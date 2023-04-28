UAG Phone Cases Review: Unrivalled Protection…

UAG phone cases pack in outstanding levels of protection for your phone. But is a UAG case worth it? Let’s review all the current options and find out…

If you’re looking for a phone case that is essentially indestructible, then UAG cases could be just what you’ve been looking for. This is one of the main reasons why UAG is listed highly inside our Best Phone Case guide.

The other reason? UAG cases are good-looking and lightweight as well, despite their massively impressive protective qualities. After testing all of UAG’s latest range of cases, I’m sold on the company’s MO.

Usually, I don’t go big on protection. I prefer a slimmer case that looks good and doesn’t detract too much from the aesthetic of my phone. But UAG manages to do both of these things, it makes lightweight cases that not only look good but also provide insane levels of protection.

And that is impressive. It manages to do this through innovative design and engineering and its masterful choice of materials. It is through this combination of elements that UAG has managed to carve itself out a nice little niche in the always over-crowded phone market.

As of right now, our current top pick for the best UAG case is the UAG Pathfinder. But please do read on for coverage of all of UAG's other case options which are detailed in full below.

Who is UAG? Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is a leading manufacturer of premium protective cases and accessories for smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Founded in 2010, the company has gained a reputation for designing high-quality, durable, and stylish products that offer exceptional protection for electronic devices. UAG’s mission is to provide customers with the best possible protection without sacrificing style or functionality. Their innovative designs combine advanced materials, such as polycarbonate, metal, and rubber, with a rugged aesthetic that appeals to a wide range of users. UAG’s commitment to quality and performance has earned them a loyal customer base and recognition in the industry.

In this guide, we’ll cover all of UAG’s latest cases, highlighting the PROS and CONS of each, with a view to helping you find the best UAG case for your phone.

Are UAG Cases Worth It?

UAG Case Benefits Unmatched Durability UAG cases are renowned for their exceptional durability, ensuring your smartphone remains protected against drops, impacts, and other accidents. Their rugged construction, using a combination of high-quality materials, provides a superior level of protection that exceeds military standards for drop and shock protection. Lightweight Design Despite their robust construction, UAG cases maintain a slim and lightweight profile, making them easy to carry and handle. This design ensures that your smartphone remains portable and user-friendly while providing maximum protection. Stylish Aesthetics UAG cases are not only about protection; they also boast striking designs that reflect your personal style. With a variety of colors, patterns, and materials to choose from, there is a UAG case to suit every preference.

UAG Case Series

UAG offers a range of case series to cater to different needs and preferences. But because it is a relatively new(ish) case brand, its coverage of the market isn’t quite as wide as some of its peers.

Like most new brands, UAG goes where the money is which is a nice way of saying it tends to focus on the best selling phones from the most popular brands – Apple’s iPhone, Samsung Galaxy phones, and Google Pixel phones.

And it is BIG on protection, ensuring the majority of its cases feature full MIL-STD 810G certifications.

What Does MIL-STD 810G Certification Mean? MIL-STD 810G is a series of standardized tests designed by the United States Department of Defense to evaluate the durability and performance of equipment under various environmental conditions. When a product is MIL-STD 810G certified, it means that it has undergone rigorous testing and has met or exceeded the established criteria for resistance to factors such as shock, vibration, temperature, humidity, and altitude. In the context of smartphone cases, MIL-STD 810G certification indicates that the case has been tested and proven to provide a high level of protection against drops, impacts, and other potential hazards. This certification serves as an assurance of the case’s quality and durability, giving you confidence in its ability to safeguard your device.

If you’re running an iPhone, a flagship series or mid-range phone from Samsung, or a Pixel phone from Google, you’ll likely be able to find a UAG case that’ll be compatible with your phone.

Smaller brands like VIVO, OPPO, OnePlus, Nothing, and other less well known phone brands are not supported by UAG.

With that out of the way, let’s now take a look at each of UAG’s case series’ unique features and benefits.

Best UAG Phone Cases

UAG Monarch Series

This series is renowned for its use of high-quality materials and a meticulous construction process, resulting in a case that is both durable and visually appealing. Currently, the Monarch series is UAG’s flagship range of cases.

The Monarch Series features five layers of protection, including a metal alloy frame, a top-grain leather cover, impact-resistant rubber, honeycomb traction grip, and reinforced corner bumpers. These cases meet the military-grade drop test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6), ensuring your phone is well-guarded against drops, shocks, and everyday mishaps.

Visually, the Monarch Series showcases a sophisticated design with a blend of premium materials, making it the perfect choice for users who desire a refined look without compromising on protection. The cases provide easy access to all ports, buttons, and functions, allowing for a seamless user experience.

Combining style, luxury, and robust protection, the UAG Monarch Series is an outstanding option for those seeking a high-quality case to safeguard their smartphone while making a statement.

Key features include: 5-layer construction: Combining metal, leather, polycarbonate, and impact-resistant rubber for ultimate protection

2x military drop-test standards: Exceeds military standards for shock and drop protection

Honeycomb traction grip: Ensures a secure grip on your device

Wireless charging compatible: Unhindered access to wireless charging capabilities

UAG Plasma Series

The Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Plasma Series are crafted using a combination of lightweight composite materials and a rugged design that ensures your device remains safeguarded from daily wear and tear, accidental drops, and impacts.

The UAG Plasma Series features a patented armor shell with a scratch-resistant skid pad, reinforced corners, and raised lips to shield the screen and camera from potential damage.

The cases are also designed to meet military-grade drop test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6), providing you with confidence that your phone is well-protected.

Aesthetically, the Plasma Series boasts a futuristic and visually striking design with its translucent honeycomb pattern and distinctive color options.

The cases offer easy access to all ports, buttons, and functions, ensuring a seamless user experience. With a perfect balance between style, durability, and functionality, the UAG Plasma Series is an excellent choice for anyone seeking reliable protection for their smartphone.

Key features include: 3-layer construction: Utilizing armored shell, impact-resistant softcore, and shock-absorbing bumpers

Military drop-test standards: Meets or exceeds military standards for shock and drop protection

Scratch-resistant skid pads: Protects your device from surface scratches and damage

Wireless charging compatible: Allows for seamless wireless charging

UAG Pathfinder Series – Editor’s Pick

The UAG Pathfinder case is a top-notch option for those seeking a rugged and stylish phone case. It boasts a slim and lightweight design that is drop-tested to military standards, ensuring your phone stays safe from accidental drops and scratches.

The Pathfinder case also features oversized tactile buttons and precise cutouts for easy access to all your phone’s features. If you’re looking for a durable and reliable phone case that doesn’t add unnecessary bulk, the UAG Pathfinder is an excellent choice.

Key features include: Military-grade protection: Exceeds MIL-STD 810G standards for shock and drop resistance.

Tactile grip: Enhanced grip texture offers a secure hold on your device.

Lightweight design: Balances protection with a slim, easy-to-handle profile.

Wireless charging compatible: Unhindered access to wireless charging capabilities.

Stylish aesthetics: Available in various colors and patterns to suit your preferences.

UAG Civilian

This series is specifically crafted for users who prefer a more understated yet highly protective case for their devices.

The Civilian Series features a unique construction with multiple layers of protection, including a shock-absorbing core, impact-resistant bumpers, and a hexagonal pattern on the inner layer that helps disperse impact energy.

These cases are designed to meet military-grade drop test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6), ensuring your phone remains secure from accidental drops and everyday wear and tear.

Aesthetically, the Civilian Series showcases a sleek and clean design with subtle accents, making it an excellent choice for those who prefer a more discreet appearance. The cases offer easy access to all ports, buttons, and functions, maintaining a smooth user experience.

Combining subtle elegance with dependable protection, the UAG Civilian Series is an ideal option for users seeking a refined yet highly functional case for their smartphone.

Pros: HyperCush technology: Provides superior shock absorption for your smartphone.

Wireless charging compatible: Allows for seamless wireless charging.

Slim design: Maintains your device’s sleek profile without adding unnecessary bulk.

Honeycomb interior: Offers additional shock absorption and protection.

Wide compatibility: Available for a range of popular smartphone models.

UAG Metropolis

The UAG Metropolis is a versatile, wallet-style case that combines functionality with protection. This case features a 360-degree protective cover, card storage, and a built-in stand, making it an ideal choice for users that like to watch and consume media while on the move.

Pros: Wallet-style design: Provides storage for cards and doubles as a stand for hands-free viewing.

360-degree protection: Fully covers your device, ensuring comprehensive protection.

Magnetic closure: Ensures your case stays securely closed and your screen protected.

Feather-light construction: Offers protection without adding significant weight.

MIL-STD 810G certified: Meets military standards for drop and shock protection.

Choosing the Right UAG Case for Your Device

To select the ideal UAG case for your smartphone, you’ll need to review the following things:

Device compatibility : Ensure the case is designed specifically for your smartphone model.

: Ensure the case is designed specifically for your smartphone model. Protection level : Assess the level of protection you require based on your daily activities and environments.

: Assess the level of protection you require based on your daily activities and environments. Design preferences : Choose a case that aligns with your style and aesthetic preferences.

: Choose a case that aligns with your style and aesthetic preferences. Budget: Consider your budget and select a case within your desired price range.

What’s The Best UAG Phone Case?

I tested all of UAG’s main series of phone cases. I used an iPhone 13 for testing purposes, although most of its flagship cases are also available for Samsung Galaxy phones and Google Pixel phones.

The criteria for me, when accessing all of these UAG cases, was fairly simple: the case had to look good, provide plenty of protection, support things like MagSafe, and not be too chunky when installed on the phone.

UAG Pathfinder Case – Our #1 Pick For 2023

After weeks of testing and trying out different UAG cases, the one I kept coming back to over and over again was the UAG Pathfinder case; it looked great on my phone with its unique styling and, thanks to its MIL-STD 810G Certification, I know it can literally withstand ANYTHING life throws at it, including my 11 month old son.

So, if you're looking for a heady combination of style and protection, our #1 pick for the best UAG phone case right now would be the UAG Pathfinder – it is a truly incredible case that looks stunning on your phone and provides all the protection you'll ever need AND THEN SOME…

UAG Case FAQs

What is a UAG phone case? UAG (Urban Armor Gear) phone case is a protective case designed specifically for smartphones. It offers superior protection against drops, impacts, and everyday wear and tear. UAG cases are known for their rugged design, military-grade durability, and stylish aesthetics. Why should I choose a UAG phone case? UAG phone cases are engineered to provide excellent protection for your smartphone without adding unnecessary bulk. Their cases meet or exceed military drop-test standards, ensuring your device stays safe even in the toughest conditions. Additionally, they come in a variety of stylish designs that don’t compromise functionality.

Are UAG phone cases compatible with all smartphone models? No, UAG phone cases are not universally compatible with all smartphone models. UAG mainly supports iPhone, Samsung phones, and Google Pixel phones. Do UAG phone cases come with a warranty? UAG phone cases typically come with a 1-year limited warranty, which covers defects in materials or workmanship. Keep in mind that this warranty does not cover normal wear and tear, misuse, or accidental damage.

Can I still use wireless charging with a UAG phone case? Most UAG phone cases are designed to be compatible with wireless charging. However, it’s important to check the specific case model to ensure that it supports this feature. If it does, you can charge your device wirelessly without removing the case. Are UAG phone cases water-resistant? While UAG phone cases are designed to provide excellent protection against drops and impacts, they are not explicitly designed to be waterproof. They may offer some level of water resistance, but for full waterproof protection, you should consider specialized waterproof cases.

Where can I buy the best UAG phone case? You can find UAG phone cases on their official website and via Amazon. How much does a UAG phone case cost? The price of a UAG phone case varies depending on the model and design. On average, you can expect to pay between $30 and $60 for a UAG case. Keep in mind that prices may vary depending on the retailer and any ongoing promotions or discounts.

How do I clean and maintain my UAG phone case? To clean your UAG phone case, gently remove it from your device and use a soft cloth dampened with mild soap and water to wipe away dirt and debris. Avoid using abrasive cleaners or solvents, as they may damage the case. Dry the case thoroughly before reattaching it to your device. Can I customize my UAG phone case? UAG phone cases come in various designs and colors, but they do not currently offer a customization service. You may, however, find third-party vendors who offer customization options such as engraving, decals, or skins specifically designed for UAG cases.

