If you’re interested in picking up an iPhone 13, you’re probably wondering A) which iPhone 13 is the cheapest and B) what is the best way to buy it? Here’s everything you need to know…

The iPhone 13 goes on sale today. That means millions of people, myself included, will be reaching for their credit cards to purchase one of Apple’s new iPhone 13 models.

Like last year, there are four distinct models in the iPhone 13 range: the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pro and Pro Max models are the most expensive; these are Apple’s 2021 flagship iPhones.

The cheapest iPhone 13 model you can buy is the iPhone 13 Mini; it retails for £679 with 128GB of storage. The iPhone 13 is the second cheapest iPhone in Apple’s iPhone 13 range – it costs £779 with 128GB.

The most expensive iPhone 13 models, as usual, are the iPhone 13 Pro – it costs £949 – and the iPhone 13 Pro Max which starts from £1049 with 128GB of storage and tops out at £1449 with 1TB of storage. Apple’s Pro models have the best cameras and more RAM than the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.

The amount of storage you go for will also affect the price too. For instance, the 128GB base model iPhone costs £779, but if you up the storage to either 256GB or 512GB, the cost of the phone increases dramatically, as you can see below:

128GB – £779

256GB – £879

512GB – £1079

Which iPhone 13 Model Will Be Most Popular?

As always, the most popular iPhone model will be the standard iPhone 13, Apple’s 6.1in entry-level iPhone. The iPhone 12 was the biggest seller from Apple’s 2020 line-up and before that, the iPhone 11 was the most popular model in 2019.

Apple still sells plenty of its Pro and Pro Max models but because the standard-level iPhones are so much cheaper, most people gravitate towards them. Me? I usually go with a Pro model because I like having the latest and best camera tech. Although the iPhone 13’s camera is massively improved on last year’s model.

Best Way To Buy iPhone 13?

Apple Finance

When it comes to actually buying the iPhone 13 – any of them – you have a range of options. Apple has a very decent finance program, whereby you spread the cost of the phone over 12 or 24 months. It is 0% interest too, so you ONLY pay what you borrow, no interest.

Let’s take a look at how much it would cost to buy the iPhone 13 from Apple using its Apple Finance program. For this example, I’ll be using the base model 128GB iPhone 13 in Midnight Blue – although the color choice does not affect the price of the phone.

To buy a 128GB iPhone 13 outright costs £779. With Apple Finance, however, I can spread the cost over 24 months and pay just £32.45 per month for the phone. Again, there is NO INTEREST on this financing, so you only pay back £779, not a jot more.

With Apple Finance, you’ll first need to be approved. This will require a credit check that will be performed before your transaction is allowed to be completed. If you have a solid credit rating, this won’t be an issue – and the check only takes a few moments.

Once your credit has been confirmed, your order will be processed and Apple will send your new iPhone 13 to your home address. Delivery is free but it can take a week or two, or you have the option of picking up your phone at your nearest Apple Store. Mine’s in Birmingham, and that’s miles away, so I’ll just wait for the delivery.

iPhone 13 Contract Plans UK

The most common way of buying an iPhone in the UK is via a contract. With a phone contract, you’re effectively leasing the phone from a network – EE or Three, for instance – and you’ll get data and calls and texts as part of your package.

If you’re not up for buying the iPhone 13 outright, going the contract route often makes the most sense. You get data and calls as part of your package and only have to pay a small upfront fee for the phone – most places charge £29 or £39.

Three’s iPhone 13 plans look to be the best right now; prices start at £30 per month with Unlimited Data.

Here’s a breakdown of all the other iPhone 13 offers from the UK’s major phone networks:

iPhone 13 Updates List iPhone 13 gets trickle-down updates from iPhone 12 Pro; it now runs the same 12-megapixel lens with an f/1.6 aperture as 2020’s iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 13’s new ultrawide camera also has a faster f/2.4 lens and 120-degree field of view, as well as sensor-shift stabilization technology.

All iPhone 13 models feature Cinematic Mode; this technology will automatically transition focus in real-time which will make all the phones in the range better for shooting video. Apple used a parody of Knives Out to demonstrate how Cinematic Mode works.

The iPhone 13 range features a smaller notch. The notch on the iPhone 13 is 20% smaller than it was before.

iPhone 13 has better 5G performance than the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13’s connection to 5G networks is faster, according to Apple, and it will support more than 200 carriers in over 60 countries by the end of 2021.

The iPhone 13 features Apple’s new A15 CPU. Apple says the new A15 chipset, while still a 5nm SoC, is 50% faster than its nearest competitor (the Snapdragon 888), although these claims have not been tested yet.

The A15 chipset features two new high-performance cores and four new high-efficiency cores.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max Updates List All of Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models feature new 120Hz Super Retina XDR screens with improved brightness (up to 1000nits).

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available in the following colors: graphite, gold, silver, and a new light blue.

All three cameras have been updated inside the iPhone 13 Pro lineup; you have better low light performance, thanks to larger sensors, a wider aperture for the ultra-wide lens, and 3x zoom for the telephoto lens. Night Mode is now supported on all three lenses too.

The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max now feature a new macro lens that’ll let you shoot objects from just 2cm away. All of Apple’s Pro models now feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

The Pro models also get Cinematic mode but will also benefit from Apple’s new ProRes technology. You can film in 4K up to 30fps with the iPhone 13 Pro models and, with ProRes, a higher quality video format, you can then edit in more detail after footage has been filmed.

All iPhone 13 Pro models get an extra tier of storage, 1TB – this is likely down to its use of ProRes.

Apple has improved the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro’s battery life; the iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

