be required)
|Iceland
|ISK 7,500 (PIN may be required)
|Ireland
|EUR 50
|Italy
|EUR 25 (PIN or receipt may be required)
|Kazakhstan
|KZT 25,000 (Visa) or KZT 20,000 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required)
|Latvia
|EUR 50 (PIN may be required)
|Liechtenstein
|CHF 40 (PIN may be required)
|Lithuania
|EUR 50 (PIN may be required)
|Luxembourg
|EUR 25 (Visa) or EUR 50 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required)
|Malta
|EUR 50 (PIN may be required)
|Moldova
|RON 1,000 (PIN may be required)
|Montenegro
|EUR 25 (PIN may be required)
|Netherlands
|EUR 50 (PIN may be required)
|Norway
|NOK 400 (Visa) or NOK 500 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required)
|Poland
|EUR 100 (PIN may be required)
|Portugal
|EUR 50 (PIN may be required)
|Romania
|RON 100 (PIN may be required)
|Serbia
|RSD 4,000 (PIN may be required)
|Slovakia
|EUR 20 (PIN may be required)
|Slovenia
|EUR 15 (PIN may be required)
|Spain
|EUR 20 (Visa) or EUR 50 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required)
|Sweden
|SEK 400 (PIN may be required)
|Switzerland
|CHF 80 (PIN or receipt may be required)
|Ukraine
|UAH 15,000 (Visa) or UAH 1,000 (Mastercard) (PIN or receipt may be required)
|United Kingdom
|GBP 100
USA and Canada
|Country
|Limit on Apple Pay
|Canada
|You may not be able to use Apple Pay for purchases over CAD 250.
|United States
|You may need to provide a signature for purchases over USD 50.
Latin America
|Country
|Limit on Apple Pay
|Argentina
|You may not be able to use Apple Pay for purchases over ARS 8,000.
|Brazil
|You may need to enter your PIN for purchases over BRL 50.
|Colombia
|You may need to enter your PIN for purchases over COP 95,000.
|Costa Rica
|You may need to enter your PIN for purchases over CRC 30,000.
|Mexico
|You may need to enter your PIN for purchases over MXN 1,000.
|Peru
|You may not be able to use Apple Pay for purchases over PEN 150.