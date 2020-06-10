iPhone 13 Leaks & Latest News: What To Expect In 2021…

Apple’s iPhone 13 will get a launch and release date in 2021. There will be several models across a range of price points. Here’s the latest news…

The release of Apple’s iPhone 13 is over 12 months away still. But technology moves fast; once work on a new phone, in this case, the iPhone 12 is complete, development turns to its successor, in this case, the iPhone 13.

If you’re interested in finding out all the latest news about Apple’s iPhone 13, this is the place to be – so add a bookmark. As soon as a story about the iPhone 13 breaks, it will be included below. In the end, or by the time we get the iPhone 13 launch, we’ll probably have over 200 updates below!

Latest News: iPhone 13 Leaks & Updates

June 8 – iPhone 13 “Prototype” w/ ZERO Ports Leak Online

The idea that Apple will get rid of all ports on future iPhones is not new; there’s been talk about a portless iPhone ever since Apple did away with the headphone jack on the iPhone 7.

As it turns out, the iPhone 12 range will still feature Apple’s lightning connector for charging purposes, as well as wireless charging too. But things will change in 2021, apparently, with the release of the first portless iPhone in the form of one of Apple’s iPhone 13 range – most likely the flagship model.

How will it charge? Simple: ultra-fast wireless charging. OnePlus is currently leading the pack in this context with its OnePlus 8 Pro, but Apple likely has something special up its sleeve for 2021. Why else would it get rid of all the charging ports? Apple’s current iPhone wireless charging is pitifully slow. My guess is that Apple has something akin to 30W wireless charging on its roadmap for 2021…

June 3 – iPhone 13’s Camera Specs Leaked

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max were the first iPhones to use triple-lens cameras. In 2020, Apple will likely stick to this format, focussing on improving the performance and sensors rather than adding in an entirely new sensor. This is how Apple does things; it takes small, incremental steps forwards.

In 2021, however, things will take a leap forwards with respect to the iPhone 13’s camera technology. According to recently leaked information, the iPhone 13’s camera will feature a quad-array of lenses. Here’s what you can expect from the iPhone 13 camera if this leak turns out to be legit:

Wide 1x optical zoom (6x digital zoom) 64mp

Telephoto 3x-5x optical zoom (15-20x digital zoom) 40mp

64mp anamorphic lens (2.1:1)

0.25x min ultra-wide (optical reverse zoom) 40mp

Li-Dar 4.0