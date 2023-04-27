Best Sites For Making Custom Phone Cases [2023 Edition]

Discover the top websites for unique and eco-friendly custom phone cases. Personalize your phone protection with sustainable, designer-inspired, and handcrafted options from our curated list.

If you’re looking for the best phone cases right now, you’re basically spoilt for choice if you run an iPhone, Samsung phone, or Google Pixel phone.

There are, quite literally, tens of thousands of case options available from hundreds of innovative and highly-regarded phone case brands.

From basic, budget phone cases and MagSafe cases right down to premium leather phone cases, there’s basically a case for every style and budget. But what if you’re looking for something… a little different?

Something more, well… bespoke? Well, if that’s the case then it is time you took a journey into the world of custom phone cases. And, like their non-custom counterparts, there are A LOT of options in this creative little niche of the phone case market

But where is the best place to buy custom phone cases? In this quick guide, we’ll point you in the direction of the best sites for creating and designing your own custom phone cases. The design part? Well, that’s up to you…

Here’s the best sites online for designing and creating your own custom phone cases…

Best Custom Phone Case Sites

CASETiFY

Best For: Sustainable and Trendy Phone Case Designs

Discover unique and personalized phone cases at CASETiFY, where you can customize your own case to your liking. With a focus on sustainability, CASETiFY offers cases made from recycled and plant-based materials. Explore the Re/CASETiFY section for eco-friendly options, and enjoy the added benefit of antimicrobial protection.

CASETiFY Pros: Wide variety of unique and trendy designs.

Customization options for a personalized touch.

Sustainable materials, including recycled and plant-based cases.

Dedicated Re/CASETiFY section for eco-friendly choices.

Antimicrobial protection for added safety.

Strong cases designed for optimal phone protection.

Pin Pin Pin Casetify 5.0 Casetify phone cases are well-made and durable, providing excellent protection for your phone without sacrificing style. It offers a variety of customization options, allowing you to create a truly unique case either with your own design or bespoke artistic creations on its platform. Pros: Stylish and well-made phone cases that provide excellent protection

Stylish and well-made phone cases that provide excellent protection Wide range of customization options for a truly unique case

Wide range of customization options for a truly unique case User-friendly website and easy navigation

User-friendly website and easy navigation Exceptional customer service that is quick to respond to any questions or concerns

Exceptional customer service that is quick to respond to any questions or concerns Affordable pricing for the quality of the product and service provided. VIEW LATEST DEALS

Caseable

Best For: Eco-Friendly Phone Case Styles With Endless Ultimate Personalization Options

Caseable boasts a vast collection of phone case designs, allowing you to choose or customize the perfect case for your device. With options ranging from hard cases and flip cases to silicone cases and lanyards, you’ll be sure to find the ideal protection for your phone.

Caseable Pros: Extensive selection of phone case designs.

Customization options for a truly unique case.

Variety of case styles, including hard cases, flip cases, silicone cases, lanyards, and pouches.

Simple customization process: select your device, upload an image, and checkout.

Accommodates various phone models for a perfect fit.

High-quality materials for long-lasting protection.

Click Here To Get Started

CaseApp

Best For: Creativity and Designer Collaboration

CaseApp simplifies the process of customizing phone cases. Browse the dedicated designer section for inspiration, or create your own design with a variety of colors, backgrounds, and images to make your phone case truly unique.

CaseApp Pros: Straightforward customization process for easy case design.

Options to modify colors, backgrounds, add text, and images for unique creations.

Dedicated designer section for inspiration and collaboration.

Wide range of phone models supported.

High-quality materials for durable phone protection.

Click Here To Get Started

Case Station

Best For: Environmentally Conscious, Cruelty-Free Phone Cases

Case Station prioritizes eco-friendliness, offering biodegradable and cruelty-free cases. With an intuitive design process, you’ll easily create the perfect case while keeping track of the price as you customize.

Case Station Pros: Environmentally friendly cases, including biodegradable and cruelty-free options.

User-friendly Design Your Own section for seamless customization.

Selection of lightweight, durable, and water-repellent cases.

Transparent pricing during the customization process.

Accommodates various phone models and styles.

Click Here To Get Started

Custom Envy

Best for: Mix and Matching Designs with a Lifetime Warranty

Custom Envy guides you through the customization process, allowing you to blend images, text, and prints to create your dream phone case. Enjoy the added security of a lifetime warranty, ensuring your satisfaction with every purchase.

Custom Envy Pros: Guided customization process for an enjoyable experience.

Mix and match designs with images, text, and prints for ultimate creativity.

Supports various phone models and case styles.

High-quality materials for lasting protection.

Lifetime warranty for guaranteed customer satisfaction.

Click Here To Get Started

DecalGirl

Best For: Artistic, High-Quality Custom Phone Cases

DecalGirl combines style and protection, offering a vast range of artwork for your phone case. Choose between different case types and customize your design with images, text, and colors, even incorporating Instagram images for a personal touch.

DecalGirl Pros: Artistic and high-quality phone cases for a stylish look.

Wide selection of artwork to choose from for unique designs.

Four different case types: folio, clip, hybrid, and bumper cases.

Customization options include images, text, and colors for a personalized touch.

Ability to use Instagram images for case designs.

Supports numerous phone models for a perfect fit.

Click Here To Get Started

Design Your Own Custom Phone Cases: Everything You Need To Know

Custom phone cases have become increasingly popular in recent years, and for good reason. They offer a unique way to express your personality and style through your device while also providing protection against scratches, dents, and other damages.

Personalization is one of the main reasons why people choose to get a custom phone case. With so many designs available, you can easily find one that reflects your interests, hobbies, or even a photo of your loved ones.

It’s an excellent way to add a personal touch to your device and make it stand out from the crowd.

Another benefit of custom phone cases is protection. Your smartphone is an expensive investment that needs proper care and maintenance.

A custom phone case can help prevent damage caused by accidental drops or bumps. It’s much cheaper to replace a damaged case than it is to repair or replace your entire device.

Design Tips and Tricks

Here’s some tips and tricks on how to design and create your own custom phone case. These are just guidelines; we can’t really help you pick your own design – that’s all up to you.

But our advice, should you decide to go down this route, is to do so using Casetify for your custom phone case design. It offers best-in-class protection and its design and upload process is really simple to follow.

Here’s everything you need to know about designing your own custom phone case…

Choose a high-quality image The first step in making your own custom phone case is to choose a high-quality image. This will ensure that your design looks clear and sharp on the case. Avoid blurry or pixelated images as they will not look good on your phone case. When choosing an image, consider the resolution. The higher the resolution, the better quality your design will be. A resolution of 300 DPI (dots per inch) is recommended for printing on phone cases. You can use your own photos or artwork, or you can find images online. Just make sure that you have permission to use any images that are not yours. Pro tip: use an online design tool like Canva to create your designs and mock-ups. Consider The Case Material Different materials have different printing capabilities plastic cases allow for full-color printing while leather cases may only allow for single-color printing. Make sure to choose a case material that suits your design needs. In addition to printing capabilities, consider durability and protection when choosing a case material. If you want a phone case that offers maximum protection, consider a heavy-duty material like polycarbonate or silicone. Keep it simple A cluttered design can be overwhelming and difficult to see on a small phone case. Stick to one or two main elements in your design and use negative space to create balance. Consider using bold colors and simple shapes for impact. Text can also be effective if kept short and legible. Test your design Before finalizing your custom phone case, print out a test version of your design on regular paper to make sure it looks the way you want it to. This will save you time and money in the long run. You can also use online tools like Canva to mock up designs before ordering them from a printer.

Levels of Protection, Types of Cases

When it comes to custom phone cases, one of the first things to go out of the window is protection. You get a great-looking phone case, complete with your own, unique design. But compared to a proper phone case from a brand like Otterbox or MOUS, the level of protection you get is utterly rubbish.

This is why we listed Casetify as our #1 pick right now.

Its cases, unlike most other places, feature the latest protection technologies, so you get the best of both worlds: a unique looking, custom phone case and market-leading protection.

You will pay slightly more, of course, but when it comes to phone cases you really do get what you pay for.

Casetify cases feature multiple layers of protection, including shock-absorbing materials and reinforced corners, to defy gravity and withstand drops from various heights.

The screen is one of the most vulnerable parts of a smartphone; therefore, it is crucial to have a case that provides adequate protection against scratches and cracks. A good phone case should also be able to absorb impact when dropped or bumped.

When shopping for custom phone cases, it’s essential to look for options that offer decent protection. There are numerous options available in the market today ranging from clear cases that showcase your device’s design to bold prints but you need to ensure they possess adequate protection.

Clear phone cases are an excellent option if you want to show off your device’s design while still providing adequate protection. These cases are usually made of transparent plastic material that allows you to see through them. They’re perfect for those who prefer minimalist designs or want their phones’ natural beauty to shine through.

are an excellent option if you want to show off your device’s design while still providing adequate protection. These cases are usually made of transparent plastic material that allows you to see through them. They’re perfect for those who prefer minimalist designs or want their phones’ natural beauty to shine through. If you’re looking for something more eye-catching, there are plenty of bold prints and patterns available on the market today. From animal prints to abstract designs, there’s something out there for everyone. You can even customize your phone case with your favorite image or photo.

Aside from aesthetics, another critical factor to consider when choosing a phone case is its durability. A good quality phone case should last long enough without showing signs of wear and tear quickly. It should also be easy to clean and maintain.

Again, this is why we recommend Casetify and Caseable above all other platforms.

If protection is a more important factor to you, though, it might be worth going with a none-custom case from an established phone case brand. This way, YOU KNOW you’re getting market-leading protection for your smartphone.

In addition to protecting your device against physical damage, some premium phone cases come with additional features such as waterproofing and dust resistance. These cases are perfect for those who work in harsh environments or enjoy outdoor activities.

Wrapping Up…

Custom phone cases are great but if you want to get one that will A) lasts, B) actually protects your phone from drops and bumps, and C) actually looks good on your phone, you will need to go with a company that REALLY knows what it is doing.

Online platforms like Casetify offer a wide range of custom cases that you can personalize with your own photo or design. You can upload any picture or artwork directly or you can choose from pre-made designs created by independent artists worldwide.

Casetify even offers innovative features like the new Bounce Case that provides extra protection for your device even when it is dropped from an extreme or unusually high height.

This unique feature ensures that you won’t have to worry about damaging your phone if it accidentally falls out of your pocket or bag, or even a second story window.

For this reason, if you do plan on going with a custom phone case, we highly recommend that you do it with Casetify.

The Benefits of Customized Phone Cases

Complete Control Over Your Design

One of the best things about custom phone cases is that you have complete control over the look of your case. With the option to upload your own photos or designs, you can create a design that perfectly reflects your individuality.

Whether you want to showcase your favorite sports team, display a photo of your pet, or feature an intricate design that you created yourself, the possibilities are endless.

In addition to uploading your own designs, many companies also offer pre-made templates that you can customize with text or additional images.

This makes it easy to create a personalized phone case even if you don’t consider yourself particularly artistic.

They Make Great Gifts for Friends and Family

Custom phone cases also make great gifts for friends and family members. By choosing a design that is tailored to their interests and preferences, you can show them how much you care while also giving them something practical that they will use every day.

For example, if your friend is obsessed with Harry Potter, why not surprise them with a custom phone case featuring their favorite Hogwarts house? Or if your mom loves gardening, consider creating a custom case featuring beautiful flowers or plants.

Affordability

Another great thing about custom phone cases is that they are often quite affordable. While some high-end brands may charge a premium for personalized cases, many companies offer custom designs at a similar price point to their regular cases.

This means that you don’t have to break the bank to create a unique and stylish phone case. Plus, with so many options available online, it’s easy to shop around and find a design that fits both your style and budget.

