Casetify Phone Cases Review: Are They 100% Worth It?

In this detailed Casetify phone cases review, we’ll look at important things like protection, customization options and whether or not a Casetify phone case is worth it…

Here’s the thing: if you want a custom phone case that looks completely unique and packs in some of the best protection technology on the planet, you’re not exactly spoilt for choice these days. Most brands focus on either design or protection, sometimes both, but not too many let you customize your case.

For this reason, there is a massive gap in the market when it comes to customizable phone cases with excellent protection. And this is odd when you think about just how popular and ubiquitous phone cases are nowadays.

Sure, there’s plenty of companies that let you design your own custom phone case. But none of them, save for Casetify, have really drilled down on the MOST IMPORTANT aspect of a phone case: protection.

What is Casetify?

Founded in 2011 by Wesley Ng, the company initially started as a platform for artists to turn their artwork into custom phone cases. Since then, Casetify has expanded its product range to include a variety of tech accessories, such as Apple Watch bands, AirPods cases, MacBook sleeves, iPad cases, and more.

Casetify is known for its commitment to blending fashion with functionality. The company offers an extensive range of designs, materials, and customization options, allowing customers to express their individuality and personal style.

Casetify frequently collaborates with popular brands, artists, and designers to create limited edition collections and exclusive designs.

One of Casetify’s key strengths lies in its dedication to quality and durability. Many of their phone cases offer military-grade protection, ensuring devices are well-guarded against everyday wear and tear. Moreover, the company demonstrates a strong focus on sustainability, offering eco-friendly products like the Re/CASETiFY Recycled Plastic case and the Compostable Bamboo Fiber case.

This is why Casetify is such a popular phone case brand. It not only allows its customers to completely customize their phone cases, using their own designs and images, but it also works with artists and other brands for exclusive, branded cases too, effectively covering all the bases.

In this quick review of Casetify phone cases, you’ll find out A) why Casetify is the best case brand for customization and unique looking cases, B) why its cases are great for protection (even when compared to brands like UAG and Otterbox), and C) how much a Casetify phone case costs.

Let’s do this…

Functionality and Protection

Pin

The main reason ANYONE buys a phone is protection. Smartphones ain’t cheap, so if you want to run your phone for a long time and ensure it remains in good condition, you’re going to need a decent-quality phone case.

Using a highly-rated phone case will ensure your phone’s screen doesn’t smashed when you drop your phone. It will protect your phone’s chassis from bumps and scuffs and general wear and tear and, in the long run, it will allow you to sell your phone on for more money because it is in better condition.

For protection, you really cannot go wrong with many of the top phone case brands on the market right now – brands like UAG for instance. But what if you want something a little, well… more unique? This is where Casetify comes into play.

But before we go into what Casetify does and how you can use Casetify to design and augment the design of your phone case, let’s first go over the level of protection you get from Casetify phone cases.

Casetify offers a wide range of phone cases, designed to meet the varying needs of different users. Each product line is carefully crafted, focusing on the following key aspects: Impact Resistance – Casetify’s Impact and Ultra Impact cases are engineered to provide excellent drop protection. They feature a dual-layer construction, consisting of a hard outer shell and a soft inner layer. The brand’s patented qìtech material further enhances the case’s shock-absorbing capabilities.

– Casetify’s Impact and Ultra Impact cases are engineered to provide excellent drop protection. They feature a dual-layer construction, consisting of a hard outer shell and a soft inner layer. The brand’s patented qìtech material further enhances the case’s shock-absorbing capabilities. Slim Profile – Despite their rugged protection, Casetify cases maintain a slim profile. This ensures that the cases do not add unnecessary bulk, preserving the sleek aesthetics of your smartphone while providing optimal protection.

– Despite their rugged protection, Casetify cases maintain a slim profile. This ensures that the cases do not add unnecessary bulk, preserving the sleek aesthetics of your smartphone while providing optimal protection. Precise Cutouts and Button Covers – Each Casetify case is designed with precise cutouts, ensuring easy access to all ports, buttons, and features of your device. The cases also come with responsive button covers to maintain the tactile feel and functionality.

– Each Casetify case is designed with precise cutouts, ensuring easy access to all ports, buttons, and features of your device. The cases also come with responsive button covers to maintain the tactile feel and functionality.

All CASETiFY cases use the highest-quality materials in the market. Plastics are equipped with UV-resistant features and their performance has been verified by a world-renowned independent third-party tester. Cases will still react to objects they come in contact with. Dirt and wear and tear from daily use is to be expected. We recommend cleaning the case regularly or cleaning any stains immediately. CASETIFY

Design and Customization

Pin

When it comes to designing and customizing your own case at Casetify, you have A LOT of options. First, you can choose from a range of Collections, then there’s the Co-Lab section, where you can choose from official graphics from things like Harry Potter and NBA. After this, you’ll want to choose the Material, then the Series, and then the Case Type.

In the last section – Case Type – you select the type of tech and protection levels you want on your case. Here, you have several options, including MagSafe compatibility to choose from, and below is a brief description of how all of Casetify’s Case Types compare:

Casetify’s Case Types Compared Bounce Case MagSafe Compatible : The Bounce Case MagSafe Compatible is a stylish and protective phone case designed to work seamlessly with Apple’s MagSafe technology. This case features a slim design with a soft-touch finish, offering both comfort and durability. It provides everyday protection against drops, scratches, and dings, while ensuring your device stays magnetically connected to MagSafe accessories such as chargers, wallets, and mounts.

: The Bounce Case MagSafe Compatible is a stylish and protective phone case designed to work seamlessly with Apple’s MagSafe technology. This case features a slim design with a soft-touch finish, offering both comfort and durability. It provides everyday protection against drops, scratches, and dings, while ensuring your device stays magnetically connected to MagSafe accessories such as chargers, wallets, and mounts. Ultra Impact Case MagSafe Compatible : The Ultra Impact Case MagSafe Compatible is a heavy-duty phone case specifically designed for those who need extra protection for their device. This case is integrated with MagSafe technology for easy attachment to compatible accessories. It boasts a robust construction with reinforced corners, which offer excellent drop protection. The raised bezels also provide additional protection for your device’s screen and camera.

: The Ultra Impact Case MagSafe Compatible is a heavy-duty phone case specifically designed for those who need extra protection for their device. This case is integrated with MagSafe technology for easy attachment to compatible accessories. It boasts a robust construction with reinforced corners, which offer excellent drop protection. The raised bezels also provide additional protection for your device’s screen and camera. Impact Case MagSafe Compatible : The Impact Case MagSafe Compatible is a sleek and sturdy phone case, featuring a slim profile and MagSafe compatibility. This case offers solid protection against everyday wear and tear without adding much bulk to your device. It ensures a secure connection with MagSafe accessories and has precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports.

: The Impact Case MagSafe Compatible is a sleek and sturdy phone case, featuring a slim profile and MagSafe compatibility. This case offers solid protection against everyday wear and tear without adding much bulk to your device. It ensures a secure connection with MagSafe accessories and has precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports. Ultra Impact Case : The Ultra Impact Case is a robust phone case designed to offer maximum protection for your device without MagSafe compatibility. With reinforced corners and a shock-absorbing design, this case provides excellent drop protection. The raised bezels help protect your screen and camera, and the precise cutouts ensure easy access to all buttons and ports.

: The Ultra Impact Case is a robust phone case designed to offer maximum protection for your device without MagSafe compatibility. With reinforced corners and a shock-absorbing design, this case provides excellent drop protection. The raised bezels help protect your screen and camera, and the precise cutouts ensure easy access to all buttons and ports. Impact Case : The Impact Case is a slim and stylish phone case that offers reliable protection against daily wear and tear. Although it doesn’t have MagSafe compatibility, it still provides a secure fit for your device. The case is designed with precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports, and its minimalistic design ensures your phone remains lightweight and comfortable to use.

: The Impact Case is a slim and stylish phone case that offers reliable protection against daily wear and tear. Although it doesn't have MagSafe compatibility, it still provides a secure fit for your device. The case is designed with precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports, and its minimalistic design ensures your phone remains lightweight and comfortable to use.

Which is best? That’ll depend entirely on your own personal requirements. If you want the best possible protection with your Casetify case, go with the Ultra Impact Case MagSafe case style – the thing is damn-near indestructible.

Prefer something a little sleeker and less bulky? Go with the Impact Case or, if you want MagSafe compatibility, the Impact Case MagSafe variant. Oh, and you don’t need an iPhone to run one of Casetify’s MagSafe cases either; they’ll work just fine on Samsung phones and Google Pixel phones too.

Additionally, the brand offers extensive customization options, allowing users to create truly unique phone cases.

Here’s how the customization process works at Casetify: Casetify’s online customization platform allows you to choose from an assortment of base case designs and personalize them with your preferred colors, fonts, and patterns. You can also upload your own images and artwork, ensuring that your phone case is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Collaborations with Artists and Brands Casetify regularly collaborates with renowned artists and popular brands, resulting in exclusive, limited-edition phone cases. These collaborations enable users to showcase their personal style while also supporting their favorite artists and brands. Here’s a brief overview of the come of the current Casetify Collaborations Minimal Collection

EcoShock Collection

Co-Lab

All Co-Lab

Barbie

NBA

Harry Potter™

AFL

MUZIKTIGER

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon

The Office

Peanuts

CommBank Matildas

Ketnipz

Smiley®️ Capsule

SpongeBob

Mr. Men Little Miss

Dragon Ball Z

Street Fighter

Durability and Sustainability

Pin

Casetify takes pride in its commitment to producing durable and sustainable products. The brand’s phone cases are designed to withstand pretty much anything life can throw at them, so you shouldn’t run into any issues with their overall robustness, providing you’re not chucking your phone around all over the place.

But Casetify also has case options that are both vegan-friendly and better for the environment, as you can see below: Re/CASETiFY Recycled Plastic : The Re/CASETiFY Recycled Plastic case is an eco-friendly phone case made from 100% recycled plastic materials. This sustainable option not only helps reduce waste but also offers durable protection for your device. The case provides a sleek design and a comfortable grip, while ensuring your phone stays protected against everyday bumps and scratches.

: The Re/CASETiFY Recycled Plastic case is an eco-friendly phone case made from 100% recycled plastic materials. This sustainable option not only helps reduce waste but also offers durable protection for your device. The case provides a sleek design and a comfortable grip, while ensuring your phone stays protected against everyday bumps and scratches. Compostable Bamboo Fiber : The Compostable Bamboo Fiber case is a unique, environmentally friendly option made from a blend of bamboo fibers and biodegradable materials. This case offers a lightweight, slim design while still providing adequate protection for your device. Once you’re done using the case, it can be composted, leaving a minimal environmental footprint.

: The Compostable Bamboo Fiber case is a unique, environmentally friendly option made from a blend of bamboo fibers and biodegradable materials. This case offers a lightweight, slim design while still providing adequate protection for your device. Once you’re done using the case, it can be composted, leaving a minimal environmental footprint. Vegan Leather Series : The Vegan Leather Series features stylish phone cases made from high-quality, cruelty-free vegan leather. These cases offer a luxurious look and feel, while providing excellent protection against daily wear and tear. With precise cutouts and easy access to all buttons and ports, these cases combine style with functionality.

: The Vegan Leather Series features stylish phone cases made from high-quality, cruelty-free vegan leather. These cases offer a luxurious look and feel, while providing excellent protection against daily wear and tear. With precise cutouts and easy access to all buttons and ports, these cases combine style with functionality. Bounce Series : The Bounce Series includes phone cases designed for optimal shock absorption and protection against drops. These cases feature a slim design, soft-touch finish, and a comfortable grip. The Bounce Series offers everyday protection against scratches, dings, and drops while maintaining a sleek aesthetic.

: The Bounce Series includes phone cases designed for optimal shock absorption and protection against drops. These cases feature a slim design, soft-touch finish, and a comfortable grip. The Bounce Series offers everyday protection against scratches, dings, and drops while maintaining a sleek aesthetic. Ultra Impact Series : The Ultra Impact Series features heavy-duty phone cases designed to provide maximum protection for your device. These cases have reinforced corners, shock-absorbing designs, and raised bezels to protect your screen and camera. The Ultra Impact Series is perfect for those who need extra durability and protection for their devices.

: The Ultra Impact Series features heavy-duty phone cases designed to provide maximum protection for your device. These cases have reinforced corners, shock-absorbing designs, and raised bezels to protect your screen and camera. The Ultra Impact Series is perfect for those who need extra durability and protection for their devices. Impact Series : The Impact Series consists of slim, stylish phone cases that provide reliable protection against daily wear and tear. These cases are designed to offer a secure fit for your device while maintaining a lightweight and comfortable feel. With precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports, the Impact Series combines functionality with a minimalistic design.

: The Impact Series consists of slim, stylish phone cases that provide reliable protection against daily wear and tear. These cases are designed to offer a secure fit for your device while maintaining a lightweight and comfortable feel. With precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports, the Impact Series combines functionality with a minimalistic design.

Are Casetify Cases Compatible With My Phone?

Casetify cases and accessories are compatible with nearly all iPhones, Pixel phones, and Samsung Galaxy S phones. If you’re running one of the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung or Google, you’ll be able to run a Casetify case on your phone.

Besides phone cases, Casetify offers a variety of tech accessories and customizable products to cater to a wide range of personal styles and preferences.

Some of these products include: Apple Watch Bands : Casetify provides a selection of stylish and customizable Apple Watch bands compatible with different Apple Watch models. These bands come in various materials, such as stainless steel, leather, and silicone, as well as unique designs and patterns.

: Casetify provides a selection of stylish and customizable Apple Watch bands compatible with different Apple Watch models. These bands come in various materials, such as stainless steel, leather, and silicone, as well as unique designs and patterns. AirPods Cases : Casetify offers cases for Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro, with various design options and customization features. These cases provide protection for your AirPods charging case while adding a touch of personal style.

: Casetify offers cases for Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro, with various design options and customization features. These cases provide protection for your AirPods charging case while adding a touch of personal style. MacBook Sleeves : Casetify features a collection of MacBook sleeves designed to protect your laptop from scratches and minor impacts. These sleeves come in different sizes to accommodate various MacBook models and are available in an array of designs, including customizable options.

: Casetify features a collection of MacBook sleeves designed to protect your laptop from scratches and minor impacts. These sleeves come in different sizes to accommodate various MacBook models and are available in an array of designs, including customizable options. iPad Cases : Casetify has a range of protective iPad cases, compatible with different iPad models. These cases are available in multiple designs, with some offering customization options to add a personal touch.

: Casetify has a range of protective iPad cases, compatible with different iPad models. These cases are available in multiple designs, with some offering customization options to add a personal touch. Tech Accessories: In addition to their device-specific products, Casetify also sells a variety of tech accessories, such as screen protectors, wireless chargers, charging cables, and phone grips.

Is A Casetify Case Worth It?

Pin

For the sheer breadth of customization options and varying levels of impressive protection, there isn’t anyone else in the market that can really hold a candle to what Casetify is doing. Its entire MO is based on design, protection, and uniqueness.

If that kind of thing appeals to you and you want access to myriad customization options, Casetify is 100% worth a look for your next phone case.

The company’s designs and co-lab edition cases are stunning and provide market-leading levels of protection. You really couldn’t ask for more from a phone case. I’ve used an Ultra Impact with MagSafe for almost 12 months now and it still looks almost brand new.

Casetify cases are robust, well made, feature-packed, and allow for extensive customization across a range of fields – from the color and material to level the protection they possess. Basically, if you want a unique phone case with oodles of protection built in, you’ll want to check out this brand’s extensive collection of cases.

