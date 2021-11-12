Leak Confirms Motorola Edge 30 Ultra’s MASSIVE Specs

Ahead of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch, new details about the phone’s specs have leaked online – and it sounds very impressive.

Motorola hasn’t released a proper flagship Android phone for ages. But all that will change in 2021 with the incoming launch of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, a phone that will reportedly pack in a raft of high-end tech and specs, including Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 898 chipset.

Leaked images of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra have confirmed most of what we can expect from the phone with respect to design. It’s nothing too fancy, as you can see in the images below, looking a bit like a Pixel 5 with a slightly different camera module on the rear.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specs

This phone looks set to be an absolute powerhouse. The specs for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra read like a who’s who of the biggest and best hardware currently available. You have Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 898 CPU, 8/12GB of RAM, a triple-lens camera featuring two 50MP lenses backed up by a 2MP lens, a 60MP camera on the front, and a massive 5000mAh battery.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will also be a 5G phone too, so it’ll be future-proofed unlike Moto’s G Power 2022.

The main event, however, appears to be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra’s camera setup which is one of the strongest we’ve ever seen fitted to a Moto brand phone. The 50MP primary snapper is an OmniVision OV50A lens, according to reports, while the secondary lens is a Samsung JN150 ultrawide sensor, and the 2MP lens is an OmniVision OV20B1B depth sensor.

The power button is on the left, while the volume rocker and probably a Google Assistant key are on the right spine. The USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and primary microphone are placed at the bottom. The back panel is slightly curved towards the edges. It houses a rectangular module to house triple cameras, LED flash, and a noise-cancelling microphone. The fingerprint sensor could be placed within the display. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra can be seen in Blue and Grey colours but there could be more options at launch. 91Mobiles.

There is no headphone jack, however, although you will be getting 68W fast-charging and a beautiful 6.67in AMOLE panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. With storage options, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will come with either 128GB or 256GB. The phone will also launch with Android 11 at its core, not Android 12.

