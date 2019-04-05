iPhone 13 Storage Options: What To Expect In 2021

Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup will be largely similar to the iPhone 12. But the iPhone 13 storage options could be in for a shake up…

Apple launches and releases its new iPhones around the same time every year – towards the end of the year, usually Q3. And in 2021, it will be the turn of the iPhone 13.

Like the iPhone 12, there will almost certainly be three models, possibly four – but that all depends on whether Apple keeps the Mini option around. Sales have not been good, so this model’s survival is now in question.

As it stands, we’re looking at at least three models: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. If Apple does update the iPhone 12 Mini and launches the iPhone 13 Mini, that’ll make four – but, again, all bets are currently off with this specific model.

iPhone 13 Storage Options

We know quite a bit already about Apple’s plans for the iPhone 13. Nothing is concrete, of course, but rumors and leaks tend to be pretty accurate these days. We know the camera will be updated heavily, we know TouchID is returning, and we know Apple will use its new A15 CPU in the phones.

But what about storage?

In an interesting turn of events, it now looks as if Apple is pushing ahead with its first ever 1TB iPhone. If true, this means you’ll have the following storage options for Apple’s iPhone 13 range:

128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB

However, the 1TB iPhone option will almost certainly be reserved for Apple’s flagship model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It will also cost a fortune. Anywhere from $1300 to $1600, most likely. And this means the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max will be a seriously niche offering, most likely aimed squarely at photographers and videographers.

Best Selling iPhone Storage Size?

As with most things in life, the most popular option is usually the cheapest, and Apple’s iPhone is no exception. Sales of the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 are all driven strongly by the cheapest (and lowest storage) option of the range.

Exact numbers are tricky to pin down, but after chatting with multiple networks about the most popular storage size for iPhones, the general consensus seems to be the lowest option – either 64GB on older models or 128GB on newer phones like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11.

According to my sources, 64GB iPhones account the bulk of Apple’s iPhone sales in 2019 and 2020, specifically the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR.

Is there demand for a 1TB iPhone? Perhaps. But it will take ALL of Apple’s marketing genius to sell this concept. Given the above stats, the only potential avenue I can see for a 1TB phone is video-content creators.

And even then, I think most of them would be able to get by with 512GB, surely? Either way, it is probably going to be a tough sell. But given how well Apple’s iPhone 12 has been selling, I think the company can afford to take the risk.