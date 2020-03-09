Phones With 120Hz Displays: A Complete List (Updated)

If you’re due an upgrade in 2020 and beyond, and you want a phone with a 120Hz display, you’ll want to check out this list – it details ALL phones that feature displays with 120Hz refresh rates…

Right now, when it comes to phones with 120Hz refresh rates, you have just a few, select options which you can see below:

However, this will likely change dramatically inside 2020, as more and more phone companies release phones with 120Hz displays. Below, you’ll find a list of the biggest releases scheduled for 2020 that will likely upgrade form 90Hz displays to 120Hz displays.

Phones That Will Probably Feature 120Hz Refresh Rate

Phones That Have 90Hz Refresh Rate Displays

OnePlus 7T Pro & OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

Realme X2 Pro

Poco X2

Nubia Red Magic 3S

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

90Hz vs 120Hz – What’s The Difference?

Before we look at the differences between 90Hz displays and 120Hz displays, it’s important that you first understand what “refresh rate” – in the context of a phone display – actually means. In layman’s terms, the refresh rate is simply the number of images a display can show per second; the higher the refresh rate, the higher the number of images it can show, and this, in turn, makes for smoother visuals on your phone’s display.

For instance, a refresh rate of 60Hz means 60 images can be shown per sound. Up things up to 90Hz, and you get 30 more crammed into a second. Jump to 120Hz, and you get 30 additional images. This is why 120Hz displays appear to run smoother than 60Hz displays. It is also why high-end gaming monitors ALWAYS use 120Hz refresh rates, it makes game-play smoother and more engaging.

Add in things like HDR and OLED panels and you’re in a very good place with respect to visual experiences.

Now, here’s where it gets interesting: beyond 60Hz, your brain can’t really tell the difference. Still, that hasn’t stopped phone makers and monitor makers going deep on the technology. And the reason for this is simple: they want the user to have as smooth an experience as possible, they want the menus to move seamlessly, text to retain its formatting even when you’re scrolling fast, and they want games to look as good as they possibly can.

And to do this, to make it as good as it can possibly be, you need to be using 120Hz refresh rates in your display technology. This is the #1 reason why more and more phone makers are adopting 120Hz over 60Hz and 90Hz. They want to make their respective devices the smoothest, most engaging experience available. And 120Hz is one of the quickest ways of improving a user’s UX experience.

90Hz Displays Will Replace 60Hz Displays In 2020/21

60Hz refresh rate displays used to be the norm. But in 2019, most top tier phone makers moved to 90Hz. In 2020, some made the jump to 120Hz, most notably Samsung with its Galaxy S20 range. In late-2020, we’ll likely see OnePlus join the 120Hz club with the release of its OnePlus 8 range and also Apple with its iPhone 12 handsets.

Save

OPPO just announced its first 120Hz Android phone (it’s called the OPPO Find X2, and there are two distinct models). Xiaomi will do the same in 2020, as will RealMe, and pretty much every other major phone brand operating in the space. And the reason is ALL about user experience – 120Hz displays create better experiences and that is what these phone companies are ALL about…

Benefits of 120Hz Displays on Phones?

Less Motion Blur – When you move around menus and apps on a phone with a 120Hz display, you’ll notice far less motion blur than on 60Hz or even 90Hz displays. This makes the phone feel faster and makes things like speed reading and fast-paced gaming far more engaging. It’s also great for watching films on your phone and/or tablet.

When you move around menus and apps on a phone with a 120Hz display, you’ll notice far less motion blur than on 60Hz or even 90Hz displays. This makes the phone feel faster and makes things like speed reading and fast-paced gaming far more engaging. It’s also great for watching films on your phone and/or tablet. Better Gaming – If you want to play high-end games on your phone, for maximum results, you’ll need a refresh rate of at least 90Hz, but ideally 120Hz. And the reason? Similar to above, higher refresh rates ensure games run smoother and look better. On top of this, they have less input lag too, so you can interact with your gaming content faster (and that is always advantageous when playing competitively).

If you want to play high-end games on your phone, for maximum results, you’ll need a refresh rate of at least 90Hz, but ideally 120Hz. And the reason? Similar to above, higher refresh rates ensure games run smoother and look better. On top of this, they have less input lag too, so you can interact with your gaming content faster (and that is always advantageous when playing competitively). Better Media Performance – Most 120Hz displays come with things like HDR, so when you view media like films or TV shows, you’re getting beautifully detailed images and pitch-perfect color and contrast. And because most 120Hz phones are on the rather large side, they perfectly lend themselves to consuming things like films on them while on the move.

Most 120Hz displays come with things like HDR, so when you view media like films or TV shows, you’re getting beautifully detailed images and pitch-perfect color and contrast. And because most 120Hz phones are on the rather large side, they perfectly lend themselves to consuming things like films on them while on the move. Text Looks Better – Everybody reads stuff on their phones, and 120Hz displays bring a big benefit in this regard too. Text not only looks sharper, which makes it easier to read, but it also holds its legibility when you’re scrolling, thanks to the higher refresh rate. This means you can scroll through long distances of text without the text itself blurring which makes finding relevant information that much easier.

Downsides of 120Hz Displays?

Sadly, yes. When it comes to higher refresh rates, the biggest downside is to do with battery life. Because your phone is outputting double the refresh rate of a 60Hz phone, you’re essentially putting double the strain on your phone’s battery and this means faster battery drain.

This is the #1 reason why nearly all 120Hz phones come with the option to dial-back the refresh rate to 90Hz or 60Hz. You don’t need 120Hz all the time, so when you’re not using it, like when you’re just browsing the web or checking Facebook, make sure you switch from 120Hz to 90Hz or 60Hz to conserve your battery life.

Or, if you don’t want to do this, make sure you get a 120Hz phone with a truly MASSIVE battery like the OnePlus 7T Pro!