

If you’re a content creator that is looking for an edge, these phone camera accessories will 10x your photos and video production value…

Modern smartphones come packed with truly amazing camera tech. If you’re using a phone like the iPhone 16 Pro Max or the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, you basically have a professional-grade filming rig in your pocket.

More and more content creators, either those on YouTube or Instagram, usually both, are ditching their DSLRs and switching to phones full time to capture all of their content.

The really good content creators don’t just use their phones, though; no, they use an assortment of accessories to expand not only the quality of their phone’s camera tech, but also the overall production value.

Whether you’re just getting started with content creation or you’re already established and looking at ways to improve your production value, these accessories are a great place to start…

What Are The Best Phone Camera Accessories Right Now?

SmallRig All-In-One Mobile Video Kit Co-design Edition Pin This kit combines everything you need—grip, LED light, and a professional-grade microphone—into one compact setup. It’s basically the best in the business by a considerable margin. It’s perfect for creators who want more control over stabilization, lighting, and audio without the hassle of carrying multiple accessories. Whether you’re vlogging, creating tutorials, or shooting on location, this kit ensures your footage is sharp, well-lit, and crystal-clear in terms of audio. Why it’s great: Comprehensive setup with grip, lighting, and audio all included.

Compact and easy to carry for on-the-go content creation.

LED light and microphone ensure high-quality video and audio production. CHECK PRICES

Moment Lens Attachment Pin Moment produces a range of high-quality lenses, including wide-angle, macro, and anamorphic options. The macro lens, for instance, allows you to capture ultra-detailed close-up shots, turning everyday objects into striking subjects. Meanwhile, the wide-angle lens can help you shoot expansive landscapes or fit more into the frame during group photos. With Moment’s lenses, you get DSLR-like results right on your phone. Why it’s great: Expands your creative range with multiple lens types.

Delivers professional-level image quality.

Compatible with Moment’s sleek, protective cases for added versatility. CHECK PRICES

DJI OM 5 Gimbal Pin For anyone serious about shooting smooth, cinematic videos on their phones, the DJI OM 5 Gimbal is a must-have. This handheld stabilizer ensures your videos are fluid and shake-free, no matter how much movement is involved. Whether you’re shooting action-packed scenes or vlogging, the OM 5 will give your footage that professional, movie-like feel. It also features ActiveTrack 4.0, allowing you to keep subjects perfectly framed and in focus, no matter where they move. Why it’s great: Excellent stabilization for silky-smooth video.

Compact and foldable design makes it easy to carry.

ActiveTrack helps you automatically follow subjects. CHECK PRICES

Joby GorillaPod Pin The Joby GorillaPod is not your typical tripod. With its bendable, flexible legs, you can attach it to almost any surface—whether you’re shooting from a tree branch, railing, or an uneven surface. This makes it an ideal choice for travelers, vloggers, or anyone who wants to experiment with unconventional angles. The GorillaPod also works great as a handheld stabilizer, doubling as a grip for mobile videography. Why it’s great: Flexible legs allow you to mount it anywhere.

Lightweight and portable, perfect for travel photography.

Doubles as a handheld grip for added stability when shooting videos. CHECK PRICES

Lume Cube Portable Lighting Pin Lighting can make or break a photo, especially in low-light conditions. Enter the Lume Cube, a portable LED light that brightens up your photos without the harshness of your phone’s built-in flash. It’s adjustable, allowing you to dial in the right amount of brightness for your shot. Whether you’re doing portrait photography or capturing nighttime landscapes, Lume Cube ensures you always have perfect lighting on hand. Why it’s great: Portable and powerful lighting solution.

Adjustable brightness for customizable illumination.

Great for both photos and videos in low-light conditions. CHECK PRICES

ShutterGrip 2 Pin The ShutterGrip 2 is a compact device that adds an ergonomic grip and shutter button to your phone, making it feel more like a traditional camera. This accessory is perfect for those who find a phone’s touchscreen awkward for shooting. It also includes a remote shutter feature, allowing you to take group photos or long-exposure shots without touching your phone. The grip also acts as a stand and even has a tripod mount for added flexibility. Why it’s great: Provides a more comfortable, ergonomic grip.

Remote shutter feature for hands-free shooting.

Acts as a stand and is compatible with tripods. CHECK PRICES

Anker PowerCore Portable Charger Pin Shooting photos and videos on your phone can quickly drain its battery. That’s where the Anker PowerCore Portable Charger comes in handy. This slim, powerful power bank ensures you never run out of juice, especially when you’re out for a long day of shooting. With fast charging capabilities, the PowerCore can fully recharge your phone several times over, so you’re always ready to capture the perfect shot. Why it’s great: High-capacity battery for multiple phone recharges.

Compact and lightweight for easy portability.

Fast charging ensures you never miss a shot. CHECK PRICES