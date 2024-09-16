Best Power Banks For Content Creators [2024 Edition]

Here’s a selection of some of the top-rated power banks that are ideal for content creators on the go, from small compact units to bigger, 100W PD supporting options.

What Kind of Power Bank Do You Need? Everyone’s different. For this reason, we’ve broken up our recommendations by usage types. Here’s the options: Best Option For iPhone or Android Phones – This one doesn’t do laptops but is great for smartphones, tablets and wearable tech Best Option For Travel – if you travel a lot with work and need a reliable, compact power bank Best Option For Phones & Laptops – If you like to work remotely, or travel and work, this option will charge all your gear, including your laptop.

If you’re a content creator that likes to travel and work on the go, you NEED a rock-solid power bank to ensure all your gear is always charged and ready for action.

As with most things in life, there’s multiple options: you have big ones, medium-sized ones, and ultra-portable options.

And they all cost different prices, depending on their capabilities and performance.

The right one for you, of course, will depend on your own specific needs and requirements.

Whatever you’re looking for, we put this list together, broken up into different usage cases, based on our experience traveling and working with a range of power banks.

The ones we liked the most are listed below…

What’s The Best Power Bank For Content Creators?

Best For iPhone or Android Phones (Portability)

Pin

Crave Slim Power Bank: Why We Recommend It ✅ It’s slim, portable and it’ll easy fit in your bag. In terms of size, it’s no bigger than a large smartphone and it comes with enough power to top-up your phone 3 times on a single charge Ultra-slim design, measures just half an inch thick, making it a great option for festivals and commuters Quick Charge 3.0 support for the fastest charging speeds possible It can charge two devices at the same time, like your iPhone and iPad or your iPhone and AirPods / iPad Very affordable. Ideal if you’re on a budget and just need something slim and cost-effective CHECK LATEST PRICES

The Crave Slim Power Bank offers a balance between portability and power with its 10,000mAh capacity.

It’s perfect for everyday use, providing multiple full charges for your smartphone in a sleek, lightweight design that’s easy to slip into a pocket or bag.

🔑 Key Features:

🎒 Ultra-slim design —measures just half an inch thick.

—measures just half an inch thick. 🔋 10,000mAh capacity —can charge most smartphones up to 3 times .

—can charge most smartphones up to . 🚀 Quick Charge 3.0 support —faster charging speeds for compatible devices.

—faster charging speeds for compatible devices. 🔌 Dual USB ports —charge two devices at once.

—charge two devices at once. 💡 LED indicators—easily check remaining battery life.

✅ Pros:

🌐 Highly portable —ideal for daily commutes and travel.

—ideal for daily commutes and travel. 💲 Affordable without sacrificing quality.

without sacrificing quality. ⚡ Supports fast charging for quicker top-ups.

for quicker top-ups. 🔄 Dual charging—keep your phone and earbuds powered simultaneously.

❌ Cons:

🔋 Limited capacity for extended trips without access to power.

for extended trips without access to power. 💻 Not suitable for laptops or larger devices.

or larger devices. 🌧️ No rugged features—not waterproof or shockproof.

Buying Advice: If you need a reliable power bank for everyday use that won’t weigh you down or take up much room on your bag / backpack, the Crave Slim Power Bank is an excellent choice.

It’s perfect for students, professionals, and anyone that needs to keep their gear topped-up throughout the day. I used mine on a few press trips this year and it was brilliant – it literally didn’t miss a beat.

Best For Travel (Compact, Affordable Option)

Pin

Crave Travel PRO Power Bank: Why We Recommend It ✅ The perfect business trip / extended break companion. The Travel Pro is super-compact and it has masses of power (13.400mAh). Add in fast charging capabilities and you’ll wonder how you traveled without it 13,400mAh capacity will charge smartphones up to 4-5 times. Dual USB ports for charging two devices simultaneously. Compact size makes it perfect for travel either inside carry-on bag or your luggage Comes with Quick Charge for rapidly topping up your phone, tablet and wearable devices. CHECK LATEST PRICES

If you need something small and compact but with plenty of power, the Crave Travel PRO Power Bank could well be just what you’ve been looking for – it’s compact, lightweight, and it packs a punch.

With its 13,400mAh capacity, it’s got enough latent power to charge your smartphone, tablet or laptop/MacBook several times on a single charge.

It’ll do two devices at once, it has fast charge, and it also complies with ALL airline carry-on regulations, so you can travel with peace of mind.

Despite its substantial capacity, it maintains a compact and portable design that fits easily into your travel bag or backpack. How big is it? The dimensions come in at 6.81 x 4.41 x 3.03 inches and it weighs just 1.1lbs.

Like I said, it’ll fit pretty much anywhere and it travels really nicely.

🔑 Key Features:

🔋 13,400mAh capacity —can charge most smartphones up to 4-5 times .

—can charge most smartphones up to . ⚡ Quick Charge support —provides faster charging speeds for compatible devices.

—provides faster charging speeds for compatible devices. 🔌 Dual USB ports —allows you to charge two devices simultaneously .

—allows you to charge . 💡 LED indicators —lets you easily check the remaining battery life.

—lets you easily check the remaining battery life. 🛡️ Built-in safety features —protection against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits.

—protection against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits. ✈️ Travel-friendly design—complies with airline carry-on regulations.

✅ Pros:

📱 High capacity —ideal for extended trips without access to power outlets.

—ideal for extended trips without access to power outlets. 🚀 Fast charging capabilities —reduces downtime for your devices.

—reduces downtime for your devices. 🔄 Dual charging —keep multiple devices powered at the same time.

—keep multiple devices powered at the same time. 🧳 Compact size —portable enough for convenient travel.

—portable enough for convenient travel. 🔒 Safety features—ensures safe charging for you and your devices.

❌ Cons:

⚖️ Slightly heavier —adds more weight compared to lower-capacity power banks.

—adds more weight compared to lower-capacity power banks. 💻 Not suitable for laptops —may not provide sufficient power for larger devices.

—may not provide sufficient power for larger devices. ⏳ Longer recharge time—takes more time to recharge due to its higher capacity.

Buying Advice: If you’re frequently on the go—whether traveling, attending conferences, or spending extended periods away from power sources—the Crave Travel PRO Power Bank is the one to go for.

It has more power than Crave’s Slim Power Bank and is overall more compact too. It is a little heavier, however, but that’s because it has a larger power unit (13000 vs 10000mAh), so it’s a trade-off I’m more than happy to make.;

For anyone that’s on-the-go, either with work or just traveling for pleasure, this is just about as good as it gets for its size and weight. And it is really affordable too which is a nice side bonus.

Best For Phones & Laptops – Huge Performance

Pin

Crave PD Power Bank: Why We Recommend It ✅ If you’re a serious hiker or backpacker, someone that likes to go off for days on end, exploring the wilderness, this is the one for you. Powered by a 50,000mAh battery, it’ll charge multiple devices at once numerous times, so you can explore for longer. 50,000mAh capacity will charge an iPhone up to 15 times or a MacBook Pro up to 3 times. 100W Power Delivery (PD) for fast charging laptops and other PD-compatible devices. Overcharge, overcurrent, and short-circuit protection safety features built in as standard Hugely powerful and ultra-reliable and perfectly sized for most backpacks; it weighs 4 pounds total. CHECK LATEST PRICES

The Crave PD Power Bank is a high-capacity portable charger with a whopping 50,000mAh battery inside it, making it a great choice for content creators that like to travel and work on the go.

It’s bigger than some of the more portable units on this list but it’ll fit inside your backpack easy enough and it has enough juice to keep your gear powered up for weeks on end.

It’s engineered to recharge multiple devices multiple times over —including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even small appliances —which means you can be deep in the wilderness or in a beach hut in Bali, and still have all your devices charged and ready for action.

🔑 Key Features:

🔋 Massive 50,000mAh capacity —charge an iPhone up to 15 times or a MacBook Pro up to 3 times .

—charge an iPhone up to or a MacBook Pro up to . ⚡ 100W Power Delivery (PD) support —fast charging for laptops and other PD-compatible devices.

—fast charging for laptops and other PD-compatible devices. 🔌 Multiple output ports —two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports for charging up to four devices simultaneously .

—two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports for charging up to . 📊 LED digital display —shows exact battery percentage remaining.

—shows exact battery percentage remaining. 🛡️ Advanced safety features—overcharge, overcurrent, and short-circuit protection.

✅ Pros:

🌟 Unparalleled capacity for long trips without access to outlets.

for long trips without access to outlets. ⚙️ Versatile compatibility with a wide range of devices, including laptops and cameras.

with a wide range of devices, including laptops and cameras. 🚀 High-speed charging with 100W PD support.

with 100W PD support. 🔄 Simultaneous charging—keep all your devices powered at once.

❌ Cons:

⚖️ Weight: At 4.15 pounds, it’s heavier than standard power banks.

At 4.15 pounds, it’s heavier than standard power banks. ⏳ Recharge Time: Takes about 7 hours to fully recharge the power bank.

Takes about 7 hours to fully recharge the power bank. ✈️ Travel Restrictions: May not be allowed in carry-on luggage on some flights due to its high capacity.

May not be allowed in carry-on luggage on some flights due to its high capacity. 💰 Price: Premium cost reflects its high-end features.

Buying Advice: The Crave PD 50000mAh is perfect for campers, digital nomads, and backpackers who need a reliable power source for multiple devices over several days. If you’re venturing off-grid and can’t afford to have your gear die on you, this is the power bank to go with.

Need more help deciding? Check out our Power Banks 101 Guide – it covers literally everything you need to know about getting started with power banks…