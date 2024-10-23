13 Epic iOS 18.1 Features You’ll Want To Check Out

iOS 18.1 is coming to fix bugs and add in some new features. Here’s 13 of the coolest new features coming inside iOS 18.1…

Apple’s iOS 18.1, arriving on October 28, brings a host of new features and improvements, many driven by Apple Intelligence.

There’s also plenty of bug fixes too, according to Apple’s release notes. Now, iOS 18 has been pretty stable in my experience but there are lots of reports to contrary.

As per usual, the .1 update will fix many of the most common headaches with iOS 18. And there’ll also be some new stuff too.

With smarter AI, more customization options, and practical tools, this update is more than just a bug-hunt; it’ll actually bring some new and useful features to your iPhone as well.

Here’s 13 key features in iOS 18.1, along with real-world examples of how they work.

What’s New Inside iOS 18.1?

1. Reset Your Control Center

iOS 18.1 adds a new reset option for Control Center, letting you restore it to its default layout if your customizations get out of hand. It saves time by eliminating the need to manually remove every button.

Real-World Example: If you’ve overloaded your Control Center with smart home and accessibility controls, simply reset it in Settings ➝ Control Center to get back to a clean slate in one tap.

2. More Control Center Toggles

New toggles for Satellite and AirDrop allow for quick access directly from the Control Center, offering more customization options.

Real-World Example: While camping off-grid, you can add the Satellite toggle for quick access when needed, ensuring you can stay connected without searching through multiple menus.

3. Hands-Free Selfies With Camera Control

Switch to your front-facing camera using Camera Control without touching your screen, making selfie-taking easier.

Real-World Example: If you’re holding a coffee in one hand and want to take a selfie, swipe the Camera Control button to switch cameras hands-free for a quick, mess-free shot.

4. Share Apple Music Songs Directly on TikTok

iOS 18.1 allows you to share Apple Music tracks directly on TikTok with a few taps, making social sharing easier.

Real-World Example: Found the perfect song for your TikTok video? Now you can share it directly from Apple Music without extra steps.

5. Sleep Apnea Detection

This feature enables sleep apnea detection on the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2, tracking breathing disturbances and alerting you through the Health app.

Real-World Example: Feeling unusually tired? Enable sleep apnea detection to monitor your sleep patterns, and if your Watch detects issues, you can take action early.

6. Proofread and Rewrite Your Text

iOS 18.1’s Writing Tools help with proofreading and rewriting your text, suggesting grammar fixes, tone adjustments, and stylistic changes to improve communication.

Real-World Example: You’re rushing to send a work email—tap Proofread to clean up mistakes, or use Rewrite to adjust the tone from casual to formal with a single tap.

7. Summarize Lengthy Emails

The new Summarize tool condenses long emails into concise overviews, allowing you to grasp the key points without reading every word.

Real-World Example: Got a long email from your boss? Hit Summarize to get a quick overview, so you can respond to the important points without getting bogged down in details.

8. Siri Becomes Your Personal Apple Expert

Siri now answers detailed Apple product questions, helping you find settings, understand features, and get tutorials.

Real-World Example: Want to enable Crash Detection but don’t know where to look? Just ask Siri, and she’ll guide you through the process.

9. Smart Replies for Emails and Messages

iOS 18.1 introduces Smart Reply, which suggests quick, contextually relevant responses to emails and messages, speeding up communication.

Real-World Example: On a conference call and see a text pop up? Use Smart Reply to quickly send an “I’ll call you later” message without interrupting your meeting.

10. Memory Movies From a Simple Prompt

Create instant photo montages by providing a simple description like “Beach trip 2024.” Apple Intelligence pulls relevant photos, adds music, and creates a short video.

Real-World Example: After a fun weekend, type “Mountain adventure” into the new Memory Movie tool, and iOS will automatically create a beautiful montage of your trip.

11. Remove Unwanted Objects From Photos

The new Clean Up tool allows you to easily remove unwanted objects from your photos by tapping or brushing over them.

Real-World Example: A random person walked into your perfect sunset photo? Tap on the photobomber with the Clean Up tool, and they’ll disappear, leaving only the scenic view.

12. Summarize Web Articles in Safari

In Reader Mode, you can now tap Summarize to condense long articles into bite-sized overviews, making reading faster and easier.

Real-World Example: Don’t have time to read a lengthy article? Summarize it in Reader Mode and get the main points quickly without skimming through the entire piece.

13. Phone Call Recording With Transcripts

iOS 18.1 lets you record phone calls, which are saved to the Notes app. It even generates a transcript for easy review later.

Real-World Example: Conducting an important interview? Record the call, and iOS will provide a transcript, making it easier to reference later without re-listening to the entire conversation.

Still not got your head around iOS 18? Here’s every new update, tweak, and new feature inside Apple’s iOS 18 update.