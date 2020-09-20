Buying Refurbished Macbook: Which One Should I buy?

Buying Refurbished Macbook: Is it Worth It?

If you're looking at picking up a refurbished MacBook or iMac

I've had two Apple computers through Gazelle, and one iPhone, during the past three years. Did I have any issues with any of them? Nope; they all looked and worked as good as new.

Nowadays, whenever I need to update my laptop or iMac, or even my phone

Buying A Refurbished MacBook & iMac Guide (Full Post)

Does a brand new Apple product just seem out of reach? Plenty of people love their Macs and MacBooks, but a lot more just simply cannot afford to get the latest, super-resolution laptop. But there is a savior, in the form of refurbished MacBooks – these machines are around 40% less than Apple’s refurbished deals and they look and function as good as new. But what exactly does refurbished mean?

Apple’s MacBooks – hell, all of Apple’s products – are very expensive, and if you’re on a budget, or a student, forking out thousands of dollars for a brand new MacBook just isn’t a viable option…

Going the refurbished MacBook route solves this, however, as you can pick up an ultra-powerful machine, say 2017’s MacBook Pro, for way less than it’d cost to buy new from Apple or second-hand from a reseller on eBay or Craig’s List. How much less? Around 40% – and that includes 30 day money back, if you go through a reputable company like Gazelle.

Best Place To Buy Refurbished MacBooks

I get mine via Gazelle because it has the best selection and prices; all products average around 40% less than they would from Apple, and they’re all certified refurbished which means they all look and function like new. If you’re in the US, Gazelle should be your first port of call; it also does iPhones, iPads, and Samsung Galaxy S and Note phones.

What Does Refurbished ACTUALLY Mean?

First things first, we need to say that refurbished is not the same as second hand or resold. Resold is basically just someone selling an item on again, with all the problems that come with that.

Refurbished on the other hand means that the MacBook you’re looking at was sent back to Apple to be looked by a professional because of a minor issue, or because it was no longer wanted. The long and short of it, however, is this: buying a refurbished Mac, iPad or iMac will save you a fortune versus buying a brand new model. Yes, it’s been used before. But so what? It will still look and feel brand new – and, besides, no one but you has to know anyway.

It works the same way it does with cars, in that you can bankrupt yourself with huge repayments on a motor you can’t afford, waste money leasing or, go the savvy route, and buy pre-owned. That way you get it for a lot less, its actually yours, and, in some cases, you can buy it outright.

Why Should I Buy A Refurbished Mac?

Refurbished Macs are more often than not, models that have been returned from the previous year or current models that are reconditioned.

A reconditioned Mac is one that was sold to a customer who subsequently decided to return it, or one that Apple used as a demonstration model.

If there’s one thing to say right now, it’s that Macs bought from the Refurbished Store are not noticeably different from brand new ones. They’re all cleaned, tested, checked and checked again so there shouldn’t be any problems.

One of the best places to buy reconditioned MacBooks and Macs is Mac of All Trades – they also do iPads as well.

Mac Mall is another great place to shop for MacBooks, iPads and even PCs.

How Much Money Can I Normally Save?

As noted earlier, Gazelle offers 40% savings on ALL products versus its competition. This is why I have constantly used and recommended it as the #1 place to buy refurbished MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads over the years.

This approach is something I have done a few times over the years, as I don’t really like paying top dollar for new hardware. I much prefer getting a flagship iMac or MacBook that is a year or so old, as it fits my needs and costs me a lot less money. Obviously, whether this approach will work for you will depend largely on your needs.

I need a fair bit of grunt for video and image editing, but nothing too fancy, so older, high-spec models are perfect for me, as they have decent specs and hardware and cost around the same as a mid-level, new setup.

What Do I Need To Check Before I Buy?

If you decide to go the C2C route, meaning you’re buying it from someone online via an auction site like eBay, you have to check a lot of things before you buy since it is tricky to return a product once you’ve bought it on sites like eBay and Craig’s List.

My general rule of thumb when buying from places like this, looks a little something like this:

Check Seller’s Rating

Do They Have Pictures?

Does Deal Sound Too Good To Be True?

Is The Price Too Low?

Does The Seller Respond To Your Questions?

Sounds like a lot of work, right? It kind of is… For this reason, you’re much better off using an actual business that specialises in this sort of thing – a business like Gazelle or Apple’s Refurb Program.

What’s The Warranty and Returns Policy Like?

Apple says that: “Before we put a refurbished Mac, iPod, iPad or Apple TV up for sale in Special Deals, it undergoes a rigorous refurbishment process to make sure it’s up to Apple’s tough quality standards.” That means you can return a Mac bought from the Refurbished Store within 14 days if you’re not happy with it. Just a word of caution though, you can only post it back, as Apple will not accept returns to a physical Apple Store on refurbished products.

Gazelle on the other hand offers a 30-day returns policy, so if something isn’t right with your refurbished MacBook, you just send it back and they will refund you the whole cost. In my experience, however, this will not be an issue – its refurbished MacBooks are always topnotch.

Do I Have To Get A Refurbished Mac Directly From Apple?

The answer to that is no, but our advice would be to seek out a shop that’s certified as an Apple Premium Reseller.

These Premium Resellers will try to at least meet the same sort of service you’d get if you went into the Apple Store – and prices may be cheaper than buying directly from Apple, as they are at Gazelle.

What Warning Signs Should I Look Out For?

If you’ve been googling for a cheap Mac and and have found one through a third-party on eBay, Amazon or another, more distant corner of the internet, here are some of the things that should set off some alarm bells.

No Warranties or Guarantees – If the seller isn’t offering any type of returns policy or protection on your purchase, then we suggest you go running for the hills. It’s a big bet you’re making, and you know what they say – the bookmaker always wins. No Pictures – This may seem like an obvious thing to say, but if there are no real pictures of the product then you absolutely shouldn’t trust the person who’s selling it. Simple as that.

When Is A MacBook TOO OLD?

We know we said earlier not to be put off by the age of the Mac, but when it comes to tech, there is such a thing as ‘too old’. Old products stretch the meaning of “refurbished” because they usually lack support for the latest OS X features and have an old battery, hard drive, and other components. If you’re considering a so-called refurb that’s more than three years old, ask if the battery has ever been replaced.

It may not be quite as good as a brand-new one, straight out of the box, but a refurbished Mac is actually a really great way to save money in a really easy way. To be honest, we’re not sure why anyone would buy a new Mac unless you’re desperate for the latest and greatest features.

Refurbished is a smarter approach, as the tech is still solid but you pay less. And that, in my eyes, is a win-win for all parties concerned. As noted throughout this post, I’m a huge fan of Gazelle – it offers a wide-range of refurbished MacBooks that are fully certified and tested for optimal performance. It also has a great 30-day returns policy, which is double what Apple offers….