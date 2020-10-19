Get Vodafone’s GIGAFAST Broadband FREE For 6 Months

Vodafone’s new GIGAFAST Broadband will get your internet speeds up to 900Mbps. And the network is now offering up to six months for free…

This week, Vodafone announced that its GIGAFAST Broadband will be coming to 15 more locations in the UK. And as part of its promotion, the network has a bunch of epic broadband deals for new users.

Sign up today for one of Vodafone’s GIGAFAST Broadband packages and you will get either three months or six months entirely free. Vodafone has four plans at the moment which this offer applies to – you can see them below:

Vodafone Gigafast 100: 3m free then £28 per month

Vodafone Gigafast 200: 3m free then £35 per month

Vodafone Gigafast 500: 6m free then £45 per month

Vodafone Gigafast 900: 6m free then £55 per month

VIEW & COMPARE All Packages

Vodafone Broadband Deal FAQs:

The new offer from Vodafone gives broadband customers one less expense to worry about for up to six months

Six months free offer is available to new and upgrading Vodafone Gigafast Broadband customers on selected plans

Customers selecting a Vodafone Gigafast Broadband 900Mbps plan could save up to £330 as part of a 24-month contract

How Fast is Vodafone GIGAFAST Broadband?

Vodafone’s GIGAFAST Broadband boosts speeds of up to 900Mbps – around 14X faster than average broadband speeds. This means faster downloads, fewer issues with bandwidth in your home, faster loading games, and better experiences in applications like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. Next to getting a 5G Broadband router, this is about as quick an internet connection you can get in the UK right now.

Where is Vodafone GIGAFAST Broadband Available?

So far, Vodafone GIGAFAST Broadband is available in 15 locations in and around the UK. Here’s a full breakdown of the places where you can now get Vodafone GIGAFAST Broadband:

Aberdeen

Birmingham

Bournemouth

Bristol

Cambridge

Coventry

Edinburgh

Huddersfield

Leeds

Liverpool

Milton Keynes

Northampton

Peterborough

Southend-on-Sea

Stirling

Interested in switching out your crappy home broadband for something faster? Have a look at Vodafone’s GIGAFAST Broadband plans – you can see all of them here – and see which is the best fit for your household.