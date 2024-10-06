Apple Intelligence Roll-Out: It’s Getting A Little Silly Now…

Apple Intelligence is coming – just in a slow, protracted rollout with many of its best (and most useful) features being delayed until 2025…

The iPhone 16 has made its global debut, but the highly anticipated Apple Intelligence, one of its most hyped features, is still nowhere to be found.

According to Mark Gurman, Bloomberg’s in-house Apple oracle, we now have a clearer timeline: October 28. That’s when the first wave of Apple’s AI-powered features will finally begin rolling out to users.

Apple Intelligence Will Suck At First…

But don’t expect a full-fledged AI experience just yet. As Gurman reports, the initial phase of Apple Intelligence will be rather limited in scope. While Apple initially teased its AI capabilities with grand promises, the first feature to hit iPhones will be relatively modest — a notification summary system.

This feature, already glimpsed by users in beta tests, aims to streamline notifications into a cleaner, more organized format. Though useful, it’s hardly groundbreaking, and many users were likely hoping for something more innovative right out of the gate.

ChatGPT integration and “Genmoji” Coming Inside iOS 18.2

The real excitement seems to be reserved for future updates. Gurman says that iOS 18.2, which is slated for release later this year, will introduce two more significant additions to the Apple Intelligence suite: ChatGPT integration and “Genmoji.”

ChatGPT will add a new layer of interactivity and practical utility to iPhones, enabling users to engage in more natural, conversational exchanges with their devices. Meanwhile, Genmoji will leverage Apple’s image generation AI to let users create personalized emojis from scratch — a fun, creative touch that’s sure to be popular.

Key Siri Update NOT Happening Until March 2025…

As for Siri, arguably one of Apple’s most criticized features, a complete overhaul is in the works. Set for release alongside iOS 18.4 in March of next year, the new Siri promises to be vastly different from the current version.

Often mocked as one of the least capable virtual assistants, Siri is about to get a major upgrade, allowing it to control apps directly and perform much more sophisticated tasks. One of the biggest enhancements will be its ability to sift through personal data like photos and messages, making it a far more intuitive and proactive assistant.

While these improvements sound promising, you’ll have to be patient. The full scope of Apple Intelligence won’t be available until mid-2025, and even then, questions remain about its competitiveness.

Gurman has previously voiced skepticism, calling Apple’s AI efforts underwhelming compared to rivals like Google’s Gemini. And while Gemini itself hasn’t wowed everyone, Apple Intelligence has big shoes to fill if it’s to live up to the hype.

For now, Apple fans will get a taste of the future later this month, but the more transformative AI features are still a few updates away. Whether Apple can deliver on its promises remains to be seen.