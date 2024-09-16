The 2 Best Power Banks For MacBooks We In 2024

If you’re looking for a power bank for your MacBook, here’s two the best we have ever tested…

Whether you’re traveling for work or pleasure, a reliable power bank for your MacBook is something no one should leave home without.

I’ve clocked up hundreds of thousands of air miles over the years, covering new product launches and tech expos like CES and MWC.

I ALWAYS take my MacBook, my headphones, my phone, and a power bank capable of charging my laptop—these are non-negotiables. I couldn’t do my job without them.

If you travel a lot, either domestically or abroad, investing in a decent MacBook-compatible power bank is one of the best travel hacks you can implement.

And there’s a wealth of great options too, ranging from affordable compact power banks that can top up your phone and tablet, to high-powered units that handle everything, including your MacBook.

Here’s the two best of the best options right now for those of us who like (or have) to travel frequently…

What’s The Best Power Bank For MacBooks?

Crave PD Power Bank

Crave PD Power Bank: Why We Recommend It ✅ Need smartphone, wearables and laptop charging? This is the one for you. Powered by a 50,000mAh battery, it’ll charge multiple devices at once numerous times, so you can explore for longer. 50,000mAh capacity will charge an iPhone up to 15 times or a MacBook Pro up to 3 times. 100W Power Delivery (PD) for fast charging laptops and other PD-compatible devices. Overcharge, overcurrent, and short-circuit protection safety features built in as standard Hugely powerful and ultra-reliable and perfectly sized for most backpacks; it weighs 4 pounds total. CHECK LATEST PRICES

The Crave PD Power Bank is a high-capacity portable charger with a whopping 50,000mAh battery inside it, making it a great choice for professional or casual users that travel frequently.

It’s bigger than some of the more portable units on our Best Power Banks list but it’ll fit inside your backpack easy enough and it has enough juice to keep your gear powered up for weeks on end.

It’s engineered to recharge multiple devices multiple times over —including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even small appliances —which means you can be deep in the wilderness or in a beach hut in the Maldives, and still have all your devices charged and ready for action.

🔑 Key Features:

🔋 Massive 50,000mAh capacity —charge an iPhone up to 15 times or a MacBook Pro up to 3 times .

—charge an iPhone up to or a MacBook Pro up to . ⚡ 100W Power Delivery (PD) support —fast charging for laptops and other PD-compatible devices.

—fast charging for laptops and other PD-compatible devices. 🔌 Multiple output ports —two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports for charging up to four devices simultaneously .

—two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports for charging up to . 📊 LED digital display —shows exact battery percentage remaining.

—shows exact battery percentage remaining. 🛡️ Advanced safety features—overcharge, overcurrent, and short-circuit protection.

✅ Pros:

🌟 Unparalleled capacity for long trips without access to outlets.

for long trips without access to outlets. ⚙️ Versatile compatibility with a wide range of devices, including laptops and cameras.

with a wide range of devices, including laptops and cameras. 🚀 High-speed charging with 100W PD support.

with 100W PD support. 🔄 Simultaneous charging—keep all your devices powered at once.

❌ Cons:

⚖️ Weight: At 4.15 pounds, it’s heavier than standard power banks.

At 4.15 pounds, it’s heavier than standard power banks. ⏳ Recharge Time: Takes about 7 hours to fully recharge the power bank.

Takes about 7 hours to fully recharge the power bank. ✈️ Travel Restrictions: May not be allowed in carry-on luggage on some flights due to its high capacity.

May not be allowed in carry-on luggage on some flights due to its high capacity. 💰 Price: Premium cost reflects its high-end features.

Buying Advice: The Crave PD 50000mAh is perfect for anyone that needs to charge both their phone and laptop (even at the same time).

It has enough latent capacity to run for days on end. If you’re venturing off-grid and can’t afford to have your gear die on you, this is the power bank to go with.

Anker 548 Power Bank

Anker 548 Power Bank: Why We Recommend It ✅ If extended battery life and the ability to charge devices numerous times are your top priorities, and you can accommodate a larger device, the Anker 548 Power Bank is an excellent option. 60,000mAh capacity—provides multiple charges for smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. High-speed charging—supports Power Delivery and Quick Charge technologies for faster charging times. Multiple output ports—includes USB-C and USB-A ports to charge several devices simultaneously. Includes a built-in flashlight for when you’re out in the wilderness, camping or hiking CHECK LATEST PRICES

The Anker 548 Power Bank is the more expensive option of the two but for certain users, I’d argue it is the better overall.

It’s more powerful, for starters, it has a built in flashlight (great for camping), and it’ll charge literally anything – from your phone to your laptop.

In this respect, it is perfect for MacBook users that are travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, and/or professionals that require a dependable energy source for their gadgets.

The only downside? It ain’t that portable, especially when compared to the Crave PD PowerPack. But it is a monster when it comes to charging speeds, capacity, and I/O.

🔑 Key Features:

🔋 60,000mAh capacity —provides multiple charges for smartphones, tablets, and even laptops.

—provides multiple charges for smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. ⚡ High-speed charging —supports Power Delivery and Quick Charge technologies for faster charging times.

—supports Power Delivery and Quick Charge technologies for faster charging times. 🔌 Multiple output ports —includes USB-C and USB-A ports to charge several devices simultaneously.

—includes USB-C and USB-A ports to charge several devices simultaneously. 💡 LED display —shows remaining battery life and charging status at a glance.

—shows remaining battery life and charging status at a glance. 🛡️ Advanced safety features —protection against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits.

—protection against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits. 🔦 Built-in flashlight—useful for camping trips and emergency situations.

✅ Pros:

📱 Massive capacity —ideal for extended trips without access to power outlets.

—ideal for extended trips without access to power outlets. 🚀 Fast charging capabilities —reduces downtime for your devices.

—reduces downtime for your devices. 🔄 Simultaneous charging —keep multiple devices powered at the same time.

—keep multiple devices powered at the same time. 🧳 Durable design —built to withstand the rigors of travel and outdoor use.

—built to withstand the rigors of travel and outdoor use. 🔒 Safety features—ensures safe operation for you and your devices.

❌ Cons:

⚖️ Heavier and bulkier —due to its large capacity, it’s less portable than smaller power banks.

—due to its large capacity, it’s less portable than smaller power banks. 💲 Higher price point —more expensive compared to lower-capacity models.

—more expensive compared to lower-capacity models. ⏳ Longer recharge time —takes more time to fully recharge the power bank.

—takes more time to fully recharge the power bank. ✈️ Airline restrictions—may exceed the allowable battery capacity for carry-on luggage (always check airline regulations).

Buying Advice: If you need a reliable and high-capacity power source for extended periods away from electricity—such as camping trips, international travel, or emergency preparedness—the Anker 548 Power Bank is an excellent choice.

How Do They Compare? Which Is The Best Overall?

These two options are great. But if you’re looking to choose one, how to they stack up when compared side by side? Here’s a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about these two ultra-power banks…

Key Differences

Capacity:

Anker 548: With 60,000mAh , it provides more charges and can power devices for extended periods.

With , it provides more charges and can power devices for extended periods. Crave PD: Offers substantial (50,000mAh) but lower capacity, balancing power and portability.

Portability:

Anker 548: Heavier and bulkier , suitable if you don’t mind extra weight for more power.

, suitable if you don’t mind extra weight for more power. Crave PD: More portable, ideal for travel and daily use without adding significant weight.

Charging Capabilities:

Anker 548: Can charge more devices multiple times, including power-hungry laptops.

Can charge more devices multiple times, including power-hungry laptops. Crave PD: Efficiently charges smartphones, tablets, and laptops but will do fewer total charges due to its lower capacity.

Price Point:

Anker 548 is more expensive due to its higher capacity and additional features.

due to its higher capacity and additional features. Crave PD is more affordable, offering essential features at a lower cost.

Bottom Line: Which One Should You Choose?

Obviously, there’s a lot of similarities here. But the Anker 548 Power Bank – in a straight-up, head-to-head comparison – has the Crave PD Power Bank whipped for straight up power and performance.

That said, the Crave PD PowerPack is cheaper and more compact which is a trade-off many users will happily make.

Here’s how it breaks down: