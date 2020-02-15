Looking to get in on the wireless earbuds trend, but don’t want to pay Apple AirPod prices? Check out these awesome AirPod alternatives then…

If you’re looking for decent Apple AirPods alternatives, you’re in the right place. In this guide, we’ll show you EXACTLY what the best AirPods alternatives you can buy right now are. AirPods are expensive, but as Xiaomi has proven with its brilliant RedMi AirDots, you can get amazing results for as little as $25.

In order to cater to ALL needs, we’ve broken this article up into two sections: 1) Best Cheap AirPods Alternatives; and 2) Best AirPods Alternatives (Premium Options). First, let’s take a look at the #1 premium AirPods Alternatives you can buy right now…

Best AirPods Alternatives (Premium Options For iOS & Android)

#1) Sony WF-1000X – The #1 AirPods Alternative Right Now

If you’re looking for the #1 alternative to Apple’s AirPods that are actually better than Apple’s wireless earbuds, then the Sony WF-1000X should be the ONLY thing you’re looking at…

With 9 hours of battery life, immense sound quality, and true noise-cancelling technology built into them, Sony’s WF-1000X earbuds are the hottest true-wireless earbuds on the market right now.

The sound quality on the Sony WF-1000X is immense, some of the best we’ve ever heard from this style of headphones. Chuck in support for Siri and Google Assistant and you’re looking at the hottest pair of wireless earbuds on the market right now.

Why You’d Get These?

Best In Class Sound Quality

9 Hour Batter Life

Siri & Google Assistant Support

Full Noise-Cancelling

Super-Lightweight

#2) Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 Truly Wireless

When it comes to design and sound quality, few audio brands can match B&O for performance. The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 Truly Wireless are exceptional in almost every regard with brilliant-sounding audio and exceptional battery life.

The fit and finish of the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 is some of the best I have ever experienced. They’re more comfortable than Apple’s AirPods and the sound quality difference is like night and day – B&O’s technical prowess surpasses Apple’s in every way.

These B&O earbuds are powered by an electro-dynamic 5.7 mm driver which delivers balanced, detailed sound regardless of what style of music you’re listening too. The ONLY thing missing is ANC, which is a disappointment. But it’s not enough to be a deal-breaker, not when the sound and fit is as good as this.

Why You’d Get These?

Incredible Design & Finish

Perfectly Balanced Sound

Exceptional Battery Life

Fast Wireless Charging

#3) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

Cambridge Audio’s Melomania 1 are relatively new, but they’re also some of the best premium true-wireless earbuds on the planet right now. Packing in 9 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5, and graphene enhanced 5.8 drivers, these headphones deliver KILLER sounds.

The build quality of the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 is exceptional too. They’re super-lightweight and they fit beautifully inside your ear canal. And thanks to the inclusion of aptX, AAC, and SBC Codecs, you get 100% uninterrupted streaming.

For me, these are some of the best sounding true wireless earbuds on this list. You have full support for Siri and Google Assistant and they also double as an excellent way to take calls hands-free.

Audio on calls is crystal clear too, so if you do a lot of hands-free calling and you want the best possible sound for your music, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 should be high on your list!

Why You’d Get These?

Beautiful Design & Build Quality

Exceptional Sound Quality

9 Hour Battery Life

HD, Crystal-Clear Hands-Free Call Quality

Siri & Google Assistant Support

Near-Perfect Sound-Quality

Best Cheap AirPods Alternatives – Our #1 Picks RIGHT NOW

Small, light-weight AND noise cancelling – and for less than $50. Yep, these mightily cool earbuds are a must have for anyone that is shopping on a budget. The sound quality is immense, they’re fully waterproof, and will work with iPhone and Android phones.

This style of wireless earbuds are perfect for activity too. You can wear them while you’re running or pumping iron and they’ll remain snuggly secured inside your ear canals.

But for me, the real star of the show here is the sound quality, which is augmented massively by some seriously impressive noise cancelling technology.

I used the BT EarBuds on a recent flight and they blocked out everything – screaming babies, the drone of the engines, even the person sat next to me.

Why You’d Get These?

Comfortable To Wear

They Do Noise-Cancelling For Better Listening Experiences

Comes With Charge-On-The-Go Case

Awesome Battery Life (15+ Hours)

Fits Any Type of Ear (You Get Three Ear Tips Included)

For the price – less than $45 – the sound quality produced by the Juckbo Wireless Earbuds is staggering. I wasn’t expecting sound quality this good from a sub-$60 pair of wireless earbuds, but I can happily say that these bad boys REALLY deliver the goods.

Compatible with iOS and Android, as well as all computer platforms, the Juckbo Wireless Earbuds are simple pair and set-up and really comfortable in the ear, making them an ideal choice for runners or those seeking earbuds that can be worn for long periods of time.

Why You’d Get These?

They’re Super Comfy In Your Ears

Excellent Sound Quality – Bass Response is Incredible

Lightweight Design, Premium Build Materials

Great Call-Quality For Hands-Free Chats & Conferencing

180 Day Warranty

Comes With Three Sizes of Ear Tips

These are the cheapest AirPod alternatives on this list, but do not let that put you off – the SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds produce outstanding, high-quality sound and the battery life is immense. I’m talking days of heavy-usage before a re-charge is required.

Closing mimicking the design of Apple’s AirPods, the SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds are designed for active users; they’ll stay glued to your ears regardless of what you’re doing. And the sound quality? It’s very good. For the price, I think everyone will be blown away by these wireless earbuds.

Why You’d Buy These?

Amazing Battery Life

Crystal Clear Sound w/ Excellent Bass & Mid

Snug Fit; Ideal For Wearing During Work Outs

Works With iOS, Android, Mac & Windows

Noise Isolation Tech via RealTek Chipset

Brilliant Hands-Free Calling Performance

The Tribit X1 Wireless Earbuds feature dual 6mm dynamic speakers inside each pod. This, combined with their lightweight comfy design, provides some of the best audio experiences around. Chuck in the fact that they’re 100% water-proof and you’re in a very good place indeed.

The Tribit X1 Wireless Earbuds will work with Android and iOS and they have excellent battery life – up to 18+ hours of listening time in between charges. Bluetooth 5.0 ensures constant connection to your phone and extended range, making these earbuds a must have in the AirPod alternatives for under $50 niche!

Why You’d Get These?

Perfectly Designed & Super-Lightweight

Excellent Sound Quality Inc. Sharp Highs & Decent Bass

On-The-Go Charging Case

Works With iPhone, Android, iOS & Windows

Bluetooth 5.0 Means Flawless Connections

100% Splash-Proof

How Do These Compare To Actual AirPods?

Everybody knows that Apple charges a premium for its products. Proper AirPods are awesome, especially if you use an iPhone – they can do loads of neat things. But this doesn’t mean that they’re essential. If you just want good-quality sound and a comfortable fit, you can save a TON of money going with one of the above options.

Me personally? I’d rather pay 40 odd bucks for a pair of wireless earbuds simply because I use them to go running in – and this means they get really sweaty and rained on. All I need from them is to cancel-out background noise, which all of the above options do, and produce decent sound.

I’ve road-tested all of the above AirPods alternatives, and they all performed brilliantly. They aren’t listed in order either, so don’t go thinking the #1 option is the best because they’re all more or less equal with respect to battery life and overall sound quality. If I did have to pick a favorite for a budget alternative, however, I’d probably go for the Tribit X1 wireless earbuds.

For the #1 premium alternative to Apple’s AirPods, I’d 100% go with the Sony WF-1000X. Why? Same as above: they’re excellent earbuds that feature outstanding sound quality and full noise-cancelling. They’re pricey, but they support Siri and Google Assistant and they have great battery life – 9+ hours. And I really like how lightweight they are too. But you could pretty much say the same thing about ALL the wireless earbuds listed above.

Bottomline: whichever pair you go for, you’re going to be in good hands. All the models come with warranties and they all possess excellent specs and features, just for a fraction of the cost of Apple’s AirPods. I like value for money, and if you do too, you’ll go with one of the above AirPod alternative options over paying three figures for pair from Apple.

