Best iPhone 13 Deals: The Cheapest Plans For 2021

If you’re looking for a killer deal on the iPhone 13, look no more – here are all the best iPhone 13 deals curated inside one easy-to-use widget…

Buy iPhone 13 Outright or Pay Monthly?

What is the best way to buy an iPhone 13? Should you buy the phone outright and get a data plan, or go with a pay monthly plan? If you’re on a slimmer monthly budget, a pay monthly plan makes the most sense. With a pay monthly plan, you’re effectively leasing the phone and getting a data plan included. This works out cheaper than buying the phone outright.

At least, it does initially. If you buy the iPhone 13 outright, you’ll pay between $829 and $849 for the phone and then an additional $25 to $40 per month for unlimited data and calls. The upshot here is that you own the phone right off the bat, so you can switch plans if you see something better.

If you get the iPhone 13 on a pay monthly plan, you’ll be contracted to a career for the duration of your agreement – either 24 or 48 months. With an iPhone, this isn’t too much of a problem. Apple’s support for its iPhones is incredible, so you’ll get a solid seven to eight years of use from the phone before an upgrade is required.

Our customers rely on iPhone every day, which is why we’ve made iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini more powerful, more capable, and more fun to use. Both phones have beautiful designs, industry-leading performance, and advanced camera systems with impressive computational photography features, all with incredible durability, water resistance, and a big jump in battery life to ensure customers can depend on their iPhone when they need it. All of this, tightly integrated with iOS 15 and with privacy built in, make iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini an unbeatable choice. Apple

As with most things, it all depends on your budget. If you have the cash lying around, sure, buy the iPhone 13 outright and then go with a cheaper pay monthly option – Mint Mobile’s is very good (it is also powered by T Mobile, so you get excellent coverage).

Ting is another good option. Personally, I prefer Mint Mobile even though it is slightly more expensive ($30 vs $25 per month). Whatever plan you go for, you’re getting a truly outstanding phone. The iPhone 13, while being the entry-level model in Apple’s 2021 lineup of iPhones, is still an extremely potent phone – it’ll outpace anything from Samsung and Google.

And compared to Apple’s other models – the iPhone 13 Pro Max, for instance – the iPhone 13 is actually pretty affordable, especially if you opt for a pay monthly deal.

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.