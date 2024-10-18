If you’ve been loyal to third-party task managers like Todoist, you might be wondering if Apple has finally created an alternative worth switching to?

Apple’s iOS 18 brings some major upgrades to its native Calendar and Reminders apps, aiming to be a serious contender for your productivity needs.

With new features designed to streamline your workflow, the iOS 18 Calendar and Reminders apps are packed with enhancements. But are these enough to make you cancel your Todoist subscription? Let’s dive in.

What’s New in iOS 18’s Calendar App?

1. Unified Reminders & Calendar Integration

One of the biggest updates is the tighter integration between the Calendar and Reminders apps. Now, adding a reminder is as easy as clicking a new “Add Reminder” button directly from the Calendar app. Once you’ve created a task, it syncs seamlessly with your calendar, ensuring all your to-dos are front and center.

The ease of switching between tasks and events is incredibly useful, especially if you’re someone who prefers managing everything in one place. Previously, you had to juggle between two apps or rely on third-party software to get this functionality, but now it’s all built into the system. This tighter integration reduces friction and helps make your workflow smoother.

2. Natural Language Processing

Apple has stepped up its natural language processing game in both Calendar and Reminders. Now, you can type “Lunch with John tomorrow at noon,” and it will automatically schedule it without needing extra inputs. While Todoist has had similar features for a while, Apple’s version does feel smoother and faster thanks to iOS 18’s deep integration across apps.

However, some users point out that you still need to click to confirm these suggestions, which adds an extra step compared to Todoist’s more automated flow. If Apple can refine this further, they’ll be on par with third-party tools like Todoist in terms of ease.

3. Improved Customization

iOS 18 also brings more customization options to the Calendar app. You can now color-code different calendars (although individual events still need to belong to specific calendars to be color-coded, unlike Todoist, where tasks can have custom colors). While this might seem like a small detail, it’s crucial for those who rely on visual cues to stay organized.

A missing feature, however, is the ability to have week views in portrait mode. To access a full week, you still need to switch to landscape view, a slight annoyance that apps like Todoist handle more gracefully with a consistent UI.

4. Offline Capabilities

One thing Apple does better than Todoist here is removing reliance on external services like Google. You can manage your tasks and events without the need for constant syncs with Google Calendar, making this setup more privacy-focused and reliable when you’re offline. If you’re tired of being tied to third-party services, this is a huge win.

How Does It Compare to Todoist?

While the iOS 18 Calendar and Reminders apps have made significant strides, especially in terms of Apple ecosystem integration, there are still a few areas where Todoist has the upper hand:

Cross-Platform Support : Todoist works on any device, whether you’re using an Android phone, Windows laptop, or Mac. In contrast, Apple’s solution works best if you’re fully embedded in the Apple ecosystem. While iCloud.com offers some features, it’s nowhere near as flexible as Todoist’s cross-platform capabilities.

: Todoist works on any device, whether you’re using an Android phone, Windows laptop, or Mac. In contrast, Apple’s solution works best if you’re fully embedded in the Apple ecosystem. While iCloud.com offers some features, it’s nowhere near as flexible as Todoist’s cross-platform capabilities. Advanced Task Management : Todoist excels in creating smart lists and tagging, allowing you to manage even the most complex workflows. While iOS 18’s Reminders has improved its sorting and categorization, it still lacks some of Todoist’s advanced features, like “X days after completion” scheduling or more robust tagging options.

: Todoist excels in creating smart lists and tagging, allowing you to manage even the most complex workflows. While iOS 18’s Reminders has improved its sorting and categorization, it still lacks some of Todoist’s advanced features, like “X days after completion” scheduling or more robust tagging options. Collaboration and Shared Projects: For those who work in teams, Todoist offers more advanced collaboration tools. While iOS 18 does allow for sharing calendars and reminders, it’s still not as feature-rich as Todoist when it comes to managing shared tasks and projects.

Did Apple Succeed?

So, is iOS 18’s Calendar app the Todoist killer Apple hopes it will be? Not quite yet. While the improvements in integration, natural language processing, and privacy are impressive, Todoist still holds the crown for more advanced task management and cross-platform use.

However, if you’re fully embedded in the Apple ecosystem and value privacy, the iOS 18 Calendar and Reminders combo could be all you need. In fact, some users are already dropping Todoist in favor of Apple’s streamlined, privacy-friendly approach.

In short: If you’re looking for a simpler, more integrated system that doesn’t rely on Google, Apple’s iOS 18 Calendar and Reminders apps are worth trying. But if you need more advanced task management features and cross-platform support, Todoist is still the better choice for now.