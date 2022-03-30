Is the Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor better than the Apple Studio Display? Pretty much – and it costs 50% less. What more could you want?

Thinking about getting a Mac mini or Apple’s new Mac Studio, but holding off because you’re not sure about what display to get? Me too. I really need to upgrade my iMac but I really don’t like the idea of paying more for a monitor than the actual computer.

You can get plenty of cheaper external monitors, both 4K and 5K options, for the Mac mini and Mac Studio, of course, and these will work fine – especially if you’re on a tight budget. But if you’ve waited this long, you might as well take a look at Samsung’s new iMac-styled Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor.

What is The Samsung M8 4K?

It looks like an iMac, which is to say, nicely, that Samsung has effectively ripped off the design of Apple’s latest M1-powered iMacs. Is this is a bad thing? I don’t care one way or another. Like the M1 iMacs, the Samsung M8 4K looks beautiful. But unlike Apple’s new iMacs, it has a 32in display – not a 21in one, as you’ll find on the iMac.

Save The M8 4K matches Apple’s Studio Display refresh rate, 60Hz, and it boasts a 4ms gray to gray response time, 400 nits brightness, and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio. Oh, and it can even double as a Smart TV – all things the Studio Display

The Samsung M8 4K is also far better looking than Apple’s iMac. It has thinner bezels, a larger overall screen, and the chin is much smaller. Basically, it is kind of what I wished Apple’s new iMacs had looked like. As usual, Samsung’s R&D teams have been doing their homework.

And the Samsung M8 4K isn’t just an external monitor either. It is a smart monitor. What does this mean? It means that Samsung has bundled a TON of additional features inside the Samsung M8 4K monitor – things like its very own SmartThings Hub, AirPlay 2 support, DeX, a microphone that supports both Alexa and Bixby, and a 1080p front-facing webcam.

You also get tilt and height adjustments settings as standard, unlike on Apple’s much more expensive Studio Display. Essentially, this is one of the most feature-packed, good-looking monitors on the market right now. I can see A LOT of people opting for this display for their Mac Studio and Mac mini machines over Apple’s more costly option.

Samsung M8 4K Colors Warm White

Sunset Pink

Spring Green

Daylight Blue Samsung M8 4K Specs List Screen Size – 32in

Active Display Size (HxV) (mm) – 697.306 x 392.234

Aspect Ratio – 16:9

Panel Type – VA

Brightness – 400 cd/㎡

Brightness (Min) –300 cd/㎡

Contrast Ratio Static – 3,000:1 (Typ.)

HDR(High Dynamic Range) – HDR10

Resolution – 3,840 x 2,160

Response Time – 4ms (GTG)

Viewing Angle (H/V) – 178°/178°

Color Supported – Max 1B

sRGB Coverage – 99% (Typ.)

Refresh Rate – Max 60 Hz

Is The Samsung M8 4K Better Than Apple’s Studio Display?

On the surface, Apple’s Studio Display appears to be a superior option – it has a higher resolution (5K) and it costs more. But if you dig a little deeper, you’ll see that things aren’t always as they seem. It matches Apple’s refresh rate, 60Hz, and it boasts a 4ms gray to gray response time, 400 nits brightness, and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio. Oh, and it can even double as a Smart TV – all things the Studio Display cannot do.

The display itself is powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS. This brings with it plenty of benefits; it is what makes this a smart monitor / smart TV, for one, allowing you to natively run apps like Netflix, Disney+ and even Apple TV+. Basically, if you have a modern Samsung Smart TV, this monitor is the same as that – except you’ll use it in your office as a computer display.

Will Samsung M8 4K Work With Mac Studio?

The Samsung M8 4K is designed to be an external monitor, as well as Smart TV, so it will work however you want it to. You can connect it to a PC, run it as a standalone monitor, or hook it up to your MacBook, Mac mini, or Mac Studio. Whatever system you’re running, the Samsung M8 4K will be a great addition to your workstation.

I’m currently eyeing up an upgrade to my aging iMac. I was thinking about getting the Mac mini but now I’m leaning more towards the Mac Studio. I’ll probably run whatever I get for the next 6-8 years, so I might as well future-proof it and get something with plenty of clout, like the Mac Studio.

I was having a certain amount of anxiety about what display to get for it, though. But after seeing the Samsung M8 4K in person and reading about it online, I think I have now found the perfect monitor for my Mac Studio. Of course, I wouldn’t say no to a Studio Display but if I’m spending over $2000 on a new Mac, I really don’t want to then go and spend an additional $1400 on a monitor.

Is The Samsung M8 4K Worth It?

Given a choice between the Samsung M8 4K and Apple’s ludicrously expensive Apple Studio Display, I’d take one of Samsung’s M8 4K monitors any day of the week. It isn’t 5K like Apple’s, but it has a 4K resolution which is all you really need, and plenty of additional features that make it a far more useful monitor overall.

In fact, I could get two of Samsung’s M8 4K monitors for the same price as one of Apple Studio Display. And if I did that I’d have 64 inches of screen real estate on my desk. I’d basically need a new desk. But that’d be one hell of a setup.

If you need an external monitor for your Mac, MacBook, or PC, Samsung’s newly minted Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor could be just what the doctor ordered. It costs WAY less than Apple’s Studio Display – just $699.99 – and is essentially just as good. What more could anyone possibly want from an external monitor?

