The 8 Best Monitors For Mac Mini: Budget, Gaming & High-End

The new M1 Mac Mini is a fantastic computer with tons of power but you will need a monitor to run one. But what is the best monitor for the Mac Mini? Let’s take a look at all the best options for gaming, high-end visuals, tight budgets, and wide-screen setups…

Congratulations on purchasing your new Mac Mini! What’s next? The monitor of course – but which one? There are loads of different types of monitors out there, from 4K and 8K monitors to monitors designed for gaming and monitors for those on a tight budget.

As someone that uses a Mac Mini, and tests plenty of monitors, I have a pretty good idea about what the best monitor for the M1 Mac Mini is right now – regardless of your budget.

Below, I’ve listed eight of my current #1 picks for late-2021. I’ll add more as I test them, but right now these are the best of the best when it comes to performance, quality, and usability.

Best M1 Mac Mini Monitors

1. Best Monitor For Mac Mini – ASUS ProArt Display PA278CV

We’ll begin with the monitor you’re most likely to be looking for, which in our eyes, is the best monitor currently available for your new Mac Mini. We’ve gone all out on the research for this one, as it’s something we were very keen to find out for ourselves as well as our site visitors. It turns out we agree with a number of other sites, which, to be honest, is an exciting prospect, as it means we’re confident in going straight out and buying a number of these for the office. We, and many others, agree that the best monitor available for the Mac Mini is the ASUS ProArt Display PA278CV. The ASUS ProArt Display PA278CV is completely affordable with absolutely no compromise on quality. From picture and video editing to graphic design, the ProArt Display PA278CV is a 27-inch monitor intended to meet the demands of creative professionals. The ProArt Display PA278CV has been factory calibrated and Calman Verified to provide exceptional color accuracy and offers 100% sRGB / Rec. 709 color space coverage, which is industry standard. The integrated USB-C connection, perfect for the Mac Mini, allows data transfers, DisplayPort, and 65W power delivery all through a single wire, making it a handy option that keeps your desk space immaculate. > Prices Start From $595 – Amazon

2. LG UltraGear 27MP60G

If you assigned the lion’s share of your workspace budget to the Mac Mini, or the quality of your monitor display isn’t particularly high up your priority list, we’ve got you covered.

The LG UltraGear 27MP60G Full HD Monitor has an almost frameless design that looks excellent in any bedroom or study. You can enjoy superb definition from every perspective thanks to its IPS panel.

Your immersion will not be disrupted by any screen tearing owing to AMD FreeSync Premium, which achieves ultra-smooth animation by synchronising the graphics card frame rate with the refresh rate of the display. With the 1 ms Motion Blur Reduction, you’ll also get accurate and responsive performance between your Mac Mini and monitor.

> Prices Start From $156 – Amazon

3. SAMSUNG LS34J550

In the modern workspace or gaming battle station, many people utilise multiple monitors, whether that’s two, three, or sometimes even more. Ultrawide monitors counter the requirement for this and remove the pesky centre border positioned between two separate monitors.

Perfect for multitaskers, the Picture-by-Picture (PBP) function allows you to project a side-by-side view of two distinct sources. You may even reduce the size of the secondary source to 25% of its original dimensions.

Image clarity is vivid thanks to the Samsung LS34J550‘s ultra WQHD resolution. The razor-sharp image quality you’ll enjoy with this display will enhance the appearance of games, movies, and documents. To avoid visual rip or shutter, FreeSync syncs the display refresh rate with your graphics card.

You can have a smooth gameplay experience thanks to Input Lag Mode, too. But if you want this monitor, you’ll have to drop Samsung a note personally – you can do that here.

4. Best Curved Monitor For Mac Mini – ASUS Designo MX34VQ

The ASUS Designo MX34VQ Quad HD 34″ Curved VA Monitor flexes around your field of view, giving you a vast amount of useable screen area and realistic, eye-popping colours no matter what you’re doing.

The high-end integrated audio provides theatre-quality sound, and with Bluetooth support, you can even stream your favourite playlists from your smartphone.

The integrated Qi wireless charger, which is positioned on the base, is one of the features that really renders this monitor unique. You can even charge your Mac Mini while using the display, all with a single wire.

> Prices Start From $535 – Amazon

5. Best Gaming Monitor For Mac Mini – ACER Nitro XV340CKP

If you’re looking to take your gaming visuals to the next level, look no further than the ACER Nitro XV340CKP. With HDR10, which delivers great contrast and vibrant, true colour, games appear fuller and more lifelike, while the Wide Quad HD resolution produces a crisp and clear picture. See your games just as they were designed to be seen.

With a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, you can push to pro-level with a fantastic advantage on your enemies. Track every attack as it occurs with a 1 ms monitor response time that enables you to truly utilise your lightning-fast reflexes.

Screen tears are a thing of the past, thanks to AMD FreeSync technology, which syncs your monitor’s frame rate with your AMD graphics card for a super smooth, stutter-free experience.

> Prices Start From $699 – Amazon

6. Best 4K Monitor For Mac Mini – DELL U2720Q 4K

The Dell U2720Q 4K Ultra HD 27″ LED Monitor is ideal for viewing movies, surfing the internet, and playing your favourite games. Every image will appear wonderfully natural thanks to the amazing 4k Ultra HD resolution, which is four times more detailed than Full HD.

There are plenty of connectivity options thanks to the diversity of connections, which include HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB. You’ll also get Power Delivery through the USB 3.0 connector, allowing you to charge your gadgets while working, watching or playing.

You can quickly navigate from window to window using Dell Display Manager software and the Easy Arrange function without getting lost. This ensures you’ll never exit the wrong page by mistake again. Additionally, owing to its InfinityEdge display, you’ll be able to multitask with numerous windows open at once.

> Prices Start From $609 – Amazon

7. Best 5K Monitor For Mac Mini – MSI Prestige PS341WU

The MSI Prestige PS341WU was inspired by a mix of Western oil painting and Eastern ink painting. This monitor has a massive 5K2K ultra-wide resolution (5120 x 2160), ensuring that every detail on your screen stands out.

Furthermore, the monitor’s HDR 600 certification, Nano IPS panel, and a whopping 98 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut add to its reputation as a high-end monitor that artists can utilise without fear of missing out on details or losing colour accuracy.

The 34″ Ultra-wide WUHD resolution display not only provides more visual information, but it also emphasises every detail, even if it’s not something you’re consciously aware of.

The Prestige PS341WU supports a 4K full-size window and a buffer workspace for simultaneous content previewing, allowing you to multi-task more effectively.

> Prices Start From $1004 – Amazon

8. Best 8K Monitor For Mac Mini – Dell UltraSharp UP3218

The Dell UltraSharp UP3218 is a beautiful monitor that has exceptionally high resolutions and vibrant colours. Of course, it’s not cheap, but it certainly offers some sophisticated features.

The massive 8K resolution, which amounts to 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, is by far its most appealing feature. For most of us, who are just about to switch to 4K (3,840 x 2,160) and are presently utilising 1080p (1,920 x 1,200) or 1440p (2,560 x 1,440) screens, that’s an enormous increase in resolution.

Adjust to your requirements: For a comfortable set-up and ease when working, the height-adjustable stand allows you to recline, swivel, and hinge to precisely the optimum viewing position.

For a comfortable set-up and ease when working, the height-adjustable stand allows you to recline, swivel, and hinge to precisely the optimum viewing position. Multitasking simplified: The Easy Arrange function helps you stay organised while working on several applications. Tile the apps neatly on one screen to see them all at once and locate exactly what you’re searching for quickly.

> Prices Start From $3999.99 – Amazon

