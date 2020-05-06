Apple released the iPhone 6 in 2014 and the iPhone 6s followed in 2015. They both look very similar, so what are the main differences? Let’s investigate…

It’s more or less impossible to tell the difference between an iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s in person. Both phones look identical. But there are some pretty major differences on the inside that make the iPhone 6s a vastly superior device.

These are the main differences between the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6s:

3D Touch

Better camera

Live Photos

Faster processor

More RAM

The iPhone 6, meanwhile, lacks 3D Touch, has an inferior, though still fairly potent CPU, a less powerful camera, less memory, and is made from less durable materials.

If you can remember back to when the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus first landed, you’ll remember there being plenty of reports about iPhone 6 Plus bending – this was commonly referred to as “bendgate”.

With this PR disaster firmly in the back of Apple’s mind when its designers and engineers set about designing the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 6s Plus, they were careful to use higher-grade aluminum that was not only more durable but also much less bendy.

iPhone 6 vs iPhone 6s – The Main Differences

The key differences between the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 6, however, meaning the ones that you, the user, will notice the most are the introduction of 3D Touch, the improvements Apple made to the camera, and the performance of the processor – Apple’s iPhone 6s CPU was around 20% faster and more efficient than the one used in the iPhone 6.

Camera – The iPhone 6 featured an 8MP rear camera and a 1.2MP camera on the front. The iPhone 6s featured a massively updated 12MP camera on the rear and a 5MP on the front. This huge update vastly improved the iPhone 6s’ imaging capabilities and represented one of the first times Apple’s iPhone became known for its camera performance

The iPhone 6 featured an 8MP rear camera and a 1.2MP camera on the front. The iPhone 6s featured a massively updated 12MP camera on the rear and a 5MP on the front. This huge update vastly improved the iPhone 6s' imaging capabilities and represented one of the first times Apple's iPhone became known for its camera performance

The iPhone 6s was the first iPhone to ship with more than 1GB of RAM; it had 2GB of RAM. The iPhone 6, meanwhile, shipped with only 1GB of RAM. This is the main reason why Apple's iPhone 6s performed so much better than Apple's iPhone 6; that, and the fact it used Apple's newer A9 CPU.

The iPhone 6s was the first iPhone to feature 3D Touch, a new type of UX element that allowed the user to use multiple variations of presses to access certain things on the iPhone screen. For instance, with 3D Touch, you quickly pull up options from app icons like Search Nearby or Mark My Location in Apple Maps without actually opening the app. It took a while to get used to but quickly became one of Apple's most popular new features ever!

These are all covered in detail inside our iPhone 6s & iPhone 6s Review, so if you’d like to know more about how the iPhone 6s range performed across the board, make sure you check that out. And if you’re curious about how the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6’s specs compare, we’ve provided a full list of both handsets’ specs below.

iPhone 6 Specs

Weight: 129g

Dimension: 138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm

Screen size: 4.7-inch

Resolution: 750 x 1334

CPU: Apple A8

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 16/32/64/128GB

Battery: 1810mAh

Rear camera: 8MP

Front camera: 1.2MP

iPhone 6s Specs

Weight: 143g

Dimension: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm

Screen size: 4.7-inch

Resolution: 750 x 1334

CPU: Apple A9

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16/32/64/128GB

Battery: 1715mAh

Rear camera: 12MP

Front camera: 5MP

Should You Still Buy An iPhone 6 or iPhone 6s?

It’s 2020 now, and both of these phones are very old. Even the newer iPhone 6s is now over five years old:

The iPhone 6s got a release date on 25 September 2015

The iPhone 6 got a release date on September 25, 2014

The iPhone 6s is the better phone but neither are recommended buys in 2020 – things have moved on A LOT in the last five years.

Apple’s iPhone SE (2020) is a great option for those looking to pick up a new iPhone, just for around half the price of the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone SE (2020) can be had for $399/£419 outright and is available on a range of relatively cheap contracts (which you can see here).

Another option would be to buy a refurbished iPhone; doing this will let you buy a newer, higher spec iPhone – like the iPhone X or iPhone XS – for around 40% less normal. And do not be put off by them being refurbished; they look and function as good as new – they just can’t be sold as new because they’re either been used briefly or returned to the manufacture for some reason.

Me personally? I’ve bought loads of refurbished tech over the years – from phones to laptops. If you’re interested in doing this I’d strongly recommend you check out our guide on the best places to buy refurbished iPhones – it covers everything you need to know!