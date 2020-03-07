OPPO Find X2 vs Find X2 Pro

OPPO just took the wraps off its new flagship phones, the OPPO Find X2 and the OPPO Find X2 Pro. Read on for a breakdown of their specs and features, as well as how they’re different…

OPPO, another of BBK’s super-star phone brands, has just launched the follow up to its OPPO Find X. The OPPO Find X2 and the OPPO Find X2 Pro pick up where the company’s last flagship left off and add in a BUNCH of new, cool stuff – from new CPUs, to new camera tech, everything has been improved.

Both the OPPO Find X2 and the OPPO Find X2 Pro run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and feature 6.7in 120Hz OLED displays. You have a punch-hole camera on the front, and a 4200mAh battery in the Find X2 and a 4260mAh battery in the Find X2 Pro.

You also get VOOC 2.0 65W Fast Charge as well, so you’ll be able to charge both the OPPO Find X2 and the OPPO Find X2 Pro from dead to 100% in around 30 minutes. Very impressive. And that’s before you even see what OPPO has done with its cameras which you can check out in the specs list below:

OPPO Find X2 & OPPO Find X2 Pro Specs

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 12GB (LPDDR5) Storage 256GB (Find X2), 512GB (X2 Pro), both UFS 3.0 Display 6.7-inch, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, QHD+ (3168×1440) OLED, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 Rear cameras (Find X2 Pro) 48MP wide-angle (Sony IMX689, f/1.7, OIS, PDAF), 48MP Ultra Wide (Sony IMX586, f/2.2, 120° FoV), 13MP Periscope Telephoto (f/3.0, OIS, 10x hybrid/60x digital zoom) Rear cameras (Find X2) 48MP Wide Angle (Sony IMX586, f/1.7, OIS), 12MP Ultra Wide (Sony IMX708, f/2.2, 120° FoV), 13MP Periscope Telephoto (f./2.4, 5x hybrid/20x digital zoom) Front camera 32MP (f/2.4) Battery 4,200mAh (Find X2), 4,260mAh (X2 Pro), Super VOOC 2.0 65W fast charging Software ColorOS 7.1 (Android 10) Headphone jack No Other Single SIM, 5G NSA and SA, IP54 (Find X2), IP68 (X2 Pro), dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, in-display fingerprint scanner Colors Black (ceramic), Ocean (glass, Find X2-only), Orange (vegan leather, X2 Pro-only) In the box Earphones, charger and USB-C cable, case

OPPO Find X2 & OPPO Find X2 Pro Pricing

OPPO Find X2 – £899.99

OPPO Find X2 Pro – £1099

As you can see above, both phones are flagships in the truest sense of the word; OPPO has made zero concessions on these devices, kitting them out with the latest and greatest specs, features, and connectivity. No expense has been spared and that, unfortunately, means you will have to pay a rather hefty premium to acquire either of these phones.

Wanna see the full launch? You can watch the entire event below in the video!

It’s not quite Galaxy S20 money, but it’s damn close. Both handsets are also more expensive than Apple’s iPhone 11, though given the specs onboard both this isn’t all that surprising. I guess OPPO’s days as a cheaper alternative – like OnePlus before it – are drawing to a close.

Good job BBK’s still got RealMe to fall back on for the budget-end of the market!

