Realme emancipated itself this year as a former Oppo sub-label. Since then, the company has released a broad portfolio of Android smartphones.

The company is now announcing additional devices, the Realme X7 series announced for release on September 1st 2020.

Current Realme Devices

The Realme 6 Pro was a fairly well-equipped mid-range smartphone using Snapdragon 720G octa-core SoC. Just like the other models in the Realme 6 series.

Realme 6 Pro Specification

Processor: Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G

RAM: 6GB, 8GB

Storage: 64GB, 128GB

Display: 6.6 inches

Camera: Quad Camera

Battery: 4300mAh

Then there was the Realme X50 and X50 Pro, which belonged to the flagship class.

Realme X50 Pro Specification

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 + Snapdragon X55 5G modem

RAM: 6GB, 8GB, 12GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

Display: 6.44 inches, Super AMOLED, 90Hz

Camera: Quad Camera: 64MP+12MP+8MP+B&W, Front: 32MP+8MP

Battery: 4200mAh battery, 65W Fast

The Realme X3 series, which represents the lower flagship-class with the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom used a built-in Snapdragon 855 Plus.

Realme X3 Specification

Processor: Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855+

RAM: 6GB, 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 6.6 inches

Camera: Quad Camera

Battery: 4200mAh

A Realme X2 Pro, also with an 855 Plus, is also available.

Realme X2 Pro Specification

Processor: Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 Plus

RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB

Storage: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

Display: 6.5 inches

Camera: 64MP (wide) + 13MP (telephoto) 2x optical zoom + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP depth sensor

Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 4000mAh battery

Realme X7 Series

Realme will now present the new X7 Pro smartphone on September 1st at 2pm (Chinese time). The Chinese manufacturer has already confirmed this with a few teasers.

We already know that the smartphone will use an AMOLED screen with 120Hz. Now the rest of the technical data has also leaked.

Realme X7 Pro Specs Overview

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128 GB

Display: 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)

Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Battery: 4500 mAh

The Realme X7 Pro will set a 6.5-inch diagonal with 2,400×1,080 pixels. The screen is made by Samsung. Also, a quadruple-camera with 64MP (probably the Sony IMX686) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP should be on board. What the other sensors will be is still unknown. For the front, there should be a 32MP camera in a punch hole in the top left of the screen.

Realme relies on a dual-cell battery with a total of 4,500mAh (2x 2,250 mAh) for its X7 Pro. It should be recharged quickly with 65watts. The weight should be 184 grams.

As things stand, Realme will probably use the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ as the SoC. For Realme, the X7 Pro should become a flagship model.

We will find out everything else on September 1, 2020.