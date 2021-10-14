Apple makes great AirPods. Samsung makes great phones. Do they work together?

If you’re wondering do AirPods work with Samsung smartphones, take solace – it’s a very common question. It’s also obvious why so many people have this question.

After all, Apple’s AirPods are generally considered to be the best wireless earbuds on the planet. And Samsung makes some of the best Android smartphones on the planet too. Or course people want to use the two devices together!

And if you’re one of them…well, there’s some good news – but also some bad news. Here’s what you need to know.

AirPods Connectivity & The H1 Chip

Many people assume AirPods don’t work with Samsung devices because they hear that the H1 chip in the AirPods handles connectivity to smartphones. And since the H1 chip is made by Apple, people may assume then AirPods don’t work with Samsung devices.

For sure the H1 chip does make things confusing, so hopefully, this will clear things up a little: The H1 chip is Apple Silicon designed by Apple and is found in Apple’s headphone products. Before the H1 was introduced in 2019, the original AirPods used a W1 chip. The H1 is a more advanced version of the W1 and the H1 is what allows for the newer AirPods to support “Hey Siri” commands.

The H1 also has a Bluetooth connection built into it. So what the H1 basically does when it comes to iPhone-to-AirPods communication is it allows for “Hey Siri” commands on the AirPods and also allows the AirPods to easily connect to the iPhone.

However, the Bluetooth built into the H1 works just like any other Bluetooth chip. That means almost any smartphone that has a Bluetooth connection can connect to Apple’s AirPods – even Samsung smartphones.

AirPods And Samsung Smartphones – What’s Missing?

While the AirPods Bluetooth will let you connect to your Samsung phone, if you use your AirPods with your Samsung, you won’t have all of the features the AirPods boast. Most noticeably, you won’t have the “Hey Siri” support – and the AirPods cannot be set to use Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant.

However, you’ll still be able to play and pause music and hear the music that your Samsung is pumping out to your AirPods – and that’s what’s most important.

Connecting AirPods To Samsung Phones

Connecting your AirPods to your Samsung phone is pretty easy. All you need to do is open your Samsung’s settings app, go to the Bluetooth settings, look for your AirPods (taken out of their case and in your ears) in the available devices list, and then tap on their name in the list.

Your AirPods should connect to your Samsung right then. And in the future, they should connect automatically, although your mileage here may vary.

Do AirPods Work With Samsung?

Yes and no. Apple’s AirPods – including the regular AirPods and the AirPods Pro – can connect to Samsung smartphones and be used to play audio from the devices. However, the more advanced features of the AirPods, like “Hey Siri” commands, will not be available on the Samsung smartphone.

