Should YOU Upgrade To The iPhone 16? Here’s What You Need To Consider…

The iPhone 16 era is upon us, following the launch of Apple’s quartet of iPhones on September 9, 2024. But the burning question, as always, is this: should you upgrade from your current iPhone?

Apple REALLY wants you too; it has packed in more updates into these models than ever before. Even the entry-level iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus got plenty of cool, new updates and features.

More and more folks are hanging onto their phones, especially iPhones, for longer. The reason? They just keep on working. I have an iPhone 13 and, while the battery health is down around 86%, it still works mostly fine.

And I’m the target audience here. Anyone rocking an iPhone 13 or lower is a target for Apple at the moment. But should you update, or should you hold on to your current iPhone a little longer? Let’s break it all down, so you can make a more informed decision…

Who Should Upgrade? Here’s how ALL the new models breakdown with respect to updates and new features: iPhone 16 Series: What You Need to Know iPhone 16 & 16 Plus 📱 Display: 6.1″ (16) / 6.7″ (16 Plus)

Chip: A18

Main Camera: 48MP Fusion

Ultra Wide: 12MP

Zoom: 2x optical in, 2x optical out

Battery: Up to 22h (16) / 27h (16 Plus) video

Colors: Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max 📱💼 Display: 6.3″ (Pro) / 6.9″ (Pro Max)

Chip: A18 Pro

Main Camera: 48MP Fusion

Ultra Wide: 48MP

Telephoto: 12MP 5x

Zoom: 5x optical in, 2x optical out

Battery: Up to 27h (Pro) / 33h (Pro Max) video

Colors: Black, White, Natural, Desert Titanium New Features Across the Line 🧠 Apple Intelligence: AI-powered assistant that enhances writing, manages tasks, and provides contextual help. It understands your needs and protects your privacy.

⚡ Action Button: Customizable button that replaces the mute switch. It provides quick access to various functions like camera, flashlight, or custom shortcuts.

📸 Camera Control: New tactile button that revolutionizes photo and video capture. It allows for precise focus, zoom, and exposure adjustments with intuitive gestures.

🔌 USB-C Connector: Replaces the Lightning port, offering faster data transfer speeds and compatibility with a wide range of devices and accessories.

🌟 Spatial Video: Captures immersive 3D-like video that can be viewed on Apple Vision Pro, bringing your memories to life with remarkable depth. Pro-Exclusive Features 🌈 ProMotion Display: Adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling and more responsive touch input.

🕰️ Always-On Display: Shows essential information at a glance without waking the device, balancing convenience and battery life.

🔍 48MP Ultra Wide Camera: Captures more detail in wide-angle shots, ideal for landscapes and large group photos.

🔭 5x Optical Zoom Telephoto Camera: Brings distant subjects closer without loss of quality, perfect for sports or wildlife photography.

🎥 ProRes Video Recording: Offers high-quality video capture for professional-grade editing and color grading.

🏗️ Titanium Design: Provides a premium feel while reducing weight and increasing durability compared to previous models. Pricing & Availability 💰📅 iPhone 16: Starting at £799/$799

iPhone 16 Plus: Starting at £899/$899

iPhone 16 Pro: Starting at £999/$999

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Starting at £1199/$1199

Pre-orders: September 13, 2024

Available: September 20, 2024 1. iPhone 11 or Older Users If you’re using an iPhone 11 or older, this upgrade could be significant for you. One of the biggest reasons is the jump in technology, particularly with 5G support. Beyond this you’re getting a vastly superior camera module, significantly faster processing power, a much, much better OLED display and, of course, things like Dynamic Island which in itself is a very useful and novel feature. Off the bat, the main thing you’ll notice is the difference in design and feel, the display, and the camera system: the iPhone 16’s is orders of magnitude better than the iPhone 11’s now aged system. Apple has consistently improved low-light performance, AI-based image enhancements, and even added new features like Cinematic Mode in recent years. If you’re still using an older device, upgrading means better photos, more detail in images, myriad new tools and editing features, and 10x better performance in general, although especially in challenging environments. As TechCrunch noted: “The iPhone 16’s camera is not just about more megapixels—it’s about how smart and versatile the camera has become in handling real-world conditions.” For users still struggling with the camera limitations of older devices, the iPhone 16 – which packs in some of the most impressive camera updates we’ve seen inside a base model, like EVER – will feel like a huge update. In fact, it will most likely feel as if you have switched from a base model to a Pro Max model (even if you don’t go with a Pro model, such as the leap in performance between the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 11). Battery life is another big factor. After years of use, an iPhone 11 or older will have likely suffered battery degradation. If you’re battery health rating is below 85%, it is time to start thinking about an upgrade – it’ll only get worse as the weeks and months pass. Once you get below 70%, you’ll struggle to get through a full day’s worth of use and you’ll notice performance issues with your phone – from throttling to random crashes. Case in point: my iPhone 13 – I bought it when it came out – has a battery health score of 86%. Yes, I’ve been rinsing it. And now, a few years later, it struggles to make it through a full day’s worth of usage. Bottomline? If you’re still using an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 (or older), the iPhone 16 as an upgrade makes a ton of sense. You got your money’s worth, now it’s time to experience what a modern iPhone can actually do. 2. iPhone SE (2020) Users The iPhone SE has always been a budget-friendly option, but it lacks many premium features. With the iPhone 16, you’ll get a larger OLED display, Face ID, and, importantly, a much faster processor, as well as things like Dynamic Island and all of Apple’s new video and image creation and editing tools. On top of this, you’ll also get access to Apple Intelligence (if you’re in a region that supports it) and much more battery life which means you go from one or two top-ups a day to going a full day or more between charges. And if you can’t stomach the cost of the iPhone 16, have a look at the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 – both are now discounted on Apple’s official store, offering a more modern iPhone experience at a cheaper price point. The Verge noted: “The iPhone 16 bridges the gap between budget and premium models better than ever, offering a more future-proof option for those ready to step out of Apple’s entry-level ecosystem.” For anyone ready for that leap, this could be the right time to upgrade. 3. Performance-Oriented Users If you rely on your phone for gaming, content creation, or other demanding tasks, the A18 Bionic chip in the iPhone 16 offers a major performance boost. Its improved CPU, GPU, and AI capabilities make it a powerhouse for mobile gaming and high-end apps like video editors or machine learning tools. Users upgrading from older models, like the iPhone 12, will notice the smoother 120Hz ProMotion display (on Pro models), offering superior responsiveness, particularly in gaming. According to IGN, “The iPhone 16 takes mobile gaming seriously with the smoothest, most responsive display we’ve seen from Apple yet.” If performance is what you care about most, this upgrade is for you. 4. Photography and Videography Enthusiasts If photography or videography is your passion, the iPhone 16’s camera upgrades are compelling. The improved low-light performance, enhanced optical zoom, and new software tools for editing directly on the phone make it ideal for anyone serious about capturing high-quality content. Pro users will especially appreciate new features in the ProRAW and ProRes formats. If you’re using an older phone with limited zoom and lack of advanced editing options, this is the upgrade to consider.

Who Should Not Upgrade? Pin 1. iPhone 14 or 15 Users If you own an iPhone 14 or 15, you’re already benefiting from many of the recent advancements in Apple’s iPhone lineup, including 5G, high-quality displays, and improved cameras. Upgrading to the iPhone 16 might feel like a relatively small step forward. My advice? Save your money and wait for the iPhone 17 or iPhone 18. Apple designs its phones to last for at least five years (although they’ll get 6 years or more support), so there’s no need to update a phone that is only 12 or 24 months old. As CNET stated: “While the iPhone 16 adds new features, users of the iPhone 14 and 15 might not see a night-and-day difference in daily use.” Plenty of people, for whatever reason, feel the need to update their phone every year. I’ve never understood this (and I’m a tech journalist). The difference between the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15, while obvious on paper, doesn’t necessarily translate into any real world benefits for current iPhone 15 users. Marginal increases in performance power, a few updates here and there, and improved camera performance look great in marketing materials. But the iPhone 15 is a still a monster when it comes to all of these things as well. Think of it this way: you wouldn’t buy a car and then, a year later, update it to a newer model because it could go 5 mph faster and had a new type of coffee cup holder, would you? Well, it’s much the same with phones. 2. Budget-Conscious Users For users who aren’t facing any issues with their current device and are mindful of their spending, the price tag of the iPhone 16—particularly the Pro models—can be a major barrier. The reality is, if your current iPhone still works well, it’s often better to skip a generation or two and make a bigger leap later. PCMag commented: “For casual users, the iPhone 16 may not justify the expense, especially if you’re happy with the performance of your iPhone 13 or 14.” I’ve been running the iPhone 13 since it came out and, for the most part, it still runs great. The only slight issue I’m having relates to battery life – it’s down to 85% in Battery Health. This means, if I push it hard a lot throughout the day with video and image editing, I’ll need to recharge it around 6pm in order to get through the rest of the evening until bedtime. 8 months ago, this just wasn’t the case. Battery degradation is a slow-burning issue, but once the rot sets in the process speeds up, compounding with each, new recharging cycle. Can I live with the way things are right now? Yes, of course. But in another couple of months, I’ll almost certainly be upgrading to the iPhone 16 Plus – I want the larger display, just without the Pro features. 3. Casual Users If you’re a light phone user—primarily using your device for texting, calls, occasional web browsing, and social media—the iPhone 16’s advanced features may be overkill. The camera, display, and performance upgrades might go unnoticed for those who don’t push their devices to the limit. Upgrading will feel unnecessary if you aren’t utilizing the full potential of the iPhone. 4. Recent iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max Users The iPhone 13 Pro series introduced many features that are still top-tier, such as the ProMotion display, advanced cameras, and excellent battery life. Macworld highlighted: “The iPhone 16 builds on the strengths of the 13 Pro, but unless you need the absolute cutting-edge features, holding off on this upgrade makes sense.” But, again, if your phone’s battery life is starting to show signs of ageing, it could be time to think about an upgrade. You don’t HAVE to get an iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max; you could opt for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, last year’s model, and save yourself a pretty penny. Apple has discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max but you can readily pick them up for around 40% less via specialist refurbished phone retailers.

Final Thoughts: Is It Time You Upgraded Your iPhone?

Ultimately, the answer to the question “Is it time you upgraded your iPhone?” depends on your current device, usage patterns, and priorities. If you’re using an older model like the iPhone 11 or iPhone SE, I would say that, by now, you’re probably experiencing some kind of performance-related issues with your phone.

It could be the battery life not being great, the screen looking too dull compared to newer models, or general wear and tear. Either way, if you’re running an iPhone that is older the four years, it is basically time to get an upgrade – and the iPhone 16 series is a great option.

On the other hand, users with an iPhone 14, 15, or even 13 Pro may find the improvements too incremental to justify the cost. For casual users or those trying to stick to a budget that are running older models, you have older models like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 to choose from.

These models are cheaper than the newer iPhone 16 and will be solid, reliable, and high-end performers for years to come.

Me? I think I actually will upgrade this year but it probably won’t be until mid-way through 2025…