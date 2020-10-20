Apple introduced FOUR new iPhones this year (one of the few good things to happen in 2020). While the two middle iPhones–the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro–will almost certainly be the most popular due to their screen sizes (both are 6.1in), the other two iPhones are designed to appeal to the fringes.

By “fringes” I mean people who really love tiny phones and people who love phablets. Apple’s iPhone 12 mini is for those who like them tiny. Matter of fact, it’s even smaller than the iPhone SE. On the other side of the scale, you have the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It’s as gigantic as it sounds–coming in at 6.7in, which is the largest iPhone Apple has ever made.

But what are the similarities between the phones? Let’s take a look.

iPhone 12 mini vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max Quick Comparison

Design

iPhone 12 mini – The iPhone 12 mini features a glass and aluminum body. It features flat edges and comes in blue, green, red, white, or black.

The iPhone 12 mini features a glass and aluminum body. It features flat edges and comes in blue, green, red, white, or black. iPhone 12 Pro Max – The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a glass and surgical-grade stainless steel body, making it shinier. It comes in blue, gold, silver, or graphite.

Winner? iPhone 12 Pro Max – Both iPhones feature the same design language, however, the stainless steel frame of the iPhone 12 Pro Max trumps the aluminum frame on the iPhone 12 mini. It just looks like a superior product.

Displays

iPhone 12 mini – The iPhone 12 mini features an OLED Super Retina SDR display that is 5.4in and has a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution. The display is made of Ceramic Shield glass, which is 4x more drop resistant than previous iPhones.

The iPhone 12 mini features an OLED Super Retina SDR display that is 5.4in and has a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution. The display is made of Ceramic Shield glass, which is 4x more drop resistant than previous iPhones. iPhone 12 Pro Max – The iPhone 12 Pro Max features an OLED Super Retina SDR display that is 6.7in and has a 2778 x 1284-pixel resolution. The display is also made of Ceramic Shield glass, which is 4x more drop resistant than previous iPhones.

Winner? Draw – Besides the size difference, both phones use the exact same display tech.

CPU/Processor

iPhone 12 mini – the iPhone 12 Pro features the A14 Bionic chipset.

the iPhone 12 Pro features the A14 Bionic chipset. iPhone 12 Pro Max – the iPhone 12 Pro Max features the A14 Bionic chipset.

Winner? Draw – Both use the exact same A14 Bionic chipset. Yep, there’s not one bit of difference in CPU power between the two.

Camera

iPhone 12 mini – The iPhone 12 mini features a 12MP selfie camera. On the rear camera, you get a dual12MP setup with a wide and ultra wide lens and 2x optical zoom out.

The iPhone 12 mini features a 12MP selfie camera. On the rear camera, you get a dual12MP setup with a wide and ultra wide lens and 2x optical zoom out. iPhone 12 Pro Max – The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 12MP selfie camera. On the rear camera you get a triple-lens 12MP setup with a wide, ultra wide, and telephoto lens and 2.5x optical zoom in and 2x optical zoom out. It also supports the new Apple ProRAW format and night mode portraits. And let’s not forget that LiDAR scanner for night mode portraits and faster autofocus in low light.

Winner? iPhone 12 Pro Max – No question: the Pro Max has the far superior camera setup. It’s got 5x total optical zoom, three rear lenses, Apple ProRAW support, and that LiDAR scanner.

Storage Options

iPhone 12 mini – 64, 128, or 256GB

64, 128, or 256GB iPhone 12 Pro Max – 128, 256, or 512GB

Battery Life

iPhone 12 mini – The iPhone 12 mini’s battery will get you about 15 hours of battery life. It also features wireless charging with Apple’s new MagSafe tech.

The iPhone 12 mini’s battery will get you about 15 hours of battery life. It also features wireless charging with Apple’s new MagSafe tech. iPhone 12 Pro Max – The iPhone 12 Pro Max’s battery will get you about 20 hours of usage. It features wireless charging with MagSafe tech, too.

Winner? iPhone 12 Pro Max – You get an extra five hours of battery life.

Price

iPhone 12 mini – The 5.4in iPhone 12 mini costs $699 (64GB) and $749 (128GB) and $849 (256GB).

The 5.4in iPhone 12 mini costs $699 (64GB) and $749 (128GB) and $849 (256GB). iPhone 12 Pro Max – The 6.7in iPhone 12 Pro Max costs $1099 (128GB) and $1199 (256GB) and $1399 (512GB).

Verdict?

Technically, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the better phone. That should surprise no one though. It’s got “Pro” in its name for a reason. Many reasons, actually. The biggest of which is the superior triple-lens rear camera system. But the Pro Max also comes in larger storage options as well, and its build materials–that stainless steel frame–are superior.

However, virtually no one is going to choose between a mini and a Pro Max because of the screen size. You’re going to choose one or the other for the screen size. So, if you miss the days of when a smartphone could comfortably fit in one hand, the iPhone 12 mini is the phone for you. However, if you want the biggest, bassist iPhone Apple has ever made, the Pro Max is your boy.

iPhone 12 mini vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max: Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone 12 mini:

Display: 5.4in OLED Super Retina SDR display with a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 131.5 mm x 64.2 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 135 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide. 2x optical zoom out.

Battery: Up to 15 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging with MagSafe, IP68 waterproof (6m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone 12 Pro Max:

Display: 6.7in OLED Super Retina SDR display with a 2778 x 1284-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 228 grams

Storage: 128, 256, or 512GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide, and 12MP Telephoto. 2.5x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out. LiDAR Scanner.

Battery: Up to 20 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging with MagSafe, IP68 waterproof (6m)