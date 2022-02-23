How To View Your Netflix History (And Hide It)

Netflix keeps a running list of what you watch. Here’s how to view it.

Wondering how to view your Netflix history? Many don’t think it can be done but then are shocked when they find out that Netflix keeps a running list of every single piece of content you watch on the service.

Of course, it’s no surprise a digital service monitors the content its users consume. And this isn’t for any nefarious reason. Netflix uses the data so it knows what shows are popular, meaning they know what shows to order more of.

But what’s nice is Netflix lets the user themselves access their viewing history. Here’s how:

How to View Your Netflix History

Viewing your Netflix history is actually pretty easy. And the best way to do it is via a web browser like Chrome or Safari. So, here’s how to view your Netflix history on the web:

Go to netflix.com and log into your account. In the upper-right corner, you’ll see a square profile image. This is usually a colored block with a simple face, but might be another avatar you’ve selected. Click on the down arrow by the profile image. In the drop-down menu that appears, click the Account option. This will take you to the Account information page. Now, scroll down until you see the “Profile & Parental Controls” section. This section lists all the profiles on your Netflix account. Click on your profile so its menu items are expanded. Now click on the “View” link next to the Viewing Activity settings. You’ll now be taken to the Activity page for your user account. This page shows you your entire watch history.

The Activity page will list all content in reverse chronological order. So your most recently viewed show or movie will appear at the top of the list.

The date you viewed the content will be shown next to the name of the content.

Clicking on the content will open it up in your web browser so you can watch it again if you want.

Keep rolling down the page until the list ends. If you see a “Show More” button, click it to see even older content you watched.

How To Hide your Netflix Activity

Anyone who can access your Netflix account can view your Netflix history – this is especially true if you have a user profile set up on someone’s account. But what if you don’t want them to see what you’ve watched?

Thankfully, Netflix makes it easy to remove content from your viewing history list. Here’s how:

Go to netflix.com and log into your account. In the upper-right corner, you’ll see a square profile image. This is usually a colored block with a simple face, but might be another avatar you’ve selected. Click on the down arrow by the profile image. In the drop-down menu that appears, click the Account option. This will take you to the Account information page. Now, scroll down until you see the “Profile & Parental Controls” section. This section lists all the profiles on your Netflix account. Click on your profile so its menu items are expanded. Now click on the “View” link next to the Viewing Activity settings. You’ll now be taken to the Activity page for your user account. This page shows you your entire watch history. Find the content in your viewing history that you want to hide. Now click the ⃠ button.

Now you’ll get the message saying: “Within 24 hours, [NAME OF SHOW/MOVIE] will no longer appear in the Netflix service as a title you have watched and will no longer be used to make recommendations to you, unless you watch it again.”

And that’s it! That’s how you view and hide your Netflix watch history.

