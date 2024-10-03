Apple Store ranked as the 10th most invasive app out of 100 popular eCommerce platforms, alongside Depop, Nike, and Wayfair – this is NOT good…

Apple is facing a new privacy lawsuit accusing the tech giant of violating the privacy of iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users. The lawsuit claims that Apple has been secretly collecting personal data through its proprietary apps, including the App Store, Apple Music, and Apple TV, without proper user consent.

The allegations center around Apple’s extensive data collection practices, which have been under scrutiny as privacy concerns continue to rise globally.

This lawsuit comes at a time when data privacy is increasingly in the spotlight. Apple, which has traditionally positioned itself as a champion of user privacy, now finds itself defending its own practices. The claims could tarnish Apple’s reputation as a privacy-forward company, especially as its own App Store has been identified as one of the more invasive apps when it comes to data collection.

Apple Store Ranks Among the Most Invasive Apps

In a recent study by eCommerce Marketing Agency Strike Digital, the Apple Store ranked as the 10th most invasive app out of 100 popular eCommerce platforms. The study analyzed the level of personal data each app collects from its users, with the Apple Store scoring 60 out of 105 on the invasiveness scale. This places Apple alongside apps known for heavy data collection, such as Depop, Wayfair, and eBay.

Ranking App Name Invasiveness Score (/105) 🥇 =1 Depop 82 🥇 =1 Wayfair 82 🥈 2 Boots 80 🥉 3 eBay 77 4 Klarna 71 4 UNIQLO 71 4 Nike 71 5 Amazon 70 6 M&S 66 7 Urban Outfitters 64 8 New Look 63 8 Alibaba 63 9 Moonpig 62 10 Apple Store 60

Interestingly, Depop and Wayfair tied for first place in the study, each receiving an invasiveness score of 82/105. These apps collect a wide array of personal information, including browsing history, precise location data, and contacts, making them the most invasive apps in the analysis. Boots followed closely behind, with a score of 80/105, while eBay took the third spot with a score of 77/105, raising concerns about how much personal data is being accessed outside the core functionality of these apps.

The Extent of Data Collection: What’s Being Tracked? The study found that many apps are collecting more data than users may expect. Among the top data types collected are: Identifiers (97/100 apps)

(97/100 apps) Usage Data (97/100 apps)

(97/100 apps) Diagnostics (95/100 apps)

(95/100 apps) Contact Info (85/100 apps)

(85/100 apps) Location Data (56/100 apps) While some of these data points, such as identifiers and usage data, are commonly needed for app functionality, others—like browsing history, contacts, and precise location data—raise privacy concerns. Notably, Depop and Wayfair were also found to be collecting sensitive information like racial or ethnic data, political beliefs, and sexual orientation. This type of data collection, especially for eCommerce platforms, has been flagged as potentially excessive and unnecessary. LEARN HOW TO PROTECT YOUR DATA

At the other end of the spectrum, apps like Aldi (3/105), Blue Light Card (5/105), George, and LookFantastic (8/105) were among the least invasive. These apps collected only essential data like identifiers and diagnostic information, with little or no access to users’ personal details outside of what’s necessary for the app’s functionality.

The Growing Importance of Privacy Awareness

As data collection practices become more aggressive, privacy experts are urging consumers to be more vigilant about the apps they download. Strike Digital’s team emphasized the importance of reviewing privacy policies before installing any app:

“Before downloading any app, reviewing the data collection policies is crucial. Many apps gather more information than necessary, including your location, contacts, or browsing habits. Always check what data is being accessed and why it’s needed. If an app requests permissions unrelated to its function, consider it a red flag. Protecting your personal information is key to maintaining your privacy and avoiding potential misuse of data, identity theft, or targeted ads.”

This advice is especially timely given the rising concerns about the sheer amount of data being collected by apps. In today’s digital age, the collection of precise location data and browsing history is commonplace, with 56% of apps in the study tracking users’ exact locations and 15% monitoring browsing activity outside of the app itself. Such practices can often lead to personalized ads, profiling, and in worst cases, identity theft.

One simple way of avoiding all of this is to use a VPN, even a free VPN service like this one will ensure Big Tech firms cannot track and profile you.

And for web browsers, always go with privacy-first options like Brave and DuckDuckGo. Beyond this, you can ensure you email and documents are 100% secure and not profiled for data by switching to a private email provider and using platforms like Proton Docs instead of Google Drive.

Apple’s Lawsuit: What’s at Stake?

The privacy lawsuit against Apple could have far-reaching implications, not just for the company but for the tech industry as a whole. Apple has long advertised itself as a defender of user privacy, with high-profile ad campaigns and the introduction of features like App Tracking Transparency (ATT), which lets users block apps from tracking their activity.

However, the lawsuit suggests that Apple may have been collecting data through its own apps, including the App Store, in a way that goes against the company’s public stance.

If the allegations hold up, Apple may face significant legal and financial consequences. It could also lead to greater scrutiny of the company’s app ecosystem, forcing Apple to adjust how it handles user data.

The case also raises broader questions about the privacy practices of tech companies and the transparency of the data they collect. As Strike Digital’s research reveals, Apple is far from the only company involved in extensive data collection practices—though being ranked among the top 10 most invasive apps is certainly not a good look for a company that prides itself on privacy.