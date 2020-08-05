Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Specs Compared

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are now official – but how do the two phones compare? And, most importantly, which is the best phone of the two? Let’s investigate…

Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event is the yearly landing pad for its new Galaxy Note phones. This year saw the release of a trio of Galaxy Note phones in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G.

To date, there have been plenty of leaks around the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. But now the dust has settled, we know exactly what we’re dealing with: three phones, two levels of spec, and Samsung’s Exynos 990 CPU for ALL regions save for the USA which gets Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+.

You’re probably wondered what the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 looks like, right? Here’s a couple of official shots via Samsung for your viewing pleasure.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Pictures

Save

Save

Save

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 & Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Specs

As always, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a true flagship phone in every sense of the word. You have big upgrades across the board and plenty of added extras to get excited about. But first, let’s take a look at the specs for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Specs

Dimensions: 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm

Display: 6.7in Super AMOLED 1080 x 2400 pixels

CPU: Exynos 990 (Global); Snapdragon 865+ (USA)

Camera (Rear): 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF; 64 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 30x hybrid zoom; 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, PDAF, Super Steady video

Camera (Front): 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4300mAh

SD-Slot: No

Audio: 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Specs

Dimensions: 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm

Display: 6.9in Dynamic AMOLED 2X 1440 x 3200 pixels

CPU: Exynos 990 (Global); Snapdragon 865+ (USA)

Camera (Rear): 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS; 12 MP, f/3.0, 103mm (periscope telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom; 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, PDAF, Super Steady video

Camera (Front): 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB & 512GB

Battery: 4500mAh

SD-Slot: Yes

Audio: 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Specs

Dimensions: 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm

Display: 6.7in Super AMOLED 1080 x 2400 pixels

CPU: Exynos 990 (Global); Snapdragon 865+ (USA)

Camera (Rear): 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF;

64 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 30x hybrid zoom; 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, PDAF, Super Steady video

Camera (Front): 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4300mAh

SD-Slot: No

Audio: 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG

Analysis – What’re The Main Differences?

As you can see, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is bigger, has a higher quality OLED panel, and a superior camera – it uses a triple-lens setup fronted by a 108MP sensor, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 uses a 64MP.

With respect to memory, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has 12GB of RAM while the standard Note 20 model has 8GB. You also get more storage options with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (256GB and 512GB) as well as SD-card support.

And because the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is bigger than the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, you also get a bigger battery too – though not by much, it’s only 4500mAh vs 4300mAh, so there shouldn’t be too much difference between the two phones with respect to battery performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the true flagship. It packs in all the latest specs and hardware, as well as one of the most potent camera setups we’ve seen so far this year – a triple-lens camera fronted by a 108MP sensor is pretty darn impressive.

You will pay for all this additional hardware and spec, however, so if you do want to go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, be prepared to be forking over A LOT of money – easily north of $1200/£1200 to buy it outright. Go with the maximum storage, and you’ll be looking at even more.

If you’re in the US, you’ll get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ CPU regardless of which handset you go for. Elsewhere in the world, meaning everywhere apart from the USA, you’ll be getting the Exynos 990 version. And that kind of sucks because that chipset has already caused a fair amount of controversy for Samsung on account of it not being able to hold a candle to the 865+.

We’re still waiting on prices, but you can expect to pay £1000 for the basic Galaxy Note 20 and anywhere from £1200 to £1500 for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.