America's Cheapest Data Plan...

MacBook Air M2 Review: Is It 100% Worth Buying? 

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 07/18/22 •  8 min read
Reviews

Apple’s new MacBook Air M2 is now official and the first slew of reviews are in – but is the MacBook Air M2 worth buying? Let’s find out… 

Buying a new MacBook used to be pretty straightforward. You picked one you liked and pulled the trigger. Nowadays, in the era of Apple’s M Series chipsets, things are a little trickier.

You have the M1 chipset and the M2 chipset to consider as well as all the variations of the M1 chipsets, so Apple’s M1 Pro, M1 Max, and the M1 Ultra, inside Apple’s more powerful Macs like the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 and the Apple Mac Studio.

Oh, and the M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra are ALL more powerful than the newer M2 chipset found inside Apple’s latest 13in MacBook Pro 13in and the MacBook Air M2.

Confused? It’s understandable if you are.

Apple’s Mac lineup has never been more complicated to configure. And there are even more additions coming inside the next 12 months too. 

Apple’s M1 and the newer M2 chip are its “base model” SoC units; they’re plenty powerful but are designed for mass market usage. If you’re a video editor or work with huge files in things like Final Cut and Photoshop, you might want to go with one of Apple’s more potent variations – the M1 Pro, Max, or Ultra. 

The latest MacBook Air – the 2022 model – runs Apple’s M2 chipset, the successor model to 2020’s M1. Apple has tweaked the performance and made it more efficient, but importantly it has reworked the design of the MacBook Air itself. Most reviewers advised users to AVOID the 13in MacBook Pro and wait for the MacBook Air M2.

But were they correct? Is the MacBook Air M2 worth it? Let’s find out… 

MacBook Air M2 Reviews 

96

Engadget

The one downside to the MacBook Air’s revamp is that it now starts at $1,199, $200 more than the M1 model. That older machine is still a decent option if you find it on sale or refurbished, but otherwise I’d say the M2 model is absolutely worth the extra cost. Just be prepared for the price to rise quickly as you start adding extra hardware. If you wanted to bump up to our review unit’s specs, you’d have to pay $1,899. Personally, I’d say prioritize throwing in as much RAM and SSD storage as you can. The M2 chip will still be very capable without the $100 upgrade for the more powerful GPU.

It’s remarkable to think how far the MacBook Air has come since 2008. It used to be overpriced and underpowered, a testament to Apple’s tendency towards style over substance. Since then, the entire PC industry jumped aboard the ultraportable bandwagon, and Apple found a way to pack a ton of power into a razor-thin case. Now, the MacBook Air is arguably Apple’s best laptop yet.

90

Tech Radar

Along with a new look, it also gets the aforementioned M2 chip. This is the follow-up to the impressive M1 found in the previous MacBook Air. After ditching Intel, Apple now creates its own processor and graphics to power its Macs and MacBooks, and the results have already been spectacular, with excellent performance and industry-leading battery life.

As we saw with the new MacBook Pro 13-inch, the M2 chip continues this, with boosted performance and once again long battery life. The good news for the MacBook Air is that it gets the same M2 chip as the more expensive MacBook Pro 13-inch, which allows it to offer almost identical performance.

Throw in the new design (which offers a larger and brighter screen than the MacBook Pro 13-inch) and lower price tag, and there’s a strong case to make for the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) making the 13-inch MacBook Pro obsolete.

90

The Verge

The new MacBook Air is a success on virtually every level. It’s got a better screen, thinner and lighter design, better speakers, a much-improved webcam, an excellent keyboard and trackpad, more convenient charging, and excellent build quality.

But that success comes at a cost, literally, and the performance advancements over the M1 model aren’t as stark as the design and feature improvements are. The M2 Air is a better choice for the vast majority of people over the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro model, even though the Pro has slightly better performance and longer battery life.

I’d personally lean towards the M2 Air — the thinner design and better screen are very compelling for me — but only if I was willing to spend $1,500 or more to get one with at least 512GB of storage and perhaps 16GB of RAM. If that’s just too much for your budget, then the M1 Air remains an excellent option.

90

Tom’s Guide

The MacBook Air M2 is simply the best laptop for the money based on my testing. You get stellar performance, a vibrant display and superb battery life all wrapped up in a design that is delightfully portable. Yes, $1,119 is a steep price, but I would easily recommend this system over the $999 MacBook Air M1 staying in the lineup because of its better performance and display, along with sharper webcam and MagSafe charging.

There are some things I don’t like about the Air M2. I wish you could connect more than one external monitor, and the notch at the top of the display is a bit of an eyesore. But overall I would highly recommend the MacBook Air M2. It is the new laptop to beat.

100

Pocket-Lint

Overall, the M2 MacBook Air is an absolute delight to use, with a lovely fluidity in its performance. Everything is fast and responsive to open – especially the apps optimised for Apple Silicon, switching between tasks is an absolute breeze – and will become even easier with MacOS Ventura and Stage Manager – and the M2 MacBook Air has no issues in handling the slightly more demanding features like image editing and gaming.

For the everyday user, the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) is a superb machine with a fabulous lightweight design, excellent and fluid performance and very, very little (basically nothing) to complain about. If you are after an all-rounder laptop, you are looking right at it.

95

Apple Insider

The M1 MacBook Air was an excellent example of the compact notebook form factor. The M2 version continues the story.

Compared to the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, the M2 MacBook Air is the better overall package by a wide margin. With Apple’s thorough modernization of the classic lightweight MacBook Air, there are very few reasons anyone should go for the Pro over the Air.

Setting aside the M2 stablemate comparison, the M2 MacBook Air is a very good notebook in its own right. It’s still qualifying for the “Air” suffix by being extremely light and powerful, but it does so by departing from its wedge-like lineage.

MacBook Air M2 Specifications 

SpecificationsMacBook Air M2
Starting Price$1,199
Dimensions (inches)11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44
Weight (pounds)2.7
Display13.6-inch Liquid Retina,
Wide Color (P3),
True Tone
Resolution2,560 x 1,664
Brightness500 nits
ProcessorApple M2
Graphics8-core GPU,
10-core GPU
Memory8GB,
16GB,
24GB
Storage256GB,
512GB,
1TB,
2TB
Battery52.6Wh lithium-polymer,
Up to 15 hours web, 18 hours video
Networking802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Touch IDYes
Camera1080p FaceTime HD
AudioFour-speaker sound system,
Three-mic array with directional beamforming,
Headphone jack with high-impedance headphone support,
Dolby Atmos support with Spatial Audio
PortsTwo Thunderbolt/USB 4,
3.5mm headphone,
MagSafe 3

Is The MacBook Air M2 Worth It? 

It isn’t very often that a laptop, especially a slim, ultra-portable, scores so highly across the board. Usually there are caveats, things like battery life. But with the MacBook Air M2 you’re looking at a near-perfect, ultra-portable workhorse that is perfect for stay-at-home-mums-and/or-dads, bloggers, students and pretty much everybody else in-between.

MacBook Air M2 Reviews
  • Save

You have excellent battery life, a beautifully executed design, and more than enough power under the hood for even the most CPU-intensive of tasks. Apple’s M1 MacBook Air was good. In fact, it was brilliant. But the M2 version takes things a few steps further and that makes it one hell of a proposition right now.

If you’re looking for a well-specced, well built, ultra-powerful laptop that basically does it all, the MacBook Air M2 could well be the one you’ve been waiting for…

MacBook Air M2 Review
  • Save

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

Keep Reading

Explore more →
How To Check If Your M1 Mac Is Running Intel Apps

How To Check If Your M1 Mac Is Running Intel Apps
How To Check Storage on Mac – The #1 Simplest Method

How To Check Storage on Mac – The #1 Simplest Method

If you’ve been using your Mac – be it a MacBook or an iMac – for a while, you might be wondering what your storage situation is looking like? Here’s how you check storage on Mac…

How To Record Screen on Mac (With Audio): macOS’ 3 Main Options…

How To Record Screen on Mac (With Audio): macOS’ 3 Main Options…

If you’re looking to record your screen on Mac – and you want audio as well – this is the guide you’ve been looking for. Here's how to record screen on Mac with audio

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap