iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2020: What’s The Difference?

Apple’s new iPhone SE is here. It’s called the iPhone SE 3 – or the iPhone SE 2022 – and here’s how it compares to Apple’s iPhone SE 2020

Apple doesn’t release SE iPhones as often as its normal models. But when it does plenty of people get excited. Why? Because the iPhone SE – in this context, the iPhone SE 3 – is always markedly cheaper than its standard iPhone models (like the iPhone 13).

The iPhone SE 2020 launched in 2020, as the name suggests, and was the first time Apple released a truly inexpensive iPhone (compared to its usual prices). This model was a successor to its original iPhone SE which launched as more of a concession to all of Apple’s users that weren’t happy about the size of the iPhone 6.

Fast-forward almost half a decade and we’re now looking at the third iteration of Apple’s iPhone SE, the iPhone SE 3. But how does the iPhone SE 3 compare to the iPhone SE 2020? What’s new? Why does it cost more? Is it worth buying? All will be answered in detail below…

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2020 Comparison

Rather than looking at EVERY aspect of the two phones, let’s take a detailed look at what makes these two phones different. And the easiest way to do this is to compare the iPhone SE 2020’s and the iPhone SE 3’s specs and features inside a table, so here’s a table…

Specifications iPhone SE 2022 iPhone SE 2020 Display size, resolution 4.7-inch 4.7-inch Material Glass and aluminum, same durable glass used on the back of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Glass and aluminum Colors Midnight (black), starlight (white), red Black, white, red Mobile software iOS 15 iOS 13 Cameras Back: 12-megapixel with feature upgrades (Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion) Back: 12-megapixel; front: 7-megapixel; video capture: 4K Processor Apple A15 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Special features Home button with Touch ID, water-resistant and dust-resistant (IP67), wireless charging, fast charging, 5G support, longer battery life Home button with Touch ID, Water-resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM, e-SIM); wireless charging Price off-contract (USD) Starting at $429 $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB) Price (GBP) Starting at £419 £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB) Price (AUD) Starting at AU$719 AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB) How The iPhone SE 3 Compares To The iPhone SE 2020

Design

As you can see, the iPhone SE 3 uses more or less the exact same design as the iPhone SE 2020. It is the same size, with respect to dimensions and weight, and it has the same size display (again, a 4.7in LCD panel). The ONLY difference between the two phones in this context is that the iPhone SE 3 uses the same durable glass on its rear as the iPhone 13, whereas the iPhone SE 2020 used the same materials as the iPhone 8.

Both the iPhone SE 3 and the iPhone SE 2020 come with a physical home button and TouchID. You do not get a notch nor do you have FACE ID. With respect to colors, the iPhone SE 3 is available in the following color schemes:

iPhone SE 3 Colors:

Black

White

Red

This is, again, identical to what the iPhone SE 2020 was available when it first launched.

Both phones are IP67 rated for water and dust resistance and both run dual-SIM. The iPhone SE 3, however, will do wireless charging too, with Quick Charging, but this is a feature that the iPhone SE 2020 had as well, so not too much difference here.

Specs & Features

When it comes to overall specs and features, the iPhone SE 3 is the clear victor. It is a more modern phone and is outfitted with plenty of new specs and features. You have Apple’s new A15 CPU, for instance, which is the same CPU used inside the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone SE 3 now supports 5G too, just like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, while the iPhone SE 2020 is limited to 4G. If you want to access 5G speeds and you want a new iPhone and you don’t want to pay a lot of money, the iPhone SE 3 could be just what you’ve been looking for.

With storage capabilities, both the iPhone SE 3 and iPhone SE 2020 come in the following storage options: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB. And, as always, the higher the storage you go for, the higher the price of the phone.

Battery Life

The iPhone SE 2020’s battery life was OK, but only just. Like the iPhone 8, it used a fairly small battery by its peers’ standards. Apple recognized this, however, and has ensured the iPhone SE 3 does not befall a similar fate.

Apple says the iPhone SE 3’s battery life will last up to two hours longer than the iPhone SE 2020’s – impressive stuff, considering the iPhone SE 3 runs 5G and the 2020 model does not. Obviously, we’ll need to test out these claims. But if they’re true, it means most users will be able to get through a full day on a single charge.

Cameras

Another area where Apple has made some improvements is the iPhone SE 3’s camera module. With the iPhone SE 2020, you had a fairly basic and rather antiquated 12MP sensor on the rear. The iPhone SE 3 uses a similar setup, again, a single 12MP sensor, but it adds in support for newer features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion which will make a massive difference to how it performs.

Is the camera on the iPhone SE 3 comparable to what you get on the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13? Not even close. If you want a decent camera on your iPhone, your best bet is to pick up either the iPhone 12 mini (refurbished) or the iPhone 11 Pro Max – both can be now had for around the same price as the iPhone SE 3.

Personally, I’d rather run an iPhone 12 mini than the iPhone SE 3. You get a more modern design, improved specs, a larger battery, 5G, a significantly more capable camera, and an OLED display, something the iPhone SE 3 does not have – it uses a 720p LCD panel.

Add in the fact that the iPhone 12 mini, at least on the refurbished market, can be had for around the same price as the iPhone SE 3 and it is pretty safe to say that it represents significantly better value for money.

Save