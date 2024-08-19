These EPIC AirPods Alternatives Now Cost Just $69.99 



For less than 70 bucks, you’ll get better sound quality, noise cancellation, and longer battery – what more could you want!?

AirPods are the most popular wireless headphones on the market. But I’d argue their popularity has more to do with Apple’s all-power brand than their actual abilities.

They’re incredibly expensive for what you actually get, and its cheapest model (the standard AirPods) do not come with things like ANC – stuff you can now get on much cheaper headphones.

Let’s double down even more: if you’re using Android, you also don’t want AirPods.

In fact, the only people that SHOULD use AirPods are iPhone users. But they don’t need any convincing. Apple has converted tens of millions with its hard-plastic ear destroyers.

What Are The Best AirPods Alternatives For Android Users? But, if you’re the kind of person that likes value for money, getting more bang for your buck, and – in all honesty – better sounding audio, then you’ll wanna give Apple’s AirPods a swerve. And right now, based on my own testing – as well as with reference to some of our peers’ opinions – OnePlus’ Buds 3 are the current true AirPods killers right now. They cost $69.99 right now – down from $99.99. They pack in high-end features like active noise cancellation and Hi-Res Audio that you simply do not get on Apple’s entry-level AirPods. Oh, and they’re like 50% cheaper to buy. That’s called a quadruple win, right there.

For $69.99, The OnePlus Buds 3 Are Impossible Not To Love Pin 1. Touch Volume Control With OnePlus Buds 3, you get touch volume control right out of the box. No more fiddling with your phone to adjust volume—just tap and go. Compare this to Apple’s AirPods, where you’re left adjusting volume through Siri or your device. Convenience? OnePlus has you covered. 2. Hi-Res Audio & LHDC 5.0 Let’s talk sound quality. The OnePlus Buds 3 pack breathtaking Hi-Res audio with LHDC 5.0 support. This gives you high-definition sound that rivals the best in the business, and it comes at a fraction of the price of AirPods Pro. If you’re an audiophile, OnePlus is giving you premium sound without the premium price tag. 3. Personalized Audio Experience OnePlus doesn’t stop at great sound—they personalize it for you with OnePlus Audio ID 2.0. This feature tailors the sound to your ears, delivering a custom audio experience that’s hard to match. Apple’s AirPods have Spatial Audio, sure, but personalized sound profiles on a budget? That’s a win for OnePlus. 4. Battery Life Here’s where OnePlus really crushes it: Up to 44 hours of playback. Yep, you read that right. That’s almost double what you get with Apple’s AirPods. So if you’re tired of constantly recharging your earbuds, OnePlus is the clear winner.