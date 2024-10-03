To Date, Tim Cook Has Sold $1.5 Billion In Apple Stock

Tim Cook nets another MASSIVE payday, offloading $50 million in Apple Stock. But that figure is just the tip of the iceberg…

TL;DR: Tim Cook Sells $50 Million in Apple Stock 💰 Tim Cook Sells $50M in Apple Stock – Sold 223,986 shares for $50.3 million in October 2024, part of his regular stock sales tied to performance.

– Sold 223,986 shares for $50.3 million in October 2024, part of his regular stock sales tied to performance. 📈 New Stock Grant – Recently granted 219,502 shares; some vest between 2027-2029, while others depend on Apple’s performance over the next few years.

– Recently granted 219,502 shares; some vest between 2027-2029, while others depend on Apple’s performance over the next few years. 💵 Previous Sales – Sold $88 million worth of shares in August 2023 and $33.2 million in April 2024.

– Sold $88 million worth of shares in August 2023 and $33.2 million in April 2024. 🏦 Strong Holdings – Despite selling regularly, Cook still owns over 3 million shares valued at $500 million.

– Despite selling regularly, Cook still owns over 3 million shares valued at $500 million. 🏆 Compensation Breakdown – In 2023, Cook earned $63.2 million, with stock awards making up the majority, along with perks like personal air travel and security.

– In 2023, Cook earned $63.2 million, with stock awards making up the majority, along with perks like personal air travel and security. 📊 Decade of Strategic Sales – Cook has sold stock strategically for years, but he continues to maintain a significant stake in Apple.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is about to pocket a cool $50 million after selling 223,986 shares of Apple stock, according to a recent SEC filing. The sale, worth a total of $50,276,076, is part of Cook’s regular stock sale pattern that often takes place in October, timed with performance-based awards tied to Apple’s shareholder return relative to other S&P 500 companies.

But that’s not the whole story. This isn’t Cook’s first big payday from Apple stock sales—and it won’t be his last.

Since 2011, Cook has sold $1.5 BILLION in Apple Stock. Here’s how it all breaksdown: August 2021 : Sold about 4.6 million shares for over $750 million.

: Sold about 4.6 million shares for over $750 million. August 2023 : Sold 511,000 shares for $88 million.

: Sold 511,000 shares for $88 million. October 2023 : Sold 241,000 shares for around $41.4 million.

: Sold 241,000 shares for around $41.4 million. April 2024 : Sold 196,410 shares for $33.2 million.

: Sold 196,410 shares for $33.2 million. October 2024: Sold 223,986 shares for $50.3 million, as noted in this SEC filing.

Earlier this week, Cook was granted an additional 219,502 shares of Apple stock as part of his long-term compensation plan.

Here’s where it gets interesting: of those shares, 54,876 will vest in one-third increments in 2027, 2028, and 2029. The remaining 164,626 shares are performance-based and will vest depending on Apple’s performance between fiscal 2025 and 2027.

If Apple performs well, Cook could receive up to 200% of the target number of shares. If Apple stumbles, he could get nothing.

Tim Cook’s (Estimated) Tax Bill… Date Sale Amount Estimated Tax (20% Long-Term Capital Gains) Net Profit (After Tax) August 2021 $750,000,000 $150,000,000 $600,000,000 August 2023 $88,000,000 $17,600,000 $70,400,000 October 2023 $41,400,000 $8,280,000 $33,120,000 April 2024 $33,200,000 $6,640,000 $26,560,000 October 2024 $50,300,000 $10,060,000 $40,240,000 Total $962,900,000 $192,580,000 $770,320,000 Note: This breakdown assumes: All sales are subject to long-term capital gains tax (held for more than one year).

The highest tax rate of 20% applies to all sales.

No state taxes or additional surtaxes (like the Net Investment Income Tax) are included.

The cost basis of the shares is $0 for simplicity. In reality, the taxable gain would be the sale price minus the cost basis. Actual tax liabilities may vary based on individual circumstances, cost basis of the shares, and other factors. Always consult with a qualified tax professional for accurate tax advice.

How Does Tim Cook’s Compensation Stack Up?

Cook is no stranger to stock sales, and his recent sale is just the latest in a long string of well-timed transactions. For example, back in August 2023, Cook offloaded 511,000 shares for about $88 million, marking his largest sale since 2021. Just months before, in April 2024, Cook sold another 196,410 shares, netting $33.2 million.

Yet despite these regular stock sales, Cook’s holdings in Apple remain staggering. As of early 2024, Cook still owns over 3 million shares of Apple stock, valued at over $500 million, and another 1.3 million unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) — which means he’s far from cashing out.

Apple’s stock grants make up the bulk of Cook’s earnings. His base salary in 2023 was $3 million, but when you factor in stock awards, performance bonuses, and other compensation, his total package ballooned to $63.2 million. That’s on top of perks like $2.5 million in other compensation, which includes personal air travel, security expenses, and vacation cash-outs.

A Decade of Well-Timed Sales

Over the past decade, Cook has masterfully balanced his personal stock sales with Apple’s booming performance. His biggest cash-out came in August 2021, when he sold 4.6 million shares worth more than $750 million.

That sale coincided with a peak in Apple’s stock, and Cook has since continued to sell shares while keeping a significant stake in the company. Despite selling millions in stock over the years, Cook’s ownership of Apple stock remains strong.

Cook’s latest sale is notable because it underscores Apple’s ongoing success and his long-term financial strategy. The timing of these stock transactions often aligns with performance-based vesting schedules, tax obligations, and stock market conditions.

What’s Next for Cook and Apple?

While Cook’s personal financial management is impressive, what’s equally significant is that his compensation remains tied closely to Apple’s future performance. The majority of his latest stock grant is performance-based, which means his personal earnings will depend on Apple continuing to outperform the market over the next two years.

If Apple’s shareholder return remains high relative to other S&P 500 companies, Cook could stand to gain even more. However, if the company falters (as it could well do; iPhone 16 demand is lower than expected), his next big payday might not be as large as expected.

For now, Cook’s latest stock sale adds another $50 million to his already massive fortune. With more stock grants set to vest in the coming years, the Apple CEO shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to securing his financial future—closely tied to the success of the tech giant he leads.