ALL iPhone 12 Models WILL Feature OLED Displays In 2020

According to the latest iPhone 12 leak, ALL of Apple’s incoming iPhone 12 handsets – even the base model – will feature OLED panels

It’s finally happened. Apple’s incoming range of iPhone 12 phones – there’ll be four in total – will feature OLED displays. Even the base model iPhone 12 (which will be $50 cheaper than iPhone 11). Not only that, but they’ll also feature 5G connectivity too.

Previously, if you wanted an iPhone with an OLED display, you’d have to pay for a flagship model (the XS/XS Max or the Pro models). The iPhone XR and iPhone 11 shipped with LCD panels too. But in 2020, all of this will change, as Apple moves its entire iPhone 12 range to OLED.

iPhone 12 Display Sizes & Specs:

iPhone 12 – 5.4in OLED Super Retina

iPhone 12 Max – 6.1in OLED Super Retina

iPhone 12 Pro – 6.1in OLED Super Retina XDR

iPhone 12 Pro Max – 6.7in OLED Super Retina XDR

The above information was leaked by John Prosser. I have no idea where this guy gets his information, but considering just how much he has leaked during the past 12 months and how accurate he’s been, the guy has to have a person on the inside – or in Apple’s manufacturing arm.

Either way, Prosser has been a great source of information for all things Apple these last 12 months or so. He also recently detailed Apple’s incoming pair of over-ear headphones dubbed the AirPods Studio – these will be like Bose’s QC35II headphones, only slightly more expensive.

Aside from ALL iPhone 12 handsets using OLED panels, the biggest news about Apple’s incoming range of iPhones is that there’ll be four models – two lower-priced options in the form of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Max, and two higher-priced models in the form of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The main difference between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro range will, of course, be the cameras – the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will run dual-rear cameras, while the Pro models will support triple-lens cameras and also feature Apple’s LiDAR technology. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also feature support for 512GB of storage, whereas the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will top out at 256GB.

And then there’s the price. According to Prosser’s information, the base model iPhones – the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max – will start at $649 and $749 respectively. That massively undercuts Samsung’s Galaxy S20 by almost $250! This move by Apple could be extremely popular with punters, both existing iPhone users and Android fans alike.

If all of the above turns out to be true, Apple will have an iPhone for every occasion and price point by the close of 2020. And that has NEVER happened before. Add in 5G support and we could be looking at Apple’s next super-cycle, the first since the release of its iPhone 6 range…