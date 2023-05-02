The 6 Best Military Grade Phone Cases For iPhone & Android

These 6 phone cases, available for iPhone and Android phones, are the best military grade phone cases money can buy right now – here’s why…

Whether you work in harsh environments or are just more clumsy than the average guy or gal, military grade phone cases provide market-leading protection against things like drops, hits, and even severe weather conditions.

Granted, most modern phone cases and phone case brands – providing you aren’t using an ultra-cheap one – provide decent levels of protection for things like drops and bangs. But a military grade phone case? That’s a whole other level of protection.

What is Military-Grade Protection?

In order to be considered a military-grade protection phone case, a case manufacturer has to put its cases through a battery of tests developed by the United States Department of Defense.

Once the case (or cases) has been subjected to all kinds of abuse, it will get an official certification, with the most common one being MIL-STD 810G.

What is MIL-STD 810G Certification? The MIL-STD 810G is a series of standardized tests designed by the United States Department of Defense to evaluate the durability and performance of equipment under various environmental conditions.

When a product is MIL-STD 810G certified, it means that it has undergone rigorous testing and has met or exceeded the established criteria for resistance to factors such as shock, vibration, temperature, humidity, and altitude.

In the context of smartphone cases, MIL-STD 810G certification indicates that the case has been tested and proven to provide a high level of protection against drops, impacts, and other potential hazards.

This certification serves as an assurance of the case’s quality and durability, giving you confidence in its ability to safeguard your device.

Now we’ve got that out of the way, let’s take a look at the six best military-grade protection phone cases you can buy right now…

Best Military Grade Phone Cases

Overview of The Best Military-Grade Phone Cases

UAG Monarch Series

This series is renowned for its use of high-quality materials and a meticulous construction process, resulting in a case that is both durable and visually appealing. Currently, the Monarch series is UAG’s flagship range of cases.

The Monarch Series features five layers of protection, including a metal alloy frame, a top-grain leather cover, impact-resistant rubber, honeycomb traction grip, and reinforced corner bumpers. These cases meet the military-grade drop test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6), ensuring your phone is well-guarded against drops, shocks, and everyday mishaps.

Visually, the Monarch Series showcases a sophisticated design with a blend of premium materials, making it the perfect choice for users who desire a refined look without compromising on protection. The cases provide easy access to all ports, buttons, and functions, allowing for a seamless user experience.

Combining style, luxury, and robust protection, the UAG Monarch Series is an outstanding option for those seeking a high-quality case to safeguard their smartphone while making a statement.

Key features include: 5-layer construction : Combining metal, leather, polycarbonate, and impact-resistant rubber for ultimate protection

: Combining metal, leather, polycarbonate, and impact-resistant rubber for ultimate protection 2x military drop-test standards : Exceeds military standards for shock and drop protection

: Exceeds military standards for shock and drop protection Honeycomb traction grip : Ensures a secure grip on your device

: Ensures a secure grip on your device Wireless charging compatible: Unhindered access to wireless charging capabilities

UAG Plasma Series

The Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Plasma Series are crafted using a combination of lightweight composite materials and a rugged design that ensures your device remains safeguarded from daily wear and tear, accidental drops, and impacts.

The UAG Plasma Series features a patented armor shell with a scratch-resistant skid pad, reinforced corners, and raised lips to shield the screen and camera from potential damage.

The cases are also designed to meet military-grade drop test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6), providing you with confidence that your phone is well-protected.

Aesthetically, the Plasma Series boasts a futuristic and visually striking design with its translucent honeycomb pattern and distinctive color options.

The cases offer easy access to all ports, buttons, and functions, ensuring a seamless user experience. With a perfect balance between style, durability, and functionality, the UAG Plasma Series is an excellent choice for anyone seeking reliable protection for their smartphone.

Key features include: 3-layer construction : Utilizing armored shell, impact-resistant softcore, and shock-absorbing bumpers

: Utilizing armored shell, impact-resistant softcore, and shock-absorbing bumpers Military drop-test standards : Meets or exceeds military standards for shock and drop protection

: Meets or exceeds military standards for shock and drop protection Scratch-resistant skid pads : Protects your device from surface scratches and damage

: Protects your device from surface scratches and damage Wireless charging compatible: Allows for seamless wireless charging

UAG Pathfinder Series – Editor’s Pick

The UAG Pathfinder case is a top-notch option for those seeking a rugged and stylish phone case. It boasts a slim and lightweight design that is drop-tested to military standards, ensuring your phone stays safe from accidental drops and scratches.

The Pathfinder case also features oversized tactile buttons and precise cutouts for easy access to all your phone’s features. If you’re looking for a durable and reliable phone case that doesn’t add unnecessary bulk, the UAG Pathfinder is an excellent choice.

Key features include: Military-grade protection: Exceeds MIL-STD 810G standards for shock and drop resistance.

Tactile grip: Enhanced grip texture offers a secure hold on your device.

Lightweight design: Balances protection with a slim, easy-to-handle profile.

Wireless charging compatible: Unhindered access to wireless charging capabilities.

Stylish aesthetics: Available in various colors and patterns to suit your preferences.

UAG Civilian

This series is specifically crafted for users who prefer a more understated yet highly protective case for their devices.

The Civilian Series features a unique construction with multiple layers of protection, including a shock-absorbing core, impact-resistant bumpers, and a hexagonal pattern on the inner layer that helps disperse impact energy.

These cases are designed to meet military-grade drop test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6), ensuring your phone remains secure from accidental drops and everyday wear and tear.

Aesthetically, the Civilian Series showcases a sleek and clean design with subtle accents, making it an excellent choice for those who prefer a more discreet appearance. The cases offer easy access to all ports, buttons, and functions, maintaining a smooth user experience.

Combining subtle elegance with dependable protection, the UAG Civilian Series is an ideal option for users seeking a refined yet highly functional case for their smartphone.

Pros: HyperCush technology: Provides superior shock absorption for your smartphone.

Wireless charging compatible: Allows for seamless wireless charging.

Slim design: Maintains your device’s sleek profile without adding unnecessary bulk.

Honeycomb interior: Offers additional shock absorption and protection.

Wide compatibility: Available for a range of popular smartphone models.

UAG Metropolis

The UAG Metropolis is a versatile, wallet-style case that combines functionality with protection. This case features a 360-degree protective cover, card storage, and a built-in stand, making it an ideal choice for users that like to watch and consume media while on the move.

Pros: Wallet-style design: Provides storage for cards and doubles as a stand for hands-free viewing.

360-degree protection: Fully covers your device, ensuring comprehensive protection.

Magnetic closure: Ensures your case stays securely closed and your screen protected.

Feather-light construction: Offers protection without adding significant weight.

MIL-STD 810G certified: Meets military standards for drop and shock protection.

Which is The Best Option?

If you want military-grade protection without the usual, well… fairly niche military-afflicted styling, the UAG Pathfinder is perhaps the best option overall with its eye-catching combination of style and insane-amounts of protection.

UAG Pathfinder Case 5.0 It boasts a slim and lightweight design that is drop-tested to military standards, ensuring your phone stays safe from accidental drops and scratches. The Pathfinder case also features oversized tactile buttons and precise cutouts for easy access to all your phone's features. And it is also MIL-STD 810G certified

Robust and durable design that provides excellent protection against drops, shocks, and scratches. Slim and lightweight profile that doesn't add unnecessary bulk to your phone.

Slim and lightweight profile that doesn't add unnecessary bulk to your phone. Oversized tactile buttons for easy access to all your phone's features.

Oversized tactile buttons for easy access to all your phone's features. Precise cutouts for the camera, ports, and speakers, ensuring you can use your phone without removing the case.

Precise cutouts for the camera, ports, and speakers, ensuring you can use your phone without removing the case. Attractive and stylish design that comes in various colors to suit different preferences VIEW LATEST DEALS

The UAG Pathfinder is lightweight, good-looking, available in a range of color options and it is fully compatible with most Samsung Galaxy phones, iPhones, and Google Pixel phones. Basically, if you’re running a relatively new phone from Apple, Google, or Samsung, the Pathfinder will be compatible with your phone.

Need even more protection? Go with the UAG Monarch. It features five layers of protection, including a metal alloy frame, a top-grain leather cover, impact-resistant rubber, honeycomb traction grip, and reinforced corner bumpers. It is also fully MIL-STD 810G 516.6 certified too, so it’ll take whatever life throws at it.

UAG Monarch Series 5.0 The Monarch Series features five layers of protection, including a metal alloy frame, a top-grain leather cover, impact-resistant rubber, honeycomb traction grip, and reinforced corner bumpers. These cases meet the military-grade drop test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6), ensuring your phone is well-guarded against drops, shocks, and everyday mishaps.

5-layer construction: Combining metal, leather, polycarbonate, and impact-resistant rubber for ultimate protection 2x military drop-test standards: Exceeds military standards for shock and drop protection

2x military drop-test standards: Exceeds military standards for shock and drop protection Honeycomb traction grip: Ensures a secure grip on your device

Honeycomb traction grip: Ensures a secure grip on your device Wireless charging compatible: Unhindered access to wireless charging capabilities VIEW LATEST DEALS

These would be out two top picks right now for the best military-grade protection phone cases right now.

But if you want something different, meaning something with more customization options, as well as high-performance impact and drop-resistance and a range of exclusive artwork and co-ops with brands like the NBA, Harry Potter, and more, you might want to check out Casetify first – here’s my full Casetify review.