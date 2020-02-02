Have you ever wondered, “Which iPhone model do I have?” If you have, at first you might feel kind of silly. After all, it’s YOUR iPhone–shouldn’t you know which model it is?

But there are plenty of valid reasons you might not know which iPhone you have. Maybe the iPhone is a used one and was gifted to you. Or maybe you bought it used online and want to make sure the iPhone is the one the seller said it is.

And then there’s just the fact that plenty of different iPhone models look the same. This is because, while Apple updates the iPhone every year, they only change its design ever 2-3 years.

#1 Easiest Way To Tell Which iPhone Model You Have

OK, so what’s the easiest way to find out which iPhone model you have? Just do the following:

One the iPhone in question, open the Settings app. Tap General. Tap About. On the about screen you’ll be able to find all the details about which iPhone you have in the top set of boxes.

A few things to keep in mind:

Do NOT believe what the “Name” box says on the About screen. True, this name defaults to the name of the iPhone model you have, but anyone can change the “name” field to read anything they want. They could change the iPhone 7’s name field to read “iPhone 8” or “Bob’s iPhone” if they want to.

What they can’t change is the “Model Name” of the device. This name is set by the iPhone hardware and is the true representation of the iPhone you have. If your “Model Name” says “iPhone X” you have an iPhone X.

The other thing you want to check is the “Capacity” field in the second group of boxes. This will tell you the capacity (hard drive space) of the iPhone you have. It will either say 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB. Whatever it says is the maximum storage space the iPhone you are holding has.

How Can I Tell What Kind Of iPhone I Have If I Can’t Turn The iPhone On?

If you have an iPhone but can’t turn it on (and have made sure you’ve tried to charge the battery) your iPhone probably has a hardware issue, such as a dead battery or logic board.

In that case, you may want to get it repaired or sell it for spare parts. But how do you tell which iPhone you have if you can’t turn it on?

The easiest way would be to find the original packaging, which will have the storage capacity and model listed on it. If you don’t have that, you can guesstimate which iPhone you have based on the following:

Does it have a 3.5in display and an aluminum or plastic body? It’s an original iPhone, and iPhone 3G, or an iPhone 3GS.

It’s an original iPhone, and iPhone 3G, or an iPhone 3GS. Does it have a 3.5in display and a class body and steel frame? It’s an iPhone 4 or iPhone 4S.

It’s an iPhone 4 or iPhone 4S. Does it have a 4in display, aluminum body, and no Touch ID? It’s an iPhone 5.

It’s an iPhone 5. Does it have a 4in display, aluminum body, and Touch ID? It’s an iPhone 5s or iPhone SE.

It’s an iPhone 5s or iPhone SE. Does it have a 4in display, a plastic body, and Touch ID? It’s an iPhone 5c.

It’s an iPhone 5c. Does it have a 4.7in display and Touch ID? It’s on iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, or iPhone 8.

It’s on iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, or iPhone 8. Does it have a 5.5in display and Touch ID? It’s on iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, or iPhone 8 Plus.

It’s on iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, or iPhone 8 Plus. Does it have a 5.8in display and Face ID? It’s an iPhone X, iPhone XS, or iPhone 11 Pro.

It’s an iPhone X, iPhone XS, or iPhone 11 Pro. Does it have a 6.5in display and Face ID? It’s an Phone XS Max, or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

It’s an Phone XS Max, or iPhone 11 Pro Max. Does it have a 6.1 display and Face ID? It’s an iPhone XR or iPhone 11.

But simply identifying the model doesn’t tell you what the storage capacity is of the phone. For that, you’ll need to be able to get the phone to turn on–so a repair shop may be your only option.