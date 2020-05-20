Apple makes a bunch of iPads these days, and they’re all slightly different with respect to size, dimensions, specs, and design. Here’s a simple size comparison chart to show you how they’re all different…

iPad Size Comparison Chart – Models and Sizes

MODEL DISPLAY SIZE DISPLAY TYPE DIMENSIONS iPad Pro (4th Generation) 12.9 inches Liquid Retina 280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9 mm iPad Pro (3rd Generation) 12.9 inches Liquid Retina 280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9 mm iPad Pro (2nd Generation) 12.9 inches Retina 305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9 mm iPad Pro (1st Generation) 12.9 inches Retina 305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9 mm iPad Pro (2nd Generation) 11 inches Liquid Retina 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm iPad Pro (1st Generation) 11 inches Liquid Retina 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm iPad Air (3rd Generation) 10.5 inches Retina 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1 mm iPad Pro 10.5 inches Retina 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1 mm iPad (7th Generation) 10.2 inches Retina 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm iPad Pro 9.7 inches Retina 240.0 x 169.5 x 6.1 mm iPad Air 2 9.7 inches Retina 240.0 x 169.5 x 6.1 mm iPad Air (1st Generation) 9.7 inches Retina 240.0 x 169.5 x 7.5 mm iPad (6th Generation) 9.7 inches Retina 240.0 x 169.5 x 7.5 mm iPad (5th Generation) 9.7 inches Retina 240.0 x 169.5 x 7.5 mm iPad Mini (5th Generation) 7.9 inches Retina 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1 mm iPad Mini 4 7.9 inches Retina 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1 mm iPad Mini 3 7.9 inches Retina 200 × 134.7 × 7.5 mm iPad Mini 2 7.9 inches Retina 200 × 134.7 × 7.5 mm iPad Mini 1 7.9 inches Retina 200 × 134.7 × 7.2 mm

iPads are one of the trademark devices produced by Apple. In 2019, iPad sales generated up to $21.3 billion for the company making it the most selling product after the iPhone. The Apple iPad used to be very similar to the iPhone; it ran the same software and, for all intents and purposes, was basically just a big iPhone.

However, things have shifted gears massively during the past couple of years. Apple has now started to differentiate the iPad from the iPhone through a ton of software and UX tweaks, making it more like a laptop than a large iPhone. Thanks to iOS 14, the iPad now supports mouse, trackpads, and wireless keyboards.

Just like the iPhone, Apple has released various iPad models over the years since 2010 when the first iPad was released. Here, we will be looking at all the iPad models that have been released since 2010, how they’re different, and what’s changed with regards to specs and hardware over the years. By the end of this post, you’ll know everything there is to know about Apple’s entire iPad range.

iPad Similarities and Differences

The major and most noticeable differences in Apple iPads are the screen size and dimension as you can see from the chart above. Here we’ll look at how Apple’s iPads are different with respect to specs and hardware:

iPad Pro (4th and 2nd Generation 11 inches): These iPads use an A12Z Bionic Chip, Neural Engine, and M12 coprocessor. Both use Face ID for security Authentication and feature dual rear cameras; 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide. Up to 1TB storage is available.

These iPads use an A12Z Bionic Chip, Neural Engine, and M12 coprocessor. Both use Face ID for security Authentication and feature dual rear cameras; 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide. Up to 1TB storage is available. iPad Pro (3rd and 1st Generation 11 inches): These iPads use an A12X Bionic Chip, Neural Engine, and M12 coprocessor. They feature just a 12MP rear camera, Touch ID for security and support up to 1TB storage.

These iPads use an A12X Bionic Chip, Neural Engine, and M12 coprocessor. They feature just a 12MP rear camera, Touch ID for security and support up to 1TB storage. iPad Pro (1st and 2nd Generation 12.9 inches): The 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro 1st and 2nd Generation devices feature an A9X bionic and A10X Fusion chip respectively. The 1st Generation supports up to 256GB with an 8MP wide rear camera while the 2nd Generation supports up to 512GB with a 12MP wide rear camera. Both use Touch ID for security.

The 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro 1st and 2nd Generation devices feature an A9X bionic and A10X Fusion chip respectively. The 1st Generation supports up to 256GB with an 8MP wide rear camera while the 2nd Generation supports up to 512GB with a 12MP wide rear camera. Both use Touch ID for security. iPad Air (1st, 2, and 3rd Generation): These 3 iPad Air versions use very different chips and processors. The 1st Generation features an A7 chip with M7 coprocessor, the iPad Air 2 features an A8X chip with M8 coprocessor, while the 3rd Generation features a more recent A12 Bionic chip with M12 coprocessor. The rear camera for the 1st Generation is 5MP wide, while the iPad Air 2 and 3rd Generation both feature 8MP wide cameras. A security authentication feature is absent in the 1st Generation but the other models use Touch ID. 256GB is supported in the 3rd Generation while the other supports a max of 128GB.

These 3 iPad Air versions use very different chips and processors. The 1st Generation features an A7 chip with M7 coprocessor, the iPad Air 2 features an A8X chip with M8 coprocessor, while the 3rd Generation features a more recent A12 Bionic chip with M12 coprocessor. The rear camera for the 1st Generation is 5MP wide, while the iPad Air 2 and 3rd Generation both feature 8MP wide cameras. A security authentication feature is absent in the 1st Generation but the other models use Touch ID. 256GB is supported in the 3rd Generation while the other supports a max of 128GB. iPad Pro (10.5 and 9.7 inches): The 10.5-inch iPad Pro uses an A10X fusion chip and supports up to 512GB while the 9.7-inch version uses an A9X chip and supports up to 256GB. Both have a 12MP wide rear camera and use Face ID for security.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro uses an A10X fusion chip and supports up to 512GB while the 9.7-inch version uses an A9X chip and supports up to 256GB. Both have a 12MP wide rear camera and use Face ID for security. iPad (5th, 6th, and 7th Generation): These 3 iPad generations are almost the same except for the 1st Generation which uses an A9 chip; the 6th and 7th Generations feature an A10 chip. All support up to 128GB with 8MP wide rear cameras and Touch ID security authentication.

These 3 iPad generations are almost the same except for the 1st Generation which uses an A9 chip; the 6th and 7th Generations feature an A10 chip. All support up to 128GB with 8MP wide rear cameras and Touch ID security authentication. iPad Mini (5th Generation): This device operates with an A12 Bionic chip with a neural engine and supports up to 256GB. It also features Touch ID with an 8MP wide rear camera.

This device operates with an A12 Bionic chip with a neural engine and supports up to 256GB. It also features Touch ID with an 8MP wide rear camera. iPad Mini (4 and 3): Both iPads support up to 128GB but different chips. While the 4 has an A8 chip, the 3 has an A7 chip. Also, the 4 has an 8MP wide rear camera while the 3 has a 5MP wide rear camera. Both use Touch ID.

Both iPads support up to 128GB but different chips. While the 4 has an A8 chip, the 3 has an A7 chip. Also, the 4 has an 8MP wide rear camera while the 3 has a 5MP wide rear camera. Both use Touch ID. iPad Mini (2 and 1): An A7 chip is featured in the iPad Mini 2 while an A5 chip is featured in the iPad Mini 1. The 2 supports up to 128GB while the 1 supports just 64GB at max. Both have 5MP wide rear cameras and feature no security authentication.

Wrapping Up…

As you can see from the table and comparison chart above, Apple has made a fair few iPads over the years. The iPad line-up, either its standard models or Pro models, are updated every year, although the iPad Pro models are updated at a slower rate. As of right now, Apple’s latest iPads are as follows:

Latest iPad Models:

10.2-inch iPad (2019)

iPad Mini (2019)

iPad Air (2019)

9.7-inch iPad (2018)

iPad Pro (2020)

If you’re in the UK, AO carries ALL of Apple’s latest iPad models (see the full range here). And for the USA, your best bet is Walmart – it has all models of the iPad, including older, cheaper models.

Alternatively, if you want to save 40% on the price of an iPad, you could go the refurbished route and pick one up via Gazelle – doing this will let you get a higher spec model with more storage for a lot less than buying new. And the refurbished iPads look and function as good as new.