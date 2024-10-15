Otterbox Launches New EPIC iPhone 16 Pro Max Cases

Otterbox has a slew of new iPhone 16 Pro Max cases up for grabs that pack in market-leading protection and plenty of style…

TL;DR: Otterbox’s New iPhone 16 Pro Max Cases Detailed… Otterbox has now released its lineup of iPhone 16 Pro Max cases for 2024 and beyond, bringing massive amounts of protection and style. Here’s the three best options in its range right now Defender Series : For those who prioritize maximum protection , this thick case with a 7x DROP+ rating provides excellent durability and dust resistance. Best for users in rough environments.

: For those who prioritize , this thick case with a provides excellent durability and dust resistance. Best for users in rough environments. Defender Series XT : A thinner version of the Defender, offering similar 7x DROP+ protection in a slimmer design . Great for users who want rugged protection without the bulk.

: A thinner version of the Defender, offering similar in a . Great for users who want rugged protection without the bulk. Symmetry Series Clear: Focused on style and minimalism, this case is thin, with 1x drop protection. Ideal for those who want basic protection while maintaining the look of their iPhone.

OtterBox is one of the most well known, respected, and longest running phone case makers on the planet. And it has just dropped its new iPhone 16 Pro Max cases line.

As usual, there’s plenty of options inside the range – you can view all of the available cases here – but there are a few that really stand out. Not just for how they look (design) but also the level of protection they provide.

So, which are the standouts right now? Simple: the Defender Series, Defender Series XT, and the sleek Symmetry Series Clear. And best of all, they’re all designed with MagSafe compatibility too, so you’re good to go with all your usual MagSafe accessories.

Best Otterbox Cases For iPhone 16 Pro Max

Defender Series for MagSafe Pin Profile: Thick, designed for maximum durability. DROP+ Rating: 7x the military standard drop protection, ensuring high resistance against drops. Colors: Available in a variety of colors such as Sagebrush (Green), Baby Blue Jeans (Blue), Foxberry (Pink), Denver Dusk Purple, and Black. Additional Info: Built for users who prioritize rugged protection, the Defender Series offers full coverage with enhanced grip and port covers to block dust and debris. VIEW ALL OPTIONS

Defender Series XT for MagSafe Pin Profile: Slightly thinner than the standard Defender Series but still provides rugged protection. DROP+ Rating: Also rated 7x for drop protection, combining a slim form factor with the durability of the Defender Series. Colors: Includes options like Dark Side (Clear/Black), Brick Red, Snow Capped Clear, Denver Dusk Purple, and Baby Blue Jeans. Additional Info: Designed for those who want a blend of toughness and portability, featuring MagSafe compatibility for wireless charging without removing the case. VIEW ALL OPTIONS