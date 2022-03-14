Apple’s newly released Studio Display monitor is great. But it is HELLA expensive. Mercifully, there are plenty of cheaper options. Read on for the best Apple Studio Display alternatives for 2022…

Whether you use your computer for gaming or work, a good monitor is essential. But if you’re looking at picking up the new Mac Studio desktop machine, don’t go thinking you NEED to buy Apple’s Studio Display monitor to go with it. I mean, you can, of course, but there are plenty of cheaper alternatives that are just as good.

Like most people, buying a new computer – especially a Mac – is always going to be expensive. Apple’s new Mac Studio is a great option for professional and casual users alike. It is incredibly powerful, available in two CPU configurations, but like the Mac mini, it DOES NOT come with a display.

That means, on top of your $2000 spend, you’ll have to fork out an additional $1000 – or thereabouts – for a monitor as well. Or, double that if you want to run dual-monitors on your desk, as most people do. Now, if you go with Apple’s Studio Display, two will cost you over $3000/£3000 – and that, for most people, is simply not doable.

But this needn’t be a problem. You see, you don’t need to buy Apple’s Studio Display. There are plenty of excellent alternatives available for A LOT less money, so you can have the new Mac Studio and you can run dual-monitors, and you can do all of this WITHOUT having to take out a mortgage for your computer.

Here are our #1 picks for 2022 for the best Mac Studio Display alternatives…

Best Apple Studio Display Alternatives

1. ASUS ProArt Display PA278CV Save We’ll begin with the monitor you’re most likely to be looking for, which in our eyes, is the best monitor currently available for your new Mac Mini or Mac Studio. We’ve gone all out on the research for this one, as it’s something we were very keen to find out for ourselves as well as our site visitors. It turns out we agree with a number of other sites, which, to be honest, is an exciting prospect, as it means we’re confident in going straight out and buying a number of these for the office. We, and many others, agree that the best monitor available for the Mac Mini / Mac Studio is the ASUS ProArt Display PA278CV. The ASUS ProArt Display PA278CV is completely affordable with absolutely no compromise on quality. From picture and video editing to graphic design, the ProArt Display PA278CV is a 27-inch monitor intended to meet the demands of creative professionals. The ProArt Display PA278CV has been factory calibrated and Calman Verified to provide exceptional color accuracy and offers 100% sRGB / Rec. 709 color space coverage, which is industry standard. The integrated USB-C connection, perfect for the Mac Mini and the Mac Studio, allows data transfers, DisplayPort, and 65W power delivery all through a single wire, making it a handy option that keeps your desk space immaculate. > Prices Start From $595 – Amazon 2. LG UltraGear 27MP60G Save If you assigned the lion’s share of your workspace budget to the Mac Mini or Mac Studio, or the quality of your monitor display isn’t particularly high up your priority list, we’ve got you covered. The LG UltraGear 27MP60G Full HD Monitor has an almost frameless design that looks excellent in any bedroom or study. You can enjoy superb definition from every perspective thanks to its IPS panel. Your immersion will not be disrupted by any screen tearing owing to AMD FreeSync Premium, which achieves ultra-smooth animation by synchronizing the graphics card frame rate with the refresh rate of the display. With the 1 ms Motion Blur Reduction, you’ll also get accurate and responsive performance between your Mac Mini/Mac Studio and monitor. > Prices Start From $156 – Amazon 3. SAMSUNG LS34J550 Save In the modern workspace or gaming battle station, many people utilize multiple monitors, whether that’s two, three, or sometimes even more. Ultrawide monitors counter the requirement for this and remove the pesky center border positioned between two separate monitors. Perfect for multitaskers, the Picture-by-Picture (PBP) function allows you to project a side-by-side view of two distinct sources. You may even reduce the size of the secondary source to 25% of its original dimensions. Image clarity is vivid thanks to the Samsung LS34J550‘s ultra WQHD resolution. The razor-sharp image quality you’ll enjoy with this display will enhance the appearance of games, movies, and documents. To avoid visual rip or shutter, FreeSync syncs the display refresh rate with your graphics card. You can have a smooth gameplay experience thanks to Input Lag Mode, too. But if you want this monitor, you’ll have to drop Samsung a note personally – you can do that here. 4. ASUS Designo MX34VQ Save The ASUS Designo MX34VQ Quad HD 34″ Curved VA Monitor flexes around your field of view, giving you a vast amount of useable screen area and realistic, eye-popping colors no matter what you’re doing. The high-end integrated audio provides theatre-quality sound, and with Bluetooth support, you can even stream your favorite playlists from your smartphone. The integrated Qi wireless charger, which is positioned on the base, is one of the features that really renders this monitor unique. You can even charge your Mac Mini/Mac Studio while using the display, all with a single wire. > Prices Start From $535 – Amazon 5. ACER Nitro XV340CKP Save If you’re looking to take your gaming visuals to the next level, look no further than the ACER Nitro XV340CKP. With HDR10, which delivers great contrast and vibrant, true color, games appear fuller and more lifelike, while the Wide Quad HD resolution produces a crisp and clear picture. See your games just as they were designed to be seen. With a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, you can push to pro-level with a fantastic advantage on your enemies. Track every attack as it occurs with a 1 ms monitor response time that enables you to truly utilize your lightning-fast reflexes. Screen tears are a thing of the past, thanks to AMD FreeSync technology, which syncs your monitor’s frame rate with your AMD graphics card for a super smooth, stutter-free experience. > Prices Start From $699 – Amazon 6. DELL U2720Q 4K Save The Dell U2720Q 4K Ultra HD 27″ LED Monitor is ideal for viewing movies, surfing the internet, and playing your favorite games. Every image will appear wonderfully natural thanks to the amazing 4k Ultra HD resolution, which is four times more detailed than Full HD. There are plenty of connectivity options thanks to the diversity of connections, which include HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB. You’ll also get Power Delivery through the USB 3.0 connector, allowing you to charge your gadgets while working, watching or playing. You can quickly navigate from window to window using Dell Display Manager software and the Easy Arrange function without getting lost. This ensures you’ll never exit the wrong page by mistake again. Additionally, owing to its InfinityEdge display, you’ll be able to multitask with numerous windows open at once. > Prices Start From $609 – Amazon 7. MSI Prestige PS341WU Save The MSI Prestige PS341WU was inspired by a mix of Western oil painting and Eastern ink painting. This monitor has a massive 5K2K ultra-wide resolution (5120 x 2160), ensuring that every detail on your screen stands out. Furthermore, the monitor’s HDR 600 certification, Nano IPS panel, and a whopping 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut add to its reputation as a high-end monitor that artists can utilize without fear of missing out on details or losing color accuracy. The 34″ Ultra-wide WUHD resolution display not only provides more visual information, but also emphasizes every detail, even if it’s not something you’re consciously aware of. The Prestige PS341WU supports a 4K full-size window and a buffer workspace for simultaneous content previewing, allowing you to multi-task more effectively. > Prices Start From $1004 – Amazon 8. Dell UltraSharp UP3218 Save The Dell UltraSharp UP3218 is a beautiful monitor that has exceptionally high resolutions and vibrant colors. Of course, it’s not cheap, but it certainly offers some sophisticated features. The massive 8K resolution, which amounts to 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, is by far its most appealing feature. For most of us, who are just about to switch to 4K (3,840 x 2,160) and are presently utilising 1080p (1,920 x 1,200) or 1440p (2,560 x 1,440) screens, that’s an enormous increase in resolution. Adjust to your requirements: For a comfortable set-up and ease when working, the height-adjustable stand allows you to recline, swivel, and hinge to precisely the optimum viewing position.

For a comfortable set-up and ease when working, the height-adjustable stand allows you to recline, swivel, and hinge to precisely the optimum viewing position. Multitasking simplified: The Easy Arrange function helps you stay organised while working on several applications. Tile the apps neatly on one screen to see them all at once and locate exactly what you’re searching for quickly. > Prices Start From $3999.99 – Amazon

The Best Options For Dual-Monitors, Gaming & Overall Performance – Taking Into Account Budget Restrictions

Best For Dual-Monitors

As noted in the intro to this post, I like to run dual monitors. Sadly, I am not a millionaire, so I have to factor this into my choice of monitors – I need two, so I cannot afford anything that costs close to a thousand bucks for one. This is why I use and really like the ASUS Designo MX34VQ – I can get two of these for just over $1000.

That means I can run dual monitors, have two 34in displays in front of me, and not lose too much quality. The ASUS Designo MX34VQ is a great monitor, it looks brilliant and it even has a Qi charger built into its stand which is super handy if you’re running an iPhone 12 mini like me – the damn thing is always running out of juice.

What resolution is the ASUS Designo MX34VQ? It’s an ultra-wide QHD screen, so you’re getting 2.4 times the resolution of 1080p. It’s not 4K or 5K like the Apple Studio Display but with its 100Hz refresh rate and 3000:1 aspect ratio, it is more than enough for most people, myself included. And because it is so big, you might not even need a second monitor – it’s 34in across which is huge.

Best For Gaming

If you want something with a bit more punch in the graphical department, go with the ACER Nitro XV340CKP – it comes with things like HDR10 and has a 144Hz refresh rate which makes it better for gaming and video editing. It is slightly more expensive than the ASUS monitor, but you will know where the extra money went when you start using it.

Best For Picture Quality & Resolution

Or, if you want the best of the best with respect to resolution, picture quality, and design – and money is no object – go with the Dell UltraSharp; it is pricey at $3999 but it is an 8K panel and it looks and performs brilliantly. It’s also still a fair bit cheaper than Apple’s Studio Display as well and it has a higher resolution. Maybe, in this case, though, you’d be better off with the Apple Studio Display? Save yourself some money – or get two of them!

