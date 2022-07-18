MacBook Air M2 Review: Is It 100% Worth Buying? 

Apple’s new MacBook Air M2 is now official and the first slew of reviews are in – but is the MacBook Air M2 worth buying? Let’s find out…

Buying a new MacBook used to be pretty straightforward. You picked one you liked and pulled the trigger. Nowadays, in the era of Apple’s M Series chipsets, things are a little trickier.

You have the M1 chipset and the M2 chipset to consider as well as all the variations of the M1 chipsets, so Apple’s M1 Pro, M1 Max, and the M1 Ultra, inside Apple’s more powerful Macs like the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 and the Apple Mac Studio.

Oh, and the M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra are ALL more powerful than the newer M2 chipset found inside Apple’s latest 13in MacBook Pro 13in and the MacBook Air M2.

Confused? It’s understandable if you are.

Apple’s Mac lineup has never been more complicated to configure. And there are even more additions coming inside the next 12 months too.

Apple’s M1 and the newer M2 chip are its “base model” SoC units; they’re plenty powerful but are designed for mass market usage. If you’re a video editor or work with huge files in things like Final Cut and Photoshop, you might want to go with one of Apple’s more potent variations – the M1 Pro, Max, or Ultra.

The latest MacBook Air – the 2022 model – runs Apple’s M2 chipset, the successor model to 2020’s M1. Apple has tweaked the performance and made it more efficient, but importantly it has reworked the design of the MacBook Air itself. Most reviewers advised users to AVOID the 13in MacBook Pro and wait for the MacBook Air M2.

But were they correct? Is the MacBook Air M2 worth it? Let’s find out…

MacBook Air M2 Reviews

96

90

90

90

100

95

MacBook Air M2 Specifications

Specifications MacBook Air M2 Starting Price $1,199 Dimensions (inches) 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 Weight (pounds) 2.7 Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina,

Wide Color (P3),

True Tone Resolution 2,560 x 1,664 Brightness 500 nits Processor Apple M2 Graphics 8-core GPU,

10-core GPU Memory 8GB,

16GB,

24GB Storage 256GB,

512GB,

1TB,

2TB Battery 52.6Wh lithium-polymer,

Up to 15 hours web, 18 hours video Networking 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Touch ID Yes Camera 1080p FaceTime HD Audio Four-speaker sound system,

Three-mic array with directional beamforming,

Headphone jack with high-impedance headphone support,

Dolby Atmos support with Spatial Audio Ports Two Thunderbolt/USB 4,

3.5mm headphone,

MagSafe 3

Is The MacBook Air M2 Worth It?

It isn’t very often that a laptop, especially a slim, ultra-portable, scores so highly across the board. Usually there are caveats, things like battery life. But with the MacBook Air M2 you’re looking at a near-perfect, ultra-portable workhorse that is perfect for stay-at-home-mums-and/or-dads, bloggers, students and pretty much everybody else in-between.

It has killer battery life;

The performance is off the charts;

The screen is brilliant;

It is as lightweight as ever;

And, finally, it is a way better option than the 13in MacBook Pro.

Save

You have excellent battery life, a beautifully executed design, and more than enough power under the hood for even the most CPU-intensive of tasks. Apple’s M1 MacBook Air was good. In fact, it was brilliant. But the M2 version takes things a few steps further and that makes it one hell of a proposition right now.

If you’re looking for a well-specced, well built, ultra-powerful laptop that basically does it all, the MacBook Air M2 could well be the one you’ve been waiting for…

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More