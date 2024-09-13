The 3 Best iPhone Power Banks For Camping [2024]

Looking for the best iPhone power banks for camping? Here’s our 3 top picks for right now based on performance, battery size, and portability…

Are you an iPhone enthusiast that loves to camp! Maybe it’s camping and hiking – or maybe you’re an ultra runner that ventures off out into the wilderness for days on end with nothing but a backpack and some running shoes.

Either way, if you’re out in the great outdoors WITHOUT a power bank, you’re doing it ALL wrong. A drained battery can cut your adventure short and leave you disconnected when it matters most.

And there’s bears out there as well.

Imagine capturing every breathtaking moment, navigating trails with ease, and staying in touch with the outside word — all because your iPhone stays powered. A reliable power bank is the camping essential you didn’t know you needed.

Not sure which one to choose? Check out our top power bank picks for 2024 to keep your iPhone charged on all your adventures!

🔋 iPhone Power Bank Comparisons: 2024’s Three Top Options 🔌 🚀 Crave PD Power Bank 50000mAh Pin Price: Premium What It Does: The Crave PD Power Bank is a high-capacity portable charger boasting a massive 50,000mAh battery. It’s engineered to recharge multiple devices multiple times over—including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even small appliances—making it the ultimate power solution for extended trips. 🔑 Key Features: 🔋 Massive 50,000mAh capacity —charge an iPhone 13 up to 15 times or a MacBook Pro up to 3 times .

—charge an iPhone 13 up to or a MacBook Pro up to . ⚡ 100W Power Delivery (PD) support —fast charging for laptops and other PD-compatible devices.

—fast charging for laptops and other PD-compatible devices. 🔌 Multiple output ports —two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports for charging up to four devices simultaneously .

—two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports for charging up to . 📊 LED digital display —shows exact battery percentage remaining.

—shows exact battery percentage remaining. 🛡️ Advanced safety features—overcharge, overcurrent, and short-circuit protection. ✅ Pros: 🌟 Unparalleled capacity for long trips without access to outlets.

for long trips without access to outlets. ⚙️ Versatile compatibility with a wide range of devices, including laptops and cameras.

with a wide range of devices, including laptops and cameras. 🚀 High-speed charging with 100W PD support.

with 100W PD support. 🔄 Simultaneous charging—keep all your devices powered at once. ❌ Cons: ⚖️ Weight: At 4.15 pounds, it’s heavier than standard power banks.

At 4.15 pounds, it’s heavier than standard power banks. ⏳ Recharge Time: Takes about 7 hours to fully recharge the power bank.

Takes about 7 hours to fully recharge the power bank. ✈️ Travel Restrictions: May not be allowed in carry-on luggage on some flights due to its high capacity.

May not be allowed in carry-on luggage on some flights due to its high capacity. 💰 Price: Premium cost reflects its high-end features. Buying Advice: The Crave PD 50000mAh is perfect for campers, digital nomads, and professionals who need a reliable power source for multiple devices over several days. If you’re venturing off-grid and can’t afford to have your gear die on you, this is the power bank to trust. CHECK LATEST DEALS 💼 Crave Slim Power Bank Pin Price: Mid-Range What It Does: The Crave Slim Power Bank offers a balance between portability and power with its 10,000mAh capacity. It’s perfect for everyday use, providing multiple full charges for your smartphone in a sleek, lightweight design that’s easy to slip into a pocket or bag. 🔑 Key Features: 🎒 Ultra-slim design —measures just half an inch thick.

—measures just half an inch thick. 🔋 10,000mAh capacity —can charge most smartphones up to 3 times .

—can charge most smartphones up to . 🚀 Quick Charge 3.0 support —faster charging speeds for compatible devices.

—faster charging speeds for compatible devices. 🔌 Dual USB ports —charge two devices at once.

—charge two devices at once. 💡 LED indicators—easily check remaining battery life. ✅ Pros: 🌐 Highly portable —ideal for daily commutes and travel.

—ideal for daily commutes and travel. 💲 Affordable without sacrificing quality.

without sacrificing quality. ⚡ Supports fast charging for quicker top-ups.

for quicker top-ups. 🔄 Dual charging—keep your phone and earbuds powered simultaneously. ❌ Cons: 🔋 Limited capacity for extended trips without access to power.

for extended trips without access to power. 💻 Not suitable for laptops or larger devices.

or larger devices. 🌧️ No rugged features—not waterproof or shockproof. Buying Advice: If you need a reliable power bank for everyday use that won’t weigh you down, the Crave Slim Power Bank is an excellent choice. It’s perfect for students, professionals, and anyone who needs a quick recharge during the day. CHECK LATEST DEALS 🔌 Scosche PBPi-SP Power Bank Pin Price: Mid-Range What It Does: The Scosche PBPi-SP is a highly convenient power bank featuring built-in charging cables for both Lightning and USB-C devices. With its 12,000mAh capacity, it’s designed for hassle-free charging without the need to carry extra cables. 🔑 Key Features: 🔌 Integrated Lightning and USB-C cables —no extra cables needed.

—no extra cables needed. 🧳 Compact design —easily fits into pockets and small bags.

—easily fits into pockets and small bags. 🔄 Pass-through charging —charge the power bank and your device simultaneously.

—charge the power bank and your device simultaneously. 🛡️ Safety features—overcharge and short-circuit protection. ✅ Pros: 📱 Ultimate convenience —perfect for on-the-go charging without cable clutter.

—perfect for on-the-go charging without cable clutter. 🚶‍♂️ Extremely portable —ideal for quick trips and daily use.

—ideal for quick trips and daily use. 🔌 No need to remember cables —integrated solutions for iPhone and Android users.

—integrated solutions for iPhone and Android users. 🔋 Adequate capacity—can charge most smartphones up to 3 times. ❌ Cons: ⚡ Limited fast charging support —may not support Quick Charge or PD.

—may not support Quick Charge or PD. 💻 Not suitable for laptops or high-power devices.

or high-power devices. 🔌 Integrated cables limit flexibility—can’t replace cables if damaged. Buying Advice: The Scosche PBPi-SP is perfect for those who value convenience above all else. If you often forget your charging cables or dislike carrying extras, this power bank simplifies your life by integrating them into a compact package. CHECK LATEST DEALS 🔍 Comparison and Recommendations Feature Crave PD 50000mAh Crave Slim Scosche PBPi-SP Best For Extended off-grid use, charging laptops Daily commuting, light travel Ultimate convenience, forgetful users Capacity 50,000mAh 10,000mAh 12,000mAh Portability Low—heavy and bulky High—slim and lightweight Very High—compact with built-in cables Unique Feature 100W Power Delivery Ultra-slim design Integrated charging cables Device Compatibility Smartphones, tablets, laptops, small appliances Smartphones, tablets Smartphones, small devices In summary, your choice depends on your specific needs: 🛠️ Crave PD 50000mAh: Choose this for unmatched capacity and the ability to charge laptops and multiple devices over several days.

Choose this for unmatched capacity and the ability to charge laptops and multiple devices over several days. 🚶‍♀️ Crave Slim Power Bank: Ideal for everyday use where portability and quick smartphone charges are paramount .

Ideal for everyday use where portability and quick smartphone charges are . 🌀 Scosche PBPi-SP: Perfect for those who want maximum convenience with integrated cables and a compact design.

Key Takeaways / Final Thoughts

For camping, especially if you’re going to be away from a few days or more you need a power bank that has plenty of, well… power. And for overall power (as well as connectivity and performance), the Crave PD 50000mAh is the current Mac Daddy (pun intended).

This thing is a beast. It’ll not only power up your iPhone but it can also do your MacBook or laptop and a range of other electronics from hair dryers to dab rigs (if that’s what you do when camping).

But what makes it our #1 pick for camping and wilderness adventures? Versatility and reliability.

The Crave PD delivers a massive 50000mAh, which means it can charge your iPhone 12 times over or your MacBook Pro up to 3 full charges before needing a recharge itself.

Plus, with its USB-C 100W port and Quick Charge 3.0 dual ports, you can power multiple devices simultaneously at full speed. No more waiting around for a slow trickle of power while your devices limp along.

And here’s where it really shines for campers: it’s built tough.

Despite its powerhouse performance, it’s lightweight (4.15 pounds) and easy to pack, so it won’t weigh you down.

It’s also great for powering up outdoor gear—whether that’s your portable speaker, GPS, or even a small heater.

In short, if you’re heading into the wild and need dependable, fast charging for all your tech, the Crave PD is a no-brainer. It’s the gear that keeps all your other gear going.