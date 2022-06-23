FREE STUFF

13in MacBook Pro M2 Reviews: Worth An Upgrade?

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 06/23/22 •  9 min read
Reviews

Apple’s new 13in MacBook Pro M2 is now out but is it worth buying or should you be waiting for the redesigned M2-powered MacBook Air? Let’s find out…

Apple didn’t reinvent the wheel with the 13in MacBook Pro with its new M2 chipset. Rather, the only real difference between it and its M1-powered predecessor is its new M2 chipset. The design is essentially the same and while there are some improvements under the hood, it now has support for high-impedance headphones, this new MacBook Pro is a tricky beast to quantify.

And that’s not because it isn’t any good, it is because Apple’s new MacBook Air with M2 is coming really soon and, as noted in nearly every review of the 13in MacBook Pro M2, it is a better laptop in nearly every way, having a larger display, the same CPU, a better webcam, superior speakers, and a more impressive, slimmer overall design. Oh, and the new MacBook Air will retail for less too.

Told you it was difficult to pin this laptop down. In some respects, it is a monster. The battery life is incredible, it has massively powerful, and for nearly every type of user – from casual to professional – it will be more than enough for the next several years. But why have Pepsi when you can have Coke? Why get a MacBook Pro today and risk MEGA FOMO when the new MacBook Air drops? Or, am I just being completely stupid?

Let’s take a look at a broad cross section of 13in MacBook Pro M2 reviews to find out what the rest of the tech world has been saying about Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Pro…

13in MacBook Pro M2 Reviews

80

Tech Radar

The MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) is a laptop of contradictions. It’s revolutionary… but plays it safe. Exciting… but a bit boring. It’s a strange choice… and also makes complete sense.

The good news is that it comes with Apple’s brand-new M2 chip, which the company promises offers a 40% performance increase over the M1, yet it remains the same price as the previous model, starting at $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$1,999. For anyone who was just about to buy a MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020), getting the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) instead is a bit of a no-brainer, as you’re kind of getting the M2 upgrade for free.

That lack of a price rise does come at a… well… price, however, as the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) features the same design as the previous model – and the one before that. If you love the look of the old MacBooks, this won’t be an issue, but the lack of new design does make it feel a bit left out by Apple

80

Tech Crunch

None of this is to say the 13-inch MacBook is a bad device. It decidedly is not. It’s effectively the last 13-inch MacBook wrapped around a better processor. It’s hard to get mad about that. It’s just that, in a line that contains the 14-inch MacBook Pro and the forthcoming 13-inch Air, it feels entirely unnecessary.

That’s not a complaint you can levy that often against a company like Apple, which has traditionally gone to great pains to pare down its product lines. And while more choice is generally a good thing, for most consumers in most situations, it’s frankly not a tough decision.

75

CNET

In my hands-on experience, it felt like exactly what it is — a modest internal bump to the M1 version. When the M1 chips launched, I was excited that I could easily edit and play back 4K video clips, only running into a little stuttering when I applied real-time effects and color correction in Premiere. The M2 version was even better, but not as good as the video editing we tried on our MacBook Pro and Mac Studio systems, using the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

I love the new MacBook Air design and its upgrades to the display and webcam. I suspect the 13-inch Pro will appeal to only a very specific subset of shoppers, such as those who want the better cooling and who want to jump into the Pro line without spending $2,000 or more.

For everyone else, I’d suggest waiting to see what the M2 version of the MacBook Air can do when it arrives sometime in July.

80

Forbes

If you want an Apple MacBook Pro, this 13-inch model is the most affordable option. It lacks the new design and larger screen of the 14-inch model, but the price differential is extraordinary: The 14-inch starts from $1,999, that’s $700 more.

While the new design is fantastic, that price difference is a huge chasm. I think many people will be more than happy with the MacBook Pro 13-inch’s classic design with a display just 0.9 inches smaller (and no notch). You get a Pro-tier laptop with the fastest M2 processor available for a price that’s just $100 more than the Air with its lower-speed chip. Fans of the Touch Bar seeking an upgrade will appreciate this model as an easy—and only—choice.

If you’re used to the the performance of a MacBook Pro and intend to do processor-intensive tasks involving video and imaging, the MacBook Pro 13-inch is the real deal and terrific value.

95

Laptop Mag

Apple doesn’t miss. The new MacBook 13 delivers on every one of the company’s claims. The new M2 chip is more powerful than both its predecessor and the current Windows PC competition hands down. And who’s going to complain about over 18 hours of battery life? Nobody, that’s who.

However, with all this impressive power, it would have been nice to get a new design, a new display or at least a new color. I still yearn slimmer bezels and more ports. If you are looking to save a few bucks and get somewhat comparable performance and a brighter display, consider the $999 Asus ZenBook UX325EA. But if you’re looking for the fastest, most powerful premium laptop in the land, then you’ve come to the right place.

80

Independent

Apple has given customers a tough choice to make with its latest, M2-powered laptops. Want the best, most powerful version of the M2 chip? Then the 13in MacBook pro offers the best value, and with the excellent touch bar to boot. But if the thinner, lighter MacBook air with its 13.6in screen and lightning charging connector appeal, then you can save £100, but you’ll lack the ultimate M2 power (and you’ll need to wait a little for its debut next month).

If you’re a pro user, aspire to be, or just want to run lots of programs without your computer breaking a sweat, then the classic design, the superbly fast performance and that touch bar may see you rushing for this new, yet familiar, 13in MacBook pro.

13in MacBook Pro M2 Specs

  • Starting price: $1,299
  • Display: 13.3 inches (2560 x 1600)
  • Processor: Apple M2 (8-core)
  • Graphics: Integrated 8-core M2 GPU | Integrated 10-core GPU
  • Storage: 256GB to 2TB (1 TB as reviewed)
  • Memory: 8GB to 24GB (16 GB as reviewed)
  • Ports: 2 Thunderbolt / USB 4, headphone jack
  • Touch Bar: Yes
  • Security: Touch ID
  • Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support
  • Size: 11.94 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
  • Weight: 3.0 pounds

Specs Analysis – What You’re Getting

If you decide to buy the 13in MacBook Pro M2 today, you’re getting an absolute monster of a machine. You’ll be able to run it without issue for the next eight to ten years – Macs last an eternity compared to off-the-shelf Windows laptops. And the 13in MacBook Pro M2 comes with everything you’ll need for the foreseeable too, with excellent I/O, TouchID, and Dolby Atmos-tweaked speakers.

You also have options for either 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB of RAM and either 256GB or 1TB of storage – I’d go for the 1TB model if you plan on using the 13in MacBook Pro M2 for the long haul. With Apple’s newly minted M2 processor, you have an ungodly amount of performance at your fingertips too. But the M2, oddly, lacks the high-end punch of Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs that you’ll find inside its Mac Studio. Still, the M2 has been shown to run rings around Intel’s 11th Gen and 12th Gen CPUs which is all very impressive given that Apple’s only been doing this for a couple of years.

Again, this is a tale of swings and roundabouts. On the one hand, Apple’s M2 CPU is very impressive. The 13in MacBook Pro M2 blasts past nearly all of its competitors with respect to overall performance. And yet it does lack the overall power of last year’s (2021) M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered MacBook Pro machines. In this respect, Apple is competing with itself and, bizarrely, losing. This means, if you want the absolute best performance, either go with 2021’s MacBook Pro with either M1 Pro or M1 Max or wait for the M2 Pro/M2 Max versions of 2022’s MacBook Pro (these will probably land sometime next year).

Is The 13in MacBook Pro M2 Worth It?

A MacBook isn’t something you update very often. You buy one, run it for the best part of six-to-eight years, and then update it. Case in point: I’m running a 2014 iMac right now. It is still a solid performer, but it is starting to show its age, so I will likely be updating it in the not-too-distant future.

Would I get the 13in MacBook Pro M2? Probably not. If I were in the market for a MacBook today, I’d almost certainly hold fire until the new MacBook Air with M2 drops – it’ll be cheaper, just as powerful, and it’ll have a larger display and thinner overall design.

13in MacBook Pro M2
  • Save

For my needs, though, I prefer to run a desktop which means I’ll be going with either the Apple Mac Studio or the Mac mini. I haven’t quite decided on which one yet though. But if you’re looking to buy a MacBook, the 13in MacBook Pro M2 is a hell of a machine. But it will pale in comparison to the soon-to-be-released MacBook Air with M2.

My advice? Wait for the MacBook Air with M2. You’ll save some money and get a much more compelling computer.

13in MacBook Pro M2
  • Save

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

