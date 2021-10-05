What you need to know about charging your AirPods.

Wondering do AirPods come with a charger? You’re not alone! The AirPods are the most popular wireless earbuds in the world. Apple first introduced the AirPods in 2016 and has since expanded the lineup to include the AirPods Pro.

Depending on what AirPods you get, they will support either wired or wireless charging and active noise cancelation. But what about the charger itself. Do the AirPods come with a wall charger/power plug so you can juice the tiny gadgets up from any wall outlet?

Here’s what you need to know about charging your AirPods.

Some AirPods Feature Wired and Wireless Charging

Depending on what model of AirPods you buy you may be able to charge the earbuds wirelessly. Though the AirPods themselves don’t have any kind of charging capabilities built into the buds, every set of AirPods come with a charging case.

The AirPods charging case serves a few functions: first, it lets you store your AirPods safely. It’s a lot harder to lose them if their AirPods are in a bulky case. Second, the case acts as the charging base station and battery. It stores up to a day’s battery life, so even though your AirPods max out at about 5 hours of battery life, if you have the case with you there are enough charges stored in it to let you make it through the whole day.

And third, the charging case – on select models – supports wireless charging, which means you don’t have to plug the case into a Lightning port to power it back up again. You can simply place the wireless charging case on any Qi-compatible charging pad.

The second-generation AirPods (2019) are available with a wireless charging case (they also come in a wired-only charging case model). The first generation AirPods Pro (2019) includes a wireless charging case as standard.

Charging Your AirPods

How you charge your AirPods is simple. When you are done listening to your AirPods (Pro or regular), place them back in their charging case. When the AirPods are in their charging case they will charge up to full (provided the case has enough battery power left.

When your case itself runs low on battery power, you can plug it into a Lightning cable and plug that cable itself into a wall charger or USB port to charge the case up too. Alternately, if you have a wireless charging case, you can simply place the charging case on a Qi charging pad and it will get juiced back up.

Do AirPods Come With A Charger?

AirPods came with a charging case, but they do NOT come with a wall charger. If you want to charge your AirPods’ case via a wall electrical outlet, you’ll need to buy an optional wall charger or use a wall charger you already have.

For the record, here is what is included with the AirPods (2nd generation) when you buy them (what’s in the box):

AirPods

Wired or Wireless Charging Case (depending on model you buy)

Lightning to USB-A Cable

AirPods documentation

And here’s what comes with the AirPods Pro (1st generation) inside the box:

AirPods Pro

Wireless Charging Case

Silicone ear tips (three different sizes)

Lightning to USB-C Cable

AirPods Pro documentation

Apple is rumored to be introducing the AirPods 3 soon. It is likely those will not come with a wall charger either.

