Does Apple still make the iPod touch in 2022?

Wondering is the iPod touch discontinued? Read on…

The iPod is what put Apple back on the map two decades ago. When Jobs first introduced the original iPod in 2001, Apple wasn’t the juggernaut it is today. While Jobs had had success with the iMac, it’s the iPod that really turned the company’s fortunes around.

The iPod line was what shot Apple into the stratosphere between 2001 and 2007. And it remained Apple’s most important device until around 2008, a year after the introduction of the original iPhone.

But once the iPhone was established, Apple quickly let the iPod line languish. It’s a gamble that paid off for Apple and it shows the company isn’t afraid of cannibalizing its own devices in favor for a newer, more advanced device.

However, Apple didn’t just jettison the iPad brand with the introduction of the iPhone. The company kept making older iPods (non-touchscreen devices) for a while, as well as the iPod touch, which was released the first year the iPhone came out (2007).

But as time has gone on, the iPod touch has been pretty neglected by Apple. The 6th generation iPod touch came out in 2015 and then Apple didn’t update the iPod touch again until 2019 when they came out with the 7th generation iPod touch.

Where The iPod Touch Stands In 2022

As of 2022, Apple still sells that 7th generation iPod touch–but keep in mind, this is the exact same device the company released back in May of 2019.

The 7th generation iPod touch features an Apple A10 Fusion chip, 2GB of RAM, and storage options of 32GB, 128GB, or 256GB. It also has a 4-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

But in 2022, those specs are pretty outdated. Take the A10 Fusion chipset. That’s the same chip that shipped with the iPhone 7 in 2016.

The good news about the 7th generation iPod touch in 2022 is that it runs the latest iOS–iOS 15. That means it still works with the App Store and has the latest software offerings.

The 7th generation iPod touch also works with Apple’s services including Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Music, and Apple TV+.

It also comes in myriad color options, including Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Pink, Blue, and Product Red. The 7th generation iPod touch costs $199 for the 32GB version, $299 for the 128GB version, and $399 for the 256GB version.

Should I Buy An iPod Touch In 2022?

The iPod touch is a great device for children. Why? Because it’s essentially an iPhone without the cellular connectivity. Or to think of it another way, it’s a very small, cheap tablet. Given this, and the relatively low price point, the 7th generation iPod touch may be a perfect device for your younger loved ones.

However, the 7th generation iPod touch also uses pretty old technology – here’s looking at you, A10 Fusion chip. This means the 7th generation iPod touch might only support another iOS or two – iOS 16 and iOS 17.

In other words, if you buy a 7th generation iPod touch in 2022, it might have a relatively short shelf life.

Is The iPod Touch Discontinued?

Officially: no. But given the iPod touch was last updated in 2019, it’s not looking good for the device. However, it’s also possible Apple may update the device very soon. This month Apple is holding its annual spring event.

Likely product announcements include a new iPhone SE, new MacBook, and new AirPods Pro. If we also don’t see a new iPod touch introduced at this event, it could be a very bad sign for the future of Apple’s last iPod.

Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years.