Where Can I Buy An iPod Touch In 2022?

Apple has discontinued the iPod touch – but you can still buy it…

Wondering where you can buy an iPod touch in 2022? Lots of people are. As a matter of fact, the iPod touch has become one of the most popular devices Apple made over the last few days.

Why?

Because Apple has officially announced the death of the iPod line. After 21 years Apple has now officially stopped making any new iPods. The company announced the move in a press release yesterday–a release that marks the end of an era for one of the most iconic consumer devices of all time.

In the release, titled “The music lives on,” Apple’s Greg Joswiak, the company’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said:

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared. Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.” Apple’s Greg Joswiak, the company’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing

And with that, Apple announced the final remaining iPod in its lineup – the iPod touch is officially discontinued.

And of course also with that the interest in the iPod touch – an often forgotten part of Apple’s device lineup, has exploded in recent days. It seems like everyone seemingly wants to snatch up the last of the iconic device before it disappears forever.

Nostalgia is a powerful thing.

But just where can you buy an iPod touch in 2022 now? Here are your best bets:

Buy iPod Touch From Apple

Though Apple announced the discontinuation of the iPod touch, the company said it will continue to sell the device as long as supplies last. That means – for now – your best bet to get the iPod touch is still from apple.com or an Apple retail store.

Keep in mind the only iPod touches Apple still sells are the iPod touch (7th generation). This comes in three varieties:

32GB for $199

128GB for $299

256GB for $399

Colors include:

Space Grey

Gold

Silver

Pink

Blue

Red

Buy iPod Touch From Amazon

Your next best bet is to buy the iPod touch from Amazon. The e-commerce giant should continue to have stock while supplies last. For a new iPod touch (7th generation), Amazon’s prices should match Apple’s – and they may even be a bit lower.

But another great thing about Amazon is that you are likely to find earlier generations of the iPod touch for sale on the site. While some of these may be new, be warned that earlier models may also be used.

Buy iPod Touch From Ebay

The final best place to look for iPod touch (7th generation) is eBay. Ebay is great because you can often bid on an item, which means you might get it at a price lower than retail.

However, be warned that on eBay you may soon find, iPod touch prices going UP. Why? Now that the iPod touch is discontinued, there’s increased interest in it from users and collectors. More interest equals more demand, which often equals higher prices.

