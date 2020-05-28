Amazon’s Echo Buds (2019) vs Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds (2019)

It used to be the only accessory necessity most smartphone owners needed was a case to protect their shine new flagship. But in today’s world, it seems as if another accessory is now virtually a “must-have.” I’m of course talking about wireless earbuds.

Quick Overview:

Echo Buds – $129.00 via Amazon

Surface Earbuds – $199.99 via Microsoft Store

Quick Verdict: The Surface Earbuds look better and make a lot of sense if you’re a heavy user in Microsoft’s ecosystem. However, for $70 less, the Echo Buds offer more every-day features like Alexa support.

The wireless earbuds craze was really kicked off my Apple, but since then virtually every company has gotten in on it. In this VS, we’ll take a look at how Amazon’s Echo Buds stack up against Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds.

Design

Echo Buds – The Echo Buds look more “techie” thanks to their shiny design. They come in black and they also include a selection of three differently-sized ear tips so you can choose the right fit for your ear.

Winner? Surface Earbuds – Yeah, they look a bit 1960’s sci-fi, but the odd appearance makes them stand out in an era of lookalikes.

Audio & Connectivity

Echo Buds – The Echo Buds also feature dual beam-forming microphones and an accelerometer, as well as connecting over Bluetooth too. When it comes to audio quality they offer Bose Active Noise Reduction technology.

Winner? Echo Buds – The Bose Active Noise Reduction technology will get you better sound.

Battery & Charging

Echo Buds – The Echo Buds get you 5 hours of use and their case gets you 20 hours in total. However, the Echo Buds do not have a wireless charging case option.

Winner? Surface Earbuds – 8 hours of usage on a single charge is pretty impressive.

Voice Assistant

Echo Buds – The Echo Buds support hands-free Alexa commands. However, they also support Siri and Google Assistant via tap controls. These voice assistants aren’t built into the Buds, but if you have an iPhone or Pixel phone, you can use the Buds to interact with those assistants.

Winner? Echo Buds – Supporting the three most popular voice assistants is a clear winner.

Cost

Echo Buds – $129.99

Verdict?

As big of a fan as we are about the flat look of the Surface Earbuds and their 8-hour battery life, we don’t think the $199 price is justified when compared to what you get with the Amazon Echo Buds for $129.

Some of the Echo Buds’ features blow the Surface Earbud’s offerings away, like the Bose Active Noise “Reduction” Technology and support for not just Alexa, but Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant as well (depending on what phone you’re using.

In short, the Surface Earbuds look badass, but feature for feature, the Echo Buds are more versatile–and cost-effective.

Amazon’s Echo Buds (2019) vs Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds (2019): Full Specs

Here are the specs for the Echo Buds:

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Wireless charging: No

Battery Life: 5 hours Echo Buds use, 20+ hours with charging case

Sensors: Dual beam-forming microphones, Accelerometer, proximity, touch

Voice assistant support: Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant

Noise Cancellation: No, but they have Bose Active Noise “Reduction” Technology

Sweat resistant: Yes

And here are the specs for the Surface Earbuds:

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Wireless charging: No

Battery Life: 8 hours Surface Earbuds use, 24 hours with charging case

Sensors: Dual microphones, Touch

Voice assistant support: App specific

Noise Cancellation: No

Sweat and water resistant: Yes

