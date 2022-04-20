macOS 13: All The New Features, Release Date, & Supported Devices

Here’s everything we know about the Mac’s upcoming operating system–macOS 13.

The operating system on the Mac was the first OS Apple ever made. It’s also considered by many to be the best computer operating system today, renounced for its ease of use, security, and speed.

But while macOS is still one of Apple’s flagship operating systems, it’s been surpassed as the company’s most-used in recent years thanks to iOS, which powers the iPhone. But make no mistake–macOS is still central to Apple’s ecosystem.

Each year, macOS and iOS become more intertwined, allowing for easy cross-use through technologies like Continuity. As for what comes next for macOS–here’s what you need to know.

macOS 13: Release Date

The next version of macOS will be macOS 13. The current version of macOS is macOS 12 Monterey.

Apple is expected to unveil macOS 13 at its upcoming 2022 Worldwide Developers’ Conference. WWDC 2022 kicks off on June 6, 2022, and will see the unveiling of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, in addition to macOS 13.

Apple should spend a significant amount of time showing off the new features of macOS 13 on June 6th, following that up by releasing a developers’ beta the same day. Expect a public beta to be released a week or two later.

As for when the final release of macOS 13 will happen for the general public, you can expect it to occur sometime in September, which is when Apple usually releases major operating system updates.

macOS 13: Supported Devices

Apple recently transitioned from Intel-based chips to Apple Silicon. While we don’t expect Apple to not support macOS 13 on Intel-based Macs, some older ones may be dropped this year.

Currently, macOS 12 Monterey supports the following Macs:

iMac: Late 2015 and later

iMac Pro: 2017 and later

MacBook Air: Early 2015 and later

MacBook Pro: Early 2015 and later

Mac Pro: Late 2013 and later

Mac mini: Late 2014 and later

MacBook: Early 2016 and later

It’s unknown if Apple will contuse to support all of the above in macOS 13, but if it does decide to drop support for some, it’s possible some Macs older than 2016 may see support dropped. However, whether this pans out remains to be seen.

macOS 13: Features

Not much is known about macOS 13 so far. There is some speculation that its name could officially be macOS 13 Mammoth. This comes from a report from 9to5Mac and is based on trademark filings. As 9to5Mac notes:

“Apple was recently granted a trademark extension for the name ‘Mammoth’ in the computer operating system category, hinting at a possible name for next year’s release of macOS. The trademark extension was approved on November 16 according to filings. Apple’s ‘Mammoth’ trademark is owned by the shell corporation Yosemite Research LLC.” 9to5Mac

Besides a possible name, there have been no leaks about what macOS 13 could feature in terms of improvements. It’s not likely the operating system will see a major user interface refresh.

What is likely is macOS 13 may feature plenty of Apple Silicon-exclusive features. These are features that would only work on an Apple Silicon M-series Mac and not on Macs with Intel chips.

Apple first started offering M1 feature-exclusivity with macOS 12 Monterey last year. And as Apple is close to completing its Apple Silicon transition, it’s likely future macOS releases will continue to give priority to Apple Silicon chips.

We’ll keep this post updated as news and rumors emerge about what to expect from macOS 13 as Apple Worldwide Developers’ Conference nears.

