The 14 Most Popular Designer Phone Case Brands [2023]

Pin

Looking to buy a designer phone case? Here’s the 14 most popular designer phone case brands right now — from Gucci to Prada and Karl Lagerfeld to The Row…

In the age of ubiquitous smartphones, a phone case is no longer just a protective accessory—it’s a fashion statement. While there are endless options for customizing your phone, nothing screams luxury and sophistication like a designer phone case.

From chic leather folios to logo-emblazoned statements, designer phone cases are the epitome of fashion meeting function. But they’re pricey and, for most people, a luxury that simply isn’t worth it – not when you can buy an excellent phone case for considerably less.

Most Popular Designer Phone Case Brands Here is a quick guide to the most popular designer phone case brands, what sets them apart, and where you can snag one of your own. Gucci Pin What Sets Them Apart : Known for its iconic GG monogram and high-end Italian craftsmanship, Gucci is synonymous with opulence and style. Their phone cases often feature their classic patterns, vibrant floral prints, and even some quirky elements like animal motifs.

: Known for its iconic GG monogram and high-end Italian craftsmanship, Gucci is synonymous with opulence and style. Their phone cases often feature their classic patterns, vibrant floral prints, and even some quirky elements like animal motifs. Materials and Textures : Expect to find a rich selection of materials such as leather, canvas, and silicone, along with 3D details that make these cases stand out.

: Expect to find a rich selection of materials such as leather, canvas, and silicone, along with 3D details that make these cases stand out. Where to Buy: VIEW LATEST PRICES Prada Pin What Sets Them Apart : Sleek and sophisticated, Prada offers phone cases that are minimalist yet luxurious. Often in monochromatic palettes, these cases perfectly complement a high-end, professional look.

: Sleek and sophisticated, Prada offers phone cases that are minimalist yet luxurious. Often in monochromatic palettes, these cases perfectly complement a high-end, professional look. Materials and Textures : Typically made from high-quality Saffiano leather known for its textured, cross-hatch finish, these cases are durable and spill-resistant.

: Typically made from high-quality Saffiano leather known for its textured, cross-hatch finish, these cases are durable and spill-resistant. Where to Buy: VIEW LATEST PRICES Karl Lagerfeld Pin What Sets Them Apart : The brand embodies the whimsy and creativity of its late founder, featuring his iconic self-portrait and his famous feline companion, Choupette.

: The brand embodies the whimsy and creativity of its late founder, featuring his iconic self-portrait and his famous feline companion, Choupette. Materials and Textures : Think playful faux fur, glitter, and pop-art inspired elements. The brand isn’t afraid to go bold.

: Think playful faux fur, glitter, and pop-art inspired elements. The brand isn’t afraid to go bold. Where to Buy: VIEW LATEST PRICES Moschino Pin What Sets Them Apart : If you want a phone case that’s practically a conversation starter, Moschino is the way to go. Known for its offbeat and often satirical take on fashion, phone cases can range from fast-food logos to detergent bottles.

: If you want a phone case that’s practically a conversation starter, Moschino is the way to go. Known for its offbeat and often satirical take on fashion, phone cases can range from fast-food logos to detergent bottles. Materials and Textures : Soft silicone is often used, making the cases durable yet flexible.

: Soft silicone is often used, making the cases durable yet flexible. Where to Buy: VIEW LATEST PRICES Bottega Veneta Pin What Sets Them Apart : Best known for their “Intrecciato” woven design, Bottega Veneta offers a more understated form of luxury.

: Best known for their “Intrecciato” woven design, Bottega Veneta offers a more understated form of luxury. Materials and Textures : High-grade leather is meticulously woven to create a texture that’s as pleasing to the touch as it is to the eye.

: High-grade leather is meticulously woven to create a texture that’s as pleasing to the touch as it is to the eye. Where to Buy: VIEW LATEST PRICES The Row Pin What Sets Them Apart : This brand offers a minimalist aesthetic with a focus on subtle detailing and clean lines.

: This brand offers a minimalist aesthetic with a focus on subtle detailing and clean lines. Materials and Textures : Think calfskin leather and suede, offered in muted, earthy tones.

: Think calfskin leather and suede, offered in muted, earthy tones. Where to Buy: VIEW LATEST PRICES A.P.C. Pin What Sets Them Apart : Known for their utilitarian design, A.P.C. cases offer a clean and straightforward style, often featuring only their understated logo.

: Known for their utilitarian design, A.P.C. cases offer a clean and straightforward style, often featuring only their understated logo. Materials and Textures : Generally made of hard plastic or leather, they provide a classic yet modern look.

: Generally made of hard plastic or leather, they provide a classic yet modern look. Where to Buy: VIEW LATEST PRICES Louis Vuitton Pin What Sets Them Apart : Louis Vuitton’s phone cases often mimic their most famous bags, complete with miniature handles and monogram canvas.

: Louis Vuitton’s phone cases often mimic their most famous bags, complete with miniature handles and monogram canvas. Materials and Textures : You’ll find their signature monogram on hardshell canvas, as well as fine leather.

: You’ll find their signature monogram on hardshell canvas, as well as fine leather. Where to Buy: VIEW LATEST PRICES Chanel Pin What Sets Them Apart : With Chanel, it’s all about timeless elegance. Their phone cases often mimic their famous quilted handbags and include the iconic double-C logo.

: With Chanel, it’s all about timeless elegance. Their phone cases often mimic their famous quilted handbags and include the iconic double-C logo. Materials and Textures : High-quality leather, often quilted, is the standard here.

: High-quality leather, often quilted, is the standard here. Where to Buy: VIEW LATEST PRICES Givenchy Pin What Sets Them Apart : Givenchy phone cases are for those who want an edge to their elegance. Expect to see bold prints, metallic finishes, and the occasional use of the brand’s name or logo.

: Givenchy phone cases are for those who want an edge to their elegance. Expect to see bold prints, metallic finishes, and the occasional use of the brand’s name or logo. Materials and Textures : A variety of materials from leather to hard plastic, often with unique textural elements.

: A variety of materials from leather to hard plastic, often with unique textural elements. Where to Buy: VIEW LATEST PRICES Kate Spade Pin What Sets Them Apart : If you’re looking for something youthful and fun, Kate Spade has you covered. Expect vibrant colors and playful patterns.

: If you’re looking for something youthful and fun, Kate Spade has you covered. Expect vibrant colors and playful patterns. Materials and Textures : These cases are often made from durable materials like hard plastic, adorned with glitter, gems, or 3D elements.

: These cases are often made from durable materials like hard plastic, adorned with glitter, gems, or 3D elements. Where to Buy: VIEW LATEST PRICES Jil Sander Pin What Sets Them Apart : Known for its minimalist aesthetic, Jil Sander offers phone cases that are the epitome of ‘less is more.’

: Known for its minimalist aesthetic, Jil Sander offers phone cases that are the epitome of ‘less is more.’ Materials and Textures : Predominantly crafted from leather, these cases are simple, sleek, and highly functional.

: Predominantly crafted from leather, these cases are simple, sleek, and highly functional. Where to Buy: VIEW LATEST PRICES Rimowa Pin What Sets Them Apart : Famous for their high-end luggage, Rimowa’s phone cases mimic the design of their iconic suitcases.

: Famous for their high-end luggage, Rimowa’s phone cases mimic the design of their iconic suitcases. Materials and Textures : Crafted from the same high-grade aluminum and polycarbonate as their luggage.

: Crafted from the same high-grade aluminum and polycarbonate as their luggage. Where to Buy: VIEW LATEST PRICES Bellroy Pin What Sets Them Apart : If you value functionality as much as style, Bellroy offers phone cases with built-in pockets for credit cards or cash.

: If you value functionality as much as style, Bellroy offers phone cases with built-in pockets for credit cards or cash. Materials and Textures : Typically crafted from premium, environmentally certified leather.

: Typically crafted from premium, environmentally certified leather. Where to Buy: VIEW LATEST PRICES

How Much Do Designer Phone Cases Cost?

When it comes to designer phone cases, the price is as much a statement as the case itself. High-end brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton offer phone cases that are often considered luxury items, embodying the essence of exclusivity, craftsmanship, and status.

Here’s a closer look at the price spectrum within designer phone brands and what you can expect when making such an investment. The Price Bracket Affordable Luxury : Brands like Kate Spade or Bellroy may offer designer phone cases that start at around $40 to $50. These are perfect if you’re looking for a touch of luxury without breaking the bank.

: Brands like Kate Spade or Bellroy may offer designer phone cases that start at around $40 to $50. These are perfect if you’re looking for a touch of luxury without breaking the bank. Mid-Range Designer : Brands like A.P.C., Jil Sander, or The Row fall under this category. You can expect to pay anywhere from $100 to $300 for their phone cases. This is the bracket where aesthetic meets function without being overly extravagant.

: Brands like A.P.C., Jil Sander, or The Row fall under this category. You can expect to pay anywhere from $100 to $300 for their phone cases. This is the bracket where aesthetic meets function without being overly extravagant. High-End Luxury: This is where brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Bottega Veneta come in. These cases can start from $400 and can go up to, in some rare instances, thousands of dollars. Factors Influencing Price Materials: High-quality materials like Italian leather, exotic animal skins, or even diamond embellishments significantly drive up the price. Craftsmanship: Handmade details, intricate embroidery, or specialized techniques like Bottega Veneta’s “Intrecciato” weaving contribute to the premium pricing. Brand Heritage: The value of the brand’s legacy can add a premium to the product. For example, owning a Chanel phone case is not just owning an accessory; it’s owning a piece of fashion history. Limited Editions and Collaborations: Any time a brand releases a limited edition case or collaborates with an artist, prices can skyrocket. These items are often considered collectibles. Functional Features: Some designer cases offer more than just aesthetics, like Bellroy’s card-holding feature, and these additional functionalities can also add to the cost.

Final Thoughts

Pin

Designer phone cases have grown beyond just a fashionable accessory to become a medium for self-expression, offering a mix of luxury, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. From the iconic emblems of Louis Vuitton to the playful allure of Kate Spade, there’s something for everyone.

Whether you shop at luxury boutiques, or scour the internet on platforms like FARFETCH and Chic Pursuit, the perfect designer case is just a click away. But if you need something cheaper and just as good when it comes to design and protection, check out the links below for more options…