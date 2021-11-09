iPad users love Apple’s stylus, but can it work with the iPhone?

Wondering does Apple Pencil work with iPhone? It’s a very common question people have especially as Apple has continued to add features and design changes to the Apple Pencil ever Ince its introduction.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple Pencil.

Apple Pencil History

The Apple Pencil was introduced back in 2015 alongside the first iPad Pro. This is before the iPad Pro had Face ID and was just essentially a much larger iPad. Matter of fact, one of the major selling points of the original iPad Pro was Apple Pencil support.

But back then the Apple Pencil was pretty different than it was today. The original Apple Pencil connected via Bluetooth and had a cylindrical design and a removable cap. Underneath the cap wasn’t an erase, however. It was a Lightning plug, which is how you recharged the Apple Pencil.

The original Apple Pencil was the only one in town until Apple introduced the second-generation Apple Pencil in 2018. However, Apple kept the original Apple Pencil (now known as the first generation Apple Pencil) on sale and still sells it in 2021.

The second-generation Apple Pencil got a complete redesign. Gone was the Lightning plug and instead the second-generation Apple Pencil is charged via magnetic conductive charging. Instead of being completely cylindrical, the second-generation Apple Pencil has a flat edge on one side that allows it to magnetically attach to the side of the iPad Pro, which is also how it charges (it takes its energy from the iPad Pro.

Apple Pencil Cost & Compatibility

Neither the first generation nor second-generation Apple Pencil comes with any iPad. It’s an optional accessory. The first-generation Apple Pencil costs $99 and the second-generation Apple Pencil costs $129.

Yes, that’s a bit steep, but Apple Pencil fans say the cost is worth it.

However, which one you can buy depends on which iPad you own. That’s because the first-generation and second-generation Apple Pencils only work with select iPads. Here’s which Apple Pencil works with which iPads, according to Apple…

1st gen Apple Pencil:

iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

2nd gen Apple Pencil:

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

Does Apple Pencil Work With iPhone?

No, the Apple Pencil does NOT work with the iPhone. Neither the first generation nor second-generation Apple Pencil works with any iPhone, including the iPhone 13 series or any iPhone Pro model.

The fact that the Apple Pencil does not work with any iPhone is a big bummer to make iPhone users. That’s especially true as iPhones keep getting larger displays year after year. Many think that this reason alone is more than enough reason for Apple to add Apple Pencil support to iPhones.

After all, the iPad mini 6th generation, which works with the Apple Pencil has an 8.3 inch display. But the largest iPhone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7 inch display, which isn’t much smaller. It’s easy to see how that iPhone, at least, could work well with the Apple Pencil.

Yet for whatever reason Apple hasn’t added Apple Pencil support to iPhones. But if they do, Apple Pencil support is likely to come to iPhone Pro models first.

